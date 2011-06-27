Used 2011 INFINITI M56 Consumer Reviews
Bravo!
The only thing better than my M45, was the M45X I purchased, then along came the M56X - I got one of the first in the region. Nissan really listened when they built this. Everything has improved, and the additional horsepower puts it into a different league. I love the ride - feels more substantial, and corners like it's on rails with breathtaking acceleration. My wife says it reminds her of our BMW 750 - but more fun, with a sexier interior and exterior. Electronics, back up cam, sound system, etc. all exceptional. They even added a heated steering wheel and retractable outside mirrors. The dial-a-transmission is very clever. Bravo!
Behold the BEAST!!!
Prior to buying the M56X, I had a 2006 M45 Sport. I wanted to stay in the Infiniti family. Most because of the reliability of their vehicles and my experience owning an impressive car. I wanted to stay with an 8 cyl car. Not many people are aware of this vehicle since it debut in 2011. However, with minimum exterior aftermarket additions I LOVE my car even more. Wish I could upload a picture. I have had a lot of people ask what year in my car? They find it hard to believe its an 2011. However, since the Q series have came on the scene people are more gear towards the new looks of the car. I love the way my car drives and feel on the road. Its a bigger car but handles fairly well for its size.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Choice
Looked an the usual suspects - E550, 550, A6 V8. All nice cars, but none of them had the balance of exterior design, interior style, performance and value. The 2011 MB has no style, BMW is way overrated and need to learn how to do an interior and the Audi needs to be updated. Just look up the performance numbers - the Infiniti has a great ride and is luxurious.
Better and worse than an M45
Infiniti has gone to great lengths refining many aspects of the M for 2011 but there are still many things that need improvement. While I enjoy my M56 a lot, there are features that worked better on my '08 M45 (such as XM NavTraffic, which is a disaster on the M56 and every other 2010+ Infiniti model). And there are features that are completely backwards, like the armrest button you press OUT to fold the side mirrors IN, and the song selection button you press UP to switch to the next song DOWN on the list. Doors lock automatically at 15mph and you can't do anything about it. And there is so little ability to customize the warning/intervention systems that one is inclined to leave them off!
Transmission needs work
I'm happy with just about everything on and in the car except the transmission is jerky and undecided as to what gear it should be in at slow speeds. Between 20 - 40 mph, the gears shift up and down over 1K rpm because the computer can't figure out what gear to be in. The car actually jerks back and forth. Infiniti knows about this and is working on it.
Sponsored cars related to the M56
Related Used 2011 INFINITI M56 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2017
- Used Porsche 911 2018
- Used GMC Acadia 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2013
- Used GMC Yukon 2017
- Used INFINITI Q50 2016
- Used Porsche Macan 2015
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 2018
- Used Ram 2500 2017
- Used BMW X3 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Land Rover Discovery 2019
- 2019 Dodge Journey
- 2019 Sonic
- FIAT 500X 2019
- Audi A5 2019
- 2019 Pacifica Hybrid
- 2020 Jaguar XF
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- Audi TT 2019
- 2019 Lexus ES 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- INFINITI Q50 2020
- 2020 INFINITI QX60
- 2020 QX80
- 2020 INFINITI QX50
- 2020 INFINITI Q60
- 2019 QX30
- 2019 Q70
- 2019 INFINITI QX50
- INFINITI Q60 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX30