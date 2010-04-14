Used 2011 INFINITI M56
Pros & Cons
- Strong performance
- engaging handling
- many high-tech features
- classy interior
- lower price than European rivals.
- Firm ride, especially with the Sport package.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2011 Infiniti M56 is one of the most sporting in its segment of premium sedans, but its firm ride might be a turn-off for luxury-minded buyers seeking a more gracious driving experience.
Vehicle overview
The luxury sedan game is a tough nut to crack. When someone is ready to pay $60,000 or more for a car, they expect a certain level of refinement and prestige. Traditionally, those levels have been best met by cars from BMW and Mercedes-Benz. The 2011 M56 is the latest attempt from Infiniti to crack that nut, taking the more sport-tuned formula of its previous M45 sedan and applying a more striking design and up-to-date technology to the mix.
Along with its V6-powered sibling, the new M37, the 2011 Infiniti M56 is a midsize luxury sedan available with rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. As before, the M caters to those buyers who are looking for an involving and rewarding drive from their luxury car, and this Infiniti certainly won't disappoint. Although the M37 likely features all the power you'd ever need, the M56 is for those who desire a whole lot more.
With a 5.6-liter 420-horsepower V8, the M56 socks it to virtually every competitor in its class. Ten years ago, this would've been the stuff of an M5 or AMG E-Class, and today it's still a thrill to plant your foot into the carpet. However, not only has the M56's engine grown larger than its M45 predecessor's, but the entire sedan has hit the gym as well. Its curvaceous, muscular styling conceals a greater width and length, but also a shortened height to give it more aggressive proportions. The interior dimensions haven't changed much, which is fine since the M was already one of the more spacious vehicles in the class.
It was also one of the most technologically advanced at one time, and that distinction has once again returned. The number of comfort, safety, performance and entertainment features that inhabit the standard and optional equipment lists would make "War and Peace" look abridged. Not only are new items like the Forest Air purification system and Active Trace Control (which enhances the transition from braking to acceleration through corners) been added, but previous features like the navigation system have been improved. Perhaps best of all, many of these features reside in a cabin that is now more attractive and better made.
Still, the 2011 Infiniti M56 isn't without faults, the most notable being a firm ride that can be too frenetic at times for some luxury sedan buyers. There are also a lot of worthwhile V8-powered competitors to consider even if they're generally more expensive. The 2011 BMW 5 Series has also been redesigned for 2011, and although it's not as fun to drive as the M, it's more well-rounded. The 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class was redesigned last year, and is once again the standard-bearer for those who value comfort and refinement over a sporty driving experience. The 2011 Jaguar XF is also worth considering given its posh interior and slinky styling.
However, we can't help getting around the fact that the 2011 Infiniti M56's biggest competitor is its less expensive sibling, the 2011 Infiniti M37, which also boasts more horsepower than its V6 competition. Many buyers are likely to think the M56 is overkill, and there is historical precedent to back up that observation, as the old M35 outsold the M45 by almost six to one. For that one, however, overkill is likely to be a sought-after attribute, and with 420 hp, the M56 certainly has the overkill to help crack that luxury sedan nut.
INFINITI M56 models
The 2011 Infiniti M56 is a midsize luxury sedan available in a lone trim level, though there is an M37 discussed in a separate review that is essentially the same car but with a smaller engine and less standard equipment.
The M56 comes standard with 18-inch wheels, automatic bi-xenon headlights, foglights, power-folding heated mirrors, automatic wipers, a sunroof, keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated eight-way power front seats, driver memory functions, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column, a heated steering wheel and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Also standard are a rearview camera, Bluetooth, a navigation system (includes voice control, real-time traffic and real-time weather) and a 10-speaker Bose stereo with a CD/DVD player, auxiliary audio/visual jack, streaming Bluetooth audio, iPod interface, satellite radio and digital music storage.
The Deluxe Touring package adds a power rear sunshade, an in-car air purifier, upgraded leather upholstery and interior trim and a 16-speaker Bose surround-sound stereo. The Sport package (not available with all-wheel drive or the Deluxe Touring package) adds 20-inch wheels, summer tires, sport-tuned suspension and brakes, four-wheel active steering, sport seats and steering wheel, and unique exterior styling elements. The Sport Touring package adds the surround-sound stereo, air purifier and power sunshade to the Sport package. The Technology package includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and prevention system, blind-spot warning system, forward collision warning system, adaptive headlights and the "eco pedal" that provides the driver feedback to encourage fuel-efficient driving.
2011 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2011 Infiniti M56 is powered by a 5.6-liter V8 that produces 420 hp and 417 pound-feet of torque. Rear-wheel drive is standard, but the M56x features all-wheel drive. A seven-speed automatic transmission is standard and includes manual override shift paddles and four different shift modes (Standard, Sport, Snow or Eco).
In performance testing, the M56 goes from zero to 60 mph in a rapid 5 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 16 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined with rear-wheel drive, while the M56x returns 16/23/18.
Safety
The M56 comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and active head restraints. Included in the Technology package are a lane departure warning and prevention system, blind-spot warning system and a forward collision warning system with intelligent brake assist. In Edmunds brake testing, an M56 Sport came to a stop from 60 mph in a very short 113 feet. The non-Sport model took only a few feet more.
In the government's new, more strenuous crash testing for 2011, the M56 earned an overall rating of four stars out of a possible five, with five stars for overall frontal crash protection and five stars for overall side crash protection.
Driving
The 2011 Infiniti M56 is a big car, but it drives smaller than you might think. Its steering weights up less abruptly than in other Infiniti and Nissan sedans, and it exhibits a willingness to change direction that is downright feline for its size. The 5.6-liter V8 produces the sort of power that used to only be available in sedans badged M5 and AMG. Putting your foot to the floor will unleash a rush of acceleration that'll get you grinning. In our initial drive, though, we found the big V8 dulled the car's handling slightly when compared to the M37.
Yet if a V8 is a must and you desire an even more sharply tuned luxury sedan, the Sport package brings with it various performance upgrades that put the M37 in a position to embarrass its European rivals. However, the combination of sport suspension and 20-inch wheels further spoils the M56's already firm and occasionally rough ride quality. We like a sporty car, but the M56 tends to be a little too frenetic, even for our tastes.
Interior
Infiniti has given the new M56 a top-notch cabin design and high-quality materials. Like the exterior's styling, the flowing design has a tautness to it, as if there were muscles trying to bulge their way through the many tactilely pleasurable surfaces. If you select the Deluxe Touring or Sport Touring packages, the seats are upgraded with diamond-quilted leather and contrast piping, unique wood trim, a faux-suede headliner and enhanced materials added to most primary touch points. In total, the M56 has an interior worthy of taking on its established European rivals.
The cabin is quite roomy, offering generous space for all occupants and a relatively tall greenhouse that provides good outward visibility. As for technology, it's hard to think of a rival that betters the M56 for all the available entertainment, comfort and safety technologies that can be had once you check all the options boxes. In particular, Infiniti's navigation and audio interfaces are some of the most user-friendly in the business.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the M56
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2011 INFINITI M56.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- driving experience
- handling & steering
- comfort
- ride quality
- appearance
- infotainment system
- steering wheel
- seats
- climate control
- technology
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- wheels & tires
- engine
- maintenance & parts
- acceleration
- value
- visibility
- doors
- road noise
- sound system
- transmission
Most helpful consumer reviews
The only thing better than my M45, was the M45X I purchased, then along came the M56X - I got one of the first in the region. Nissan really listened when they built this. Everything has improved, and the additional horsepower puts it into a different league. I love the ride - feels more substantial, and corners like it's on rails with breathtaking acceleration. My wife says it reminds her of our BMW 750 - but more fun, with a sexier interior and exterior. Electronics, back up cam, sound system, etc. all exceptional. They even added a heated steering wheel and retractable outside mirrors. The dial-a-transmission is very clever. Bravo!
Prior to buying the M56X, I had a 2006 M45 Sport. I wanted to stay in the Infiniti family. Most because of the reliability of their vehicles and my experience owning an impressive car. I wanted to stay with an 8 cyl car. Not many people are aware of this vehicle since it debut in 2011. However, with minimum exterior aftermarket additions I LOVE my car even more. Wish I could upload a picture. I have had a lot of people ask what year in my car? They find it hard to believe its an 2011. However, since the Q series have came on the scene people are more gear towards the new looks of the car. I love the way my car drives and feel on the road. Its a bigger car but handles fairly well for its size.
Looked an the usual suspects - E550, 550, A6 V8. All nice cars, but none of them had the balance of exterior design, interior style, performance and value. The 2011 MB has no style, BMW is way overrated and need to learn how to do an interior and the Audi needs to be updated. Just look up the performance numbers - the Infiniti has a great ride and is luxurious.
Infiniti has gone to great lengths refining many aspects of the M for 2011 but there are still many things that need improvement. While I enjoy my M56 a lot, there are features that worked better on my '08 M45 (such as XM NavTraffic, which is a disaster on the M56 and every other 2010+ Infiniti model). And there are features that are completely backwards, like the armrest button you press OUT to fold the side mirrors IN, and the song selection button you press UP to switch to the next song DOWN on the list. Doors lock automatically at 15mph and you can't do anything about it. And there is so little ability to customize the warning/intervention systems that one is inclined to leave them off!
Features & Specs
|x 4dr Sedan AWD
5.6L 8cyl 7A
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 5
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|420 hp @ 6000 rpm
|4dr Sedan
5.6L 8cyl 7A
|MPG
|16 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 5
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|420 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|4 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|11.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the INFINITI M56 a good car?
Is the INFINITI M56 reliable?
Is the 2011 INFINITI M56 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2011 INFINITI M56?
The least-expensive 2011 INFINITI M56 is the 2011 INFINITI M56 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $58,450.
Other versions include:
- x 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $60,950
- 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $58,450
What are the different models of INFINITI M56?
More about the 2011 INFINITI M56
Used 2011 INFINITI M56 Overview
The Used 2011 INFINITI M56 is offered in the following submodels: M56 Sedan. Available styles include x 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A), and 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A).
What do people think of the 2011 INFINITI M56?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2011 INFINITI M56 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2011 M56 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2011 M56.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2011 INFINITI M56 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2011 M56 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2011 INFINITI M56?
Which 2011 INFINITI M56s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 INFINITI M56 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2011 INFINITI M56.
Can't find a new 2011 INFINITI M56s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new INFINITI M56 for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $17,947.
Find a new INFINITI for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $9,924.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2011 INFINITI M56?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out INFINITI lease specials
Related Used 2011 INFINITI M56 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Altima 2005
- Used BMW 5 Series 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2015
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Subaru Impreza 2018
- Used Lexus GX 460 2016
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2000
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2013
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 RX 450hL
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2020 RX 450hL
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 Audi A7
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2019 GS 300
- 2021 Polestar 2 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles