Used 1995 Jeep Cherokee Consumer Reviews

the best jeep 4.0L DAVID RIVERS , 07/04/2016 Sport 4dr SUV 4WD 12 of 13 people found this review helpful I have my 4.0L auto 4x4 jeep for 10 years. Its one of the Best rig I ever owned!! It's now old and little paint fade and some use..but this Jeep is great!! Bought it at 79k miles on it It now has 257k miles on it and not one problem... Just normal ware, keep the maintenance up top...never over heats.. And all ways..All Ways starts! Drive from the Bay Area to Tahoe and Oregon and Nevada...now working in Texas...it just keeps going n going.. Not the best front seats...Americans can't make a great seat...??? But with my yakama racks and station wagon like back end...it's a great 4x4 for way out...camping or exploring rig. I love this SUV I did some light mod on porformance for engine and gain horsepower and even a little Real..time MPG to..like on freeway 2-3 gain in miles per gallon. It has one of the Best inline 6 engines and very Very..reliable period. even when station in the middle east...and Europe I've own 2 of these 4.0L cherokee, it's the REAL best SUV 4x4 in the world. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Happy with 95 Cherokee MIKE , 08/05/2006 7 of 7 people found this review helpful In the years I've owned this vehicle it has seen every type of terrain and weather. It has towed a 4000 lb boat everywhere. It holds kids pets and luggage with ease. It has yet to ever get stuck or have difficulty. The 4.0 engine is more than enough power. It's a shame they don't make vehicles like this anymore Report Abuse

Work Horse jeepfan67 , 09/25/2012 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This is the 5th Cherokee I've had. I pulled this one out of a swamp, 3 feet of muddy water, left there for about 6 months. Had about 5 gallons of water in the engine. Engine was stuck. Unstuck the motor with PB Blaster and patience, replaced ALL the relays, alternator, starter, radiator, numerous other stuff. Runs like a champ now. No smoke, no knocks, very powerful and spiffy, the way they should be. Only problem now seems to be the speed sensor, it's not shifting down properly and check engine light is on. Will fix this week. Oh, btw, the AC is ICE cold! Report Abuse

Peppy performer MPcuse1 , 05/30/2002 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Does a variety of things well,off-road lousy weather, haul stuff. Appreciate the get up and go. Have had some repair work done, breaks(constantly), radiator and various sensors. Overall satisfied considering how hard I abuse it sometimes. Report Abuse