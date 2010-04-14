Used 2011 INFINITI M56 for Sale Near Me

  • 2011 INFINITI M56 x in Black
    used

    2011 INFINITI M56 x

    121,615 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,850

    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI M56 x in Black
    used

    2011 INFINITI M56 x

    151,110 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,600

    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI M56 in Gray
    used

    2011 INFINITI M56

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI M56 x in Yellow
    used

    2011 INFINITI M56 x

    123,905 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,491

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI M56

14 reviews
Bravo!
seattle,04/14/2010
The only thing better than my M45, was the M45X I purchased, then along came the M56X - I got one of the first in the region. Nissan really listened when they built this. Everything has improved, and the additional horsepower puts it into a different league. I love the ride - feels more substantial, and corners like it's on rails with breathtaking acceleration. My wife says it reminds her of our BMW 750 - but more fun, with a sexier interior and exterior. Electronics, back up cam, sound system, etc. all exceptional. They even added a heated steering wheel and retractable outside mirrors. The dial-a-transmission is very clever. Bravo!
