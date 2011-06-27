Estimated values
2007 INFINITI QX56 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,365
|$6,166
|$7,171
|Clean
|$4,077
|$5,753
|$6,679
|Average
|$3,502
|$4,928
|$5,697
|Rough
|$2,927
|$4,103
|$4,714
Estimated values
2007 INFINITI QX56 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,619
|$6,624
|$7,742
|Clean
|$4,314
|$6,181
|$7,211
|Average
|$3,706
|$5,294
|$6,151
|Rough
|$3,097
|$4,408
|$5,090