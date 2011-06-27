  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI Q70
  4. Used 2015 INFINITI Q70
  5. Appraisal value

2015 INFINITI Q70 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q70 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,180$25,707$29,118
Clean$21,073$24,429$27,668
Average$18,859$21,872$24,767
Rough$16,644$19,314$21,867
Sell my 2015 INFINITI Q70 with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI Q70 near you
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q70 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,539$20,593$23,545
Clean$16,663$19,569$22,373
Average$14,912$17,520$20,027
Rough$13,162$15,472$17,682
Sell my 2015 INFINITI Q70 with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI Q70 near you
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q70 L 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,113$22,269$25,319
Clean$18,159$21,161$24,058
Average$16,251$18,946$21,536
Rough$14,343$16,731$19,014
Sell my 2015 INFINITI Q70 with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI Q70 near you
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q70 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,129$19,415$20,668
Clean$17,224$18,449$19,639
Average$15,414$16,518$17,580
Rough$13,604$14,587$15,521
Sell my 2015 INFINITI Q70 with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI Q70 near you
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q70 L 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,056$27,509$30,848
Clean$22,855$26,140$29,312
Average$20,454$23,404$26,239
Rough$18,053$20,668$23,167
Sell my 2015 INFINITI Q70 with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI Q70 near you
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q70 L 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,145$26,530$29,804
Clean$21,989$25,211$28,320
Average$19,679$22,572$25,351
Rough$17,368$19,933$22,382
Sell my 2015 INFINITI Q70 with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI Q70 near you
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q70 Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,563$18,880$21,121
Clean$15,736$17,941$20,069
Average$14,083$16,063$17,965
Rough$12,429$14,185$15,862
Sell my 2015 INFINITI Q70 with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI Q70 near you
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q70 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,004$20,692$23,293
Clean$17,105$19,663$22,133
Average$15,308$17,604$19,813
Rough$13,511$15,546$17,492
Sell my 2015 INFINITI Q70 with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI Q70 near you
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q70 L 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,537$22,833$26,018
Clean$18,562$21,697$24,722
Average$16,612$19,426$22,131
Rough$14,661$17,155$19,539
Sell my 2015 INFINITI Q70 with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI Q70 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 INFINITI Q70 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 INFINITI Q70 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,663 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,569 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a INFINITI Q70 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 INFINITI Q70 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,663 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,569 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 INFINITI Q70, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 INFINITI Q70 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,663 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,569 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 INFINITI Q70. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 INFINITI Q70 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 INFINITI Q70 ranges from $13,162 to $23,545, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 INFINITI Q70 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.