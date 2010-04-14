Used 2011 INFINITI M56 for Sale Near Me

A&A Auto Denver - Denver / Colorado

Offering first-class comfort, convenience, and style, our 2011 INFINITI M56 AWD Sedan makes a great first impression in Black! Powered by a proven 5.6 Liter V8 that produces 420hp while paired with a responsive 7 Speed Automatic transmission for instant power. Our All Wheel Drive INFINITI has more than adept handling abilities that will please even the most discerning driver and scores near 24mpg on the highway! Open the door to our sleek M56 and discover a haven of refinement and attention to detail with heated/ventilated leather front seats that feel tailor-made. There's plenty of space for five in this spacious cabin that features a sunroof, dual-zone climate control, full power accessories, Bluetooth, and premium audio with available satellite radio capability. Perfectly pairing luxury and practicality, our sedan provides a ride that feels indulgent and refined. Well equipped with a backup camera, antilock brakes, stability/traction control, and advanced airbags, this INFINITI M56 helps you to avoid and manage challenging driving situations so you can drive with confidence. Boasting striking good looks and impressive performance, this M56 is the intelligent choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 INFINITI M56 x with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN1AY1AR3BM570346

Stock: 9071

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-13-2020