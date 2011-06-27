Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q70 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,180
|$25,707
|$29,118
|Clean
|$21,073
|$24,429
|$27,668
|Average
|$18,859
|$21,872
|$24,767
|Rough
|$16,644
|$19,314
|$21,867
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q70 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,539
|$20,593
|$23,545
|Clean
|$16,663
|$19,569
|$22,373
|Average
|$14,912
|$17,520
|$20,027
|Rough
|$13,162
|$15,472
|$17,682
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q70 L 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,113
|$22,269
|$25,319
|Clean
|$18,159
|$21,161
|$24,058
|Average
|$16,251
|$18,946
|$21,536
|Rough
|$14,343
|$16,731
|$19,014
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q70 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,129
|$19,415
|$20,668
|Clean
|$17,224
|$18,449
|$19,639
|Average
|$15,414
|$16,518
|$17,580
|Rough
|$13,604
|$14,587
|$15,521
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q70 L 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,056
|$27,509
|$30,848
|Clean
|$22,855
|$26,140
|$29,312
|Average
|$20,454
|$23,404
|$26,239
|Rough
|$18,053
|$20,668
|$23,167
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q70 L 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,145
|$26,530
|$29,804
|Clean
|$21,989
|$25,211
|$28,320
|Average
|$19,679
|$22,572
|$25,351
|Rough
|$17,368
|$19,933
|$22,382
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q70 Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,563
|$18,880
|$21,121
|Clean
|$15,736
|$17,941
|$20,069
|Average
|$14,083
|$16,063
|$17,965
|Rough
|$12,429
|$14,185
|$15,862
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q70 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,004
|$20,692
|$23,293
|Clean
|$17,105
|$19,663
|$22,133
|Average
|$15,308
|$17,604
|$19,813
|Rough
|$13,511
|$15,546
|$17,492
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q70 L 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,537
|$22,833
|$26,018
|Clean
|$18,562
|$21,697
|$24,722
|Average
|$16,612
|$19,426
|$22,131
|Rough
|$14,661
|$17,155
|$19,539