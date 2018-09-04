Used 1990 Jeep Cherokee for Sale Near Me

8,289 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Cherokee Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 8,289 listings
  • 1992 Jeep Cherokee Laredo
    used

    1992 Jeep Cherokee Laredo

    143,111 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,700

    Details
  • 1998 Jeep Cherokee Classic
    used

    1998 Jeep Cherokee Classic

    180,279 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,399

    Details
  • 1999 Jeep Cherokee Limited
    used

    1999 Jeep Cherokee Limited

    125,033 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 1999 Jeep Cherokee Sport
    used

    1999 Jeep Cherokee Sport

    69,314 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Cherokee 75th Anniversary
    certified

    2016 Jeep Cherokee 75th Anniversary

    26,686 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,995

    $5,213 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Jeep Cherokee Limited in Gray
    certified

    2019 Jeep Cherokee Limited

    3,387 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $25,349

    $5,272 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Cherokee Overland in Silver
    used

    2017 Jeep Cherokee Overland

    22,386 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer
    Great Deal

    $20,999

    $5,171 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude in Silver
    used

    2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude

    14,760 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $13,995

    $4,557 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee Latitude in Dark Blue
    used

    2020 Jeep Cherokee Latitude

    4,616 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,700

    $3,186 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Cherokee Latitude in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Jeep Cherokee Latitude

    24,973 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,995

    $3,864 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited in Silver
    used

    2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited

    11,496 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,788

    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude in Silver
    used

    2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude

    26,810 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,960

    $3,958 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited in White
    used

    2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited

    25,864 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,796

    $4,723 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude in White
    used

    2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude

    16,670 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,591

    $4,114 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Jeep Cherokee Altitude in White
    used

    2019 Jeep Cherokee Altitude

    3,901 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $25,000

    $3,597 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Jeep Cherokee Latitude in White
    used

    2014 Jeep Cherokee Latitude

    35,348 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,991

    $4,330 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude in Black
    certified

    2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude

    6,068 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,082

    $4,041 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude in White
    used

    2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude

    13,115 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,849

    $4,037 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Jeep Cherokee searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 8,289 listings
  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Cherokee
  4. Used 1990 Jeep Cherokee

Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Cherokee

Read recent reviews for the Jeep Cherokee
Overall Consumer Rating
4.236 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 36 reviews
  • 5
    (44%)
  • 4
    (39%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 2
    (6%)
Just Keeps Going
PiffinFlorida,04/09/2018
Laredo 2dr SUV 4WD
Bought it new in 1990 and still own it. New engine at 265,000 miles but the transmission is original. It now has 321,000 and going strong. Originally a Colorado car, we did some SERIOUS 4 wheeling at 11-12,000 feet. We lived 20 miles west of Denver at 7,000 ft. with tons of snow in the winter. NEVER got stuck with this Jeep. Like us, it is retired in Florida. Air conditioning freezes you out . First time it went to the garage for an oil change, there was a note on the windshield; "if you ever want to sell your Jeep, please call......." This is and update. Jeep now has 322,321 and is reliable as ever. A simple brake job turned into a nightmare until I found a local garage that knew what they were doing. I guess that can happen with any vehicle. The Jeep has hauled furniture, dogs, and now boating supplies without fail. Love my Jeep! It's now February 2020 and the Jeep has 326,324 mile on it. Still going strong and steers great after a new steering box was put in. new paint job this spring will make it look like new again.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Jeep
Cherokee
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to