Used 1995 Jeep Cherokee Consumer Reviews
the best jeep 4.0L
I have my 4.0L auto 4x4 jeep for 10 years. Its one of the Best rig I ever owned!! It's now old and little paint fade and some use..but this Jeep is great!! Bought it at 79k miles on it It now has 257k miles on it and not one problem... Just normal ware, keep the maintenance up top...never over heats.. And all ways..All Ways starts! Drive from the Bay Area to Tahoe and Oregon and Nevada...now working in Texas...it just keeps going n going.. Not the best front seats...Americans can't make a great seat...??? But with my yakama racks and station wagon like back end...it's a great 4x4 for way out...camping or exploring rig. I love this SUV I did some light mod on porformance for engine and gain horsepower and even a little Real..time MPG to..like on freeway 2-3 gain in miles per gallon. It has one of the Best inline 6 engines and very Very..reliable period. even when station in the middle east...and Europe I've own 2 of these 4.0L cherokee, it's the REAL best SUV 4x4 in the world.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Happy with 95 Cherokee
In the years I've owned this vehicle it has seen every type of terrain and weather. It has towed a 4000 lb boat everywhere. It holds kids pets and luggage with ease. It has yet to ever get stuck or have difficulty. The 4.0 engine is more than enough power. It's a shame they don't make vehicles like this anymore
Work Horse
This is the 5th Cherokee I've had. I pulled this one out of a swamp, 3 feet of muddy water, left there for about 6 months. Had about 5 gallons of water in the engine. Engine was stuck. Unstuck the motor with PB Blaster and patience, replaced ALL the relays, alternator, starter, radiator, numerous other stuff. Runs like a champ now. No smoke, no knocks, very powerful and spiffy, the way they should be. Only problem now seems to be the speed sensor, it's not shifting down properly and check engine light is on. Will fix this week. Oh, btw, the AC is ICE cold!
Peppy performer
Does a variety of things well,off-road lousy weather, haul stuff. Appreciate the get up and go. Have had some repair work done, breaks(constantly), radiator and various sensors. Overall satisfied considering how hard I abuse it sometimes.
my 1st.4x4
I like my jeep cherokee for its low maintainence costs and reliability,however, its a very tireing vehicle on long trips.It handles very well in adverse weather conditions.I now have 126000 mi. and still going strong. It has been serviced as specified in the owners manual.This is only my second set of tires.Never had a front end problem or any major repairs. Back seats hard to manage for older people,also not a smooth riding vehicle Never did any off road driving with this car..
Sponsored cars related to the Cherokee
Related Used 1995 Jeep Cherokee info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner