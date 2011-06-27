Vehicle overview

The luxury sedan game is a tough nut to crack. When someone is ready to pay $60,000 or more for a car, they expect a certain level of refinement and prestige. Traditionally, those levels have been best met by cars from BMW and Mercedes-Benz. The 2011 M56 is the latest attempt from Infiniti to crack that nut, taking the more sport-tuned formula of its previous M45 sedan and applying a more striking design and up-to-date technology to the mix.

Along with its V6-powered sibling, the new M37, the 2011 Infiniti M56 is a midsize luxury sedan available with rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. As before, the M caters to those buyers who are looking for an involving and rewarding drive from their luxury car, and this Infiniti certainly won't disappoint. Although the M37 likely features all the power you'd ever need, the M56 is for those who desire a whole lot more.

With a 5.6-liter 420-horsepower V8, the M56 socks it to virtually every competitor in its class. Ten years ago, this would've been the stuff of an M5 or AMG E-Class, and today it's still a thrill to plant your foot into the carpet. However, not only has the M56's engine grown larger than its M45 predecessor's, but the entire sedan has hit the gym as well. Its curvaceous, muscular styling conceals a greater width and length, but also a shortened height to give it more aggressive proportions. The interior dimensions haven't changed much, which is fine since the M was already one of the more spacious vehicles in the class.

It was also one of the most technologically advanced at one time, and that distinction has once again returned. The number of comfort, safety, performance and entertainment features that inhabit the standard and optional equipment lists would make "War and Peace" look abridged. Not only are new items like the Forest Air purification system and Active Trace Control (which enhances the transition from braking to acceleration through corners) been added, but previous features like the navigation system have been improved. Perhaps best of all, many of these features reside in a cabin that is now more attractive and better made.

Still, the 2011 Infiniti M56 isn't without faults, the most notable being a firm ride that can be too frenetic at times for some luxury sedan buyers. There are also a lot of worthwhile V8-powered competitors to consider even if they're generally more expensive. The 2011 BMW 5 Series has also been redesigned for 2011, and although it's not as fun to drive as the M, it's more well-rounded. The 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class was redesigned last year, and is once again the standard-bearer for those who value comfort and refinement over a sporty driving experience. The 2011 Jaguar XF is also worth considering given its posh interior and slinky styling.

However, we can't help getting around the fact that the 2011 Infiniti M56's biggest competitor is its less expensive sibling, the 2011 Infiniti M37, which also boasts more horsepower than its V6 competition. Many buyers are likely to think the M56 is overkill, and there is historical precedent to back up that observation, as the old M35 outsold the M45 by almost six to one. For that one, however, overkill is likely to be a sought-after attribute, and with 420 hp, the M56 certainly has the overkill to help crack that luxury sedan nut.