Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 Consumer Reviews

Rocket ship Bob D , 02/02/2017 3.0t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 32 of 33 people found this review helpful Recently turned in a 2014 Q50 AWD 3.7 v6 premium for a 2017 Q50 AWD premium 3.0 twin turbo. I was worried about the power of the 3.0 vs the 3.7. I loved the 3.7 v6 power and top end speed but this twin turbo 3.0 really surprised me. The power and smoothness is great. No turbo lag and the power is felt even at low rpm's. My 2014 had a very slow info system. It took for ever for the app's and radio to boot up. This 2017 must have a new and much faster processor in it because everything comes on in a couple of seconds. Although the two cars look the same, they drive differently. Smoother ride and power response from the 2017. Infiniti added two more speakers for a total of 16 but I don't notice any difference. The sound was great already in the 2014 model. Only disappointment is that the 2014 came standard with heated seats and steering and now you have to get the navigation package to get them. All in all I'm very happy with this 2017!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Q50, Slicing Through the Wind Q50 live , 03/08/2017 3.0t Premium 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 21 of 22 people found this review helpful This is a great car. I've been an owner for about 2 months and I absolutely love the car. Great acceleration, minimal shift shock and dynamic breaking without the dramatic nose dive. When you start the engine it doesn't sound so luxurious, but levels out after the fluids start mixing. Not a problem, but something that you notice. Not much head room unless you lower the seats and a small trunk that's "about" the same as its competitors. I love the Infiniti InTouch system and the ability to utilize your cell phone for many out of car features. There's power in the pedal. You may want to be a little easy when you use the Sport Mode as it will give you what you asked for. Comes with Run Flat tires and no spare just so you know. Still a great car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Super roomy Iotaphi885 , 06/26/2017 3.0t Signature Edition 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I saw a review from a person that said if you're over 6'0 that this vehicle is not comfortable. I am 6'7 and almost 300lbs..I find it more spacious than most SUVs I have been in. Super comfortable in my opinion Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Stupid Fast! Scott , 02/13/2018 Red Sport 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I have almost 10,000 miles on my 2017 Q50 Red Sport so I figured it was about time to write a review. I have had it for 10 months and driven in snow, rain and dry conditions. Mountains and flat ground. The thing has been great in all conditions, even in a mini blizzard! You have to watch the throttle in bad weather, or use the economy or snow modes but otherwise it handles great. I find myself going over the limit a bit more often when accelerating on an on-ramp, it just gets to speed so quickly if you aren't paying attention, even faster if you have it in sport or sport+ mode. I typically drive around in standard mode. I initially used the economy mode but realized it didn't seem to make a big difference in fuel economy. Speaking of, I average 22-24 MPG with a good mix of city and highway. I play with the speed a bit but I'm not racing every car I pull up next to at a stop light either. I have had it back to the dealer three times. First was for the Bluetooth system. It would not connect properly to my old LG G4 even though they advertised it would. They went through the Bluetooth system and couldn't find anything and finally told me to go away that there wasn't anything they could do for me. Now with my new (Samsung S8) there haven't been any issues. Second trip was for the first oil change. Third trip was due to a notice I got in the mail about a computer re-programming (no big deal). Otherwise I haven't had any issues. I was a littler nervous about the run flat tires and no spare. I got a nail in one of the tires and saw that it was $465/tire for the OEM tires. Luckily the nail didn't puncture the air chamber and I didn't have to replace the tire. There are cheaper run flats but I have been impressed with the tires, not sure I want to spend that for replacement tires when that time comes. Overall for being a fairly large car, it handles well and has a stupid amount of acceleration, even at highway speeds. I love the flat torque curve. I was a little worried about having some buyers remorse but so far I have been super happy with the car! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value