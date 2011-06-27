Estimated values
2011 INFINITI M56 x 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,581
|$11,257
|$12,445
|Clean
|$8,831
|$10,377
|$11,467
|Average
|$7,332
|$8,618
|$9,512
|Rough
|$5,832
|$6,858
|$7,557
Estimated values
2011 INFINITI M56 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,207
|$14,703
|$17,163
|Clean
|$10,330
|$13,553
|$15,815
|Average
|$8,576
|$11,255
|$13,118
|Rough
|$6,821
|$8,957
|$10,422