  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Cherokee
  4. Used 1995 Jeep Cherokee
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1995 Jeep Cherokee Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 Cherokee
5(49%)4(43%)3(8%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.4
61 reviews
Write a review
See all Cherokees for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,858 - $3,744
Used Cherokee for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...13

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

the best jeep 4.0L

DAVID RIVERS, 07/04/2016
Sport 4dr SUV 4WD
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

I have my 4.0L auto 4x4 jeep for 10 years. Its one of the Best rig I ever owned!! It's now old and little paint fade and some use..but this Jeep is great!! Bought it at 79k miles on it It now has 257k miles on it and not one problem... Just normal ware, keep the maintenance up top...never over heats.. And all ways..All Ways starts! Drive from the Bay Area to Tahoe and Oregon and Nevada...now working in Texas...it just keeps going n going.. Not the best front seats...Americans can't make a great seat...??? But with my yakama racks and station wagon like back end...it's a great 4x4 for way out...camping or exploring rig. I love this SUV I did some light mod on porformance for engine and gain horsepower and even a little Real..time MPG to..like on freeway 2-3 gain in miles per gallon. It has one of the Best inline 6 engines and very Very..reliable period. even when station in the middle east...and Europe I've own 2 of these 4.0L cherokee, it's the REAL best SUV 4x4 in the world.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Happy with 95 Cherokee

MIKE, 08/05/2006
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

In the years I've owned this vehicle it has seen every type of terrain and weather. It has towed a 4000 lb boat everywhere. It holds kids pets and luggage with ease. It has yet to ever get stuck or have difficulty. The 4.0 engine is more than enough power. It's a shame they don't make vehicles like this anymore

Report Abuse

Work Horse

jeepfan67, 09/25/2012
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

This is the 5th Cherokee I've had. I pulled this one out of a swamp, 3 feet of muddy water, left there for about 6 months. Had about 5 gallons of water in the engine. Engine was stuck. Unstuck the motor with PB Blaster and patience, replaced ALL the relays, alternator, starter, radiator, numerous other stuff. Runs like a champ now. No smoke, no knocks, very powerful and spiffy, the way they should be. Only problem now seems to be the speed sensor, it's not shifting down properly and check engine light is on. Will fix this week. Oh, btw, the AC is ICE cold!

Report Abuse

Peppy performer

MPcuse1, 05/30/2002
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Does a variety of things well,off-road lousy weather, haul stuff. Appreciate the get up and go. Have had some repair work done, breaks(constantly), radiator and various sensors. Overall satisfied considering how hard I abuse it sometimes.

Report Abuse

my 1st.4x4

yank, 07/31/2002
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

I like my jeep cherokee for its low maintainence costs and reliability,however, its a very tireing vehicle on long trips.It handles very well in adverse weather conditions.I now have 126000 mi. and still going strong. It has been serviced as specified in the owners manual.This is only my second set of tires.Never had a front end problem or any major repairs. Back seats hard to manage for older people,also not a smooth riding vehicle Never did any off road driving with this car..

Report Abuse
12345...13
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Cherokees for sale

Related Used 1995 Jeep Cherokee info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles