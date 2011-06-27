Used 2007 INFINITI QX56 Consumer Reviews

Awesome LastOneUp , 12/11/2006 63 of 68 people found this review helpful This is a fantastic SUV. The ride is very smooth for such a large car and the power is incredible. The interior of the car is plush, big leather seats, entertainment system, GPS, awesome gauge layout, everything you could want. By far the best car I have ever owned. If you want luxury, size, power, and looks this is the car. Report Abuse

Love this Car Dee , 04/01/2009 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I am in love with this vehicle. It's comfortable, stylish and so much fun to drive. Plus I feel like a million bucks every time I drive it because it feels like luxury. Besides, it also performs very well and runs like a dream.

happy qx56 owner scott , 01/30/2007 9 of 9 people found this review helpful This is a great vehicle. we drove the new denali and it rode great but the interior features of this vehicle blow the denali away. we have been extremely pleased so far!

Much Better Than Expected RODO , 12/24/2009 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I inherited this 4WD Beast when my Mother passed away. Not the SUV I would have purchased, but I am overly impressed. We named it the QE2, a great road vehicle, solid as a rock, very comfortable, 18mpg and my Suburban does NO BETTER, and NOWHERE NEAR the truck this one is. QUALITY ALL THE WAY. I highly recommend this truck.