Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 Consumer Reviews
Rocket ship
Recently turned in a 2014 Q50 AWD 3.7 v6 premium for a 2017 Q50 AWD premium 3.0 twin turbo. I was worried about the power of the 3.0 vs the 3.7. I loved the 3.7 v6 power and top end speed but this twin turbo 3.0 really surprised me. The power and smoothness is great. No turbo lag and the power is felt even at low rpm's. My 2014 had a very slow info system. It took for ever for the app's and radio to boot up. This 2017 must have a new and much faster processor in it because everything comes on in a couple of seconds. Although the two cars look the same, they drive differently. Smoother ride and power response from the 2017. Infiniti added two more speakers for a total of 16 but I don't notice any difference. The sound was great already in the 2014 model. Only disappointment is that the 2014 came standard with heated seats and steering and now you have to get the navigation package to get them. All in all I'm very happy with this 2017!!
Q50, Slicing Through the Wind
This is a great car. I've been an owner for about 2 months and I absolutely love the car. Great acceleration, minimal shift shock and dynamic breaking without the dramatic nose dive. When you start the engine it doesn't sound so luxurious, but levels out after the fluids start mixing. Not a problem, but something that you notice. Not much head room unless you lower the seats and a small trunk that's "about" the same as its competitors. I love the Infiniti InTouch system and the ability to utilize your cell phone for many out of car features. There's power in the pedal. You may want to be a little easy when you use the Sport Mode as it will give you what you asked for. Comes with Run Flat tires and no spare just so you know. Still a great car.
Super roomy
I saw a review from a person that said if you're over 6'0 that this vehicle is not comfortable. I am 6'7 and almost 300lbs..I find it more spacious than most SUVs I have been in. Super comfortable in my opinion
Stupid Fast!
I have almost 10,000 miles on my 2017 Q50 Red Sport so I figured it was about time to write a review. I have had it for 10 months and driven in snow, rain and dry conditions. Mountains and flat ground. The thing has been great in all conditions, even in a mini blizzard! You have to watch the throttle in bad weather, or use the economy or snow modes but otherwise it handles great. I find myself going over the limit a bit more often when accelerating on an on-ramp, it just gets to speed so quickly if you aren't paying attention, even faster if you have it in sport or sport+ mode. I typically drive around in standard mode. I initially used the economy mode but realized it didn't seem to make a big difference in fuel economy. Speaking of, I average 22-24 MPG with a good mix of city and highway. I play with the speed a bit but I'm not racing every car I pull up next to at a stop light either. I have had it back to the dealer three times. First was for the Bluetooth system. It would not connect properly to my old LG G4 even though they advertised it would. They went through the Bluetooth system and couldn't find anything and finally told me to go away that there wasn't anything they could do for me. Now with my new (Samsung S8) there haven't been any issues. Second trip was for the first oil change. Third trip was due to a notice I got in the mail about a computer re-programming (no big deal). Otherwise I haven't had any issues. I was a littler nervous about the run flat tires and no spare. I got a nail in one of the tires and saw that it was $465/tire for the OEM tires. Luckily the nail didn't puncture the air chamber and I didn't have to replace the tire. There are cheaper run flats but I have been impressed with the tires, not sure I want to spend that for replacement tires when that time comes. Overall for being a fairly large car, it handles well and has a stupid amount of acceleration, even at highway speeds. I love the flat torque curve. I was a little worried about having some buyers remorse but so far I have been super happy with the car!
Q50 redsport
I've had the car for about 2 months. My previous car was a G37 IPL, so I will mostly compare this to that and the other two cars I cross shopped this with, the BMW 440iGC/340i and Lexus GS350 F Sport. It's definitely faster than the IPL, but it doesn't feel as sporty. I can't figure out why, but I've narrowed it down to either the tires being different or because the IPL had a LSD. It just doesn't feel that great in the corners. The acceleration is really good, though. I mainly drive on the highway and it's really useful for when you have to speed up to change lanes. From what I've read, the 400HP ranking is actually underrated. But still, I actually preferred the cars I was comparing this too. I really wanted a Lexus GS, but when it came down to price, there was really no decision at all. They have some insane deals going on. The sticker on mine was $57K. The Lexus and BMW I was looking at were $59K. My monthly lease payment is $250-350 lower with the Infiniti. My payment is actually $50 lower than what it was for my IPL and this has a lot more power and technology. The gas mileage is pretty good too. I get 24mpg in Sport mode and 25 in Normal. One time I was running low on gas, so I took it easy on the pedal and I got up to 30mpg. So in conclusion, the car looks great, handles okay, has a lot of power, interior is comfortable with a good amount of space, has all the new technology, and even gets pretty good gas mileage if you don't mash the peddle. And they usually have really good deals going on, so it's great value for the money.
