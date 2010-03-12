  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI M37

Used 2011 INFINITI M37

2011 INFINITI M37 Sedan
2011 INFINITI M37 Sedan
2011 INFINITI M37 Sedan
2011 INFINITI M37 Sedan
2011 INFINITI M37 Front Grille and Badging
+65
(51)

Used 2011 INFINITI M37

MSRP$47,050
Dealer Price

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Strong performance
  • engaging handling
  • many high-tech features
  • classy interior
  • lower price than European rivals.

The 2011 Infiniti M37 is an attractive and engaging luxury sedan with loads of high-tech features. It certainly deserves consideration before you settle on one of the established European entries, but its rough ride and occasionally frenetic driving feel may be a turn-off.

Vehicle overview

The luxury sedan game is a tough nut to crack. When someone is ready to pay $50,000 for a car, they expect a certain level of refinement and prestige associated with the established European contenders. It's not just brand snobbery either, as the sedans from Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz are superb automobiles. The 2011 M37 is the latest attempt from Infiniti to crack that nut, taking the more sport-tuned formula of its previous M sedan and applying a more striking design and up-to-date technology to the mix.

Along with its V8-powered sibling, the M56, the 2011 Infiniti M37 is a midsize luxury sedan available with rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Like the BMW 5 Series, the M caters to buyers who are looking for an involving and rewarding drive from their luxury car, and this Infiniti certainly won't disappoint. Even though the M37 features the smaller of two available engines, 330 horsepower is far and away the most offered among its V6-powered rivals. In fact, you might consider sticking with the M37 even if you can afford the M56 -- the V6 is quick enough, plus we've found the M37's handling to be sharper.

Not only have the M's engines grown for 2011, but the entire sedan itself has hit the gym as well. Its curvaceous, muscular styling conceals a greater width and length, but also a shortened height to give it more aggressive proportions. The interior dimensions haven't changed much, which is fine, since the M was already one of the more spacious vehicles in the class.

It was also one of the most technologically advanced at one time, and that distinction has once again returned. The number of comfort, safety, performance and entertainment features that inhabit the standard and optional equipment lists would make "War and Peace" look abridged. Not only have new items like the Forest Air purification system and Active Trace Control (enhances the transition from braking to acceleration through corners) been added, but previous features like the navigation system have been improved. Perhaps best of all, many of these features reside in a cabin that is now more attractive and better made.

Still, the 2011 Infiniti M37 has a few detractors, the most notable being its firm ride quality that might be a bit much for some luxury sedan buyers. There are also a lot of worthwhile competitors to consider even if they're all more expensive. The 2011 BMW 5 Series has also been redesigned for 2011, and although it's not as fun to drive as the M, it's more well-rounded. The 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class was redesigned last year, and is once again the standard-bearer for those who value comfort and refinement over a sporty driving experience. The Audi A6 is also worth considering given its posh interior and classic styling. Meanwhile, Asian competitors like the 2011 Acura RL, 2011 Hyundai Genesis and 2011 Lexus GS 350 match or better the M37's value-for-the-dollar advantage. As we said, this segment is a tough nut to crack, but for 2011, at least Infiniti is wielding a bigger hammer.

INFINITI M37 models

The 2011 Infiniti M37 is a midsize luxury sedan available in a lone trim level, though there is an M56 discussed in a separate review that is essentially the same car but with a bigger engine and more standard equipment.

The M37 comes standard with 18-inch wheels, automatic bi-xenon headlights, foglights, power-folding heated mirrors, automatic wipers, a sunroof, keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated eight-way power front seats, driver memory functions, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, rearview camera, Bluetooth and a six-speaker stereo with a CD player, auxiliary audio/visual jack, iPod interface and satellite radio.

The Premium package adds heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a navigation system (with voice control, real-time traffic and real-time weather) and a 10-speaker Bose stereo with streaming Bluetooth audio and digital music storage. The Deluxe Touring package adds a power rear sunshade, an in-car air purifier, upgraded leather upholstery and interior trim, and a 16-speaker Bose surround-sound stereo. The Sport package (not available with all-wheel drive) adds 20-inch wheels, summer tires, sport-tuned suspension and brakes, four-wheel active steering, sport seats and steering wheel, and unique exterior styling elements. This requires the Premium package and can't be ordered with Deluxe Touring. The Sport Touring package adds the surround-sound stereo, air purifier and power sunshade to the Sport package. The Technology package includes adaptive cruise control, a lane departure warning and prevention system, blind-spot warning system, forward collision warning system, adaptive headlights and the "eco pedal" that provides feedback to the driver to encourage fuel-efficient driving.

2011 Highlights

The 2011 Infiniti M37 is an all-new midsize luxury sedan model that replaces the brand's M35.

Performance & mpg

The Infiniti M37 is powered by a 3.7-liter V6 that produces 330 hp and 270 pound-feet of torque. Rear-wheel drive is standard, but the M37x features all-wheel drive. A seven-speed automatic transmission is standard and includes manual shift paddles and four different shift modes (Standard, Sport, Snow or Eco).

In Edmunds performance testing, the M37 went from zero to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 18 mpg city/26 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined with rear-wheel drive, while the M37x gets 17/24/20.

Safety

The 2011 Infiniti M37 comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and active head restraints. Included in the Technology package are a lane-departure warning and prevention system, blind-spot warning system and a forward collision warning system with intelligent brake assist. In Edmunds brake testing, the M37 came to a stop in an excellent 114 feet.

In the government's new, more strenuous crash testing for 2011, the M37 earned an overall rating of four stars out of a possible five, with four stars for overall frontal crash protection and five stars for overall side crash protection.

Driving

The 2011 Infiniti M37 is a big car, but it drives smaller than you might think. Its steering weights up less abruptly than in other Infiniti and Nissan sedans, and it exhibits a willingness to change direction that is downright feline for its size. The 330 hp from the V6 is more than abundant power for this car, and since the V6 is lighter than the M56's V8, the M37 feels even sprightlier through corners.

Should you desire an even more sharply tuned luxury sedan, the Sport package brings with it various performance upgrades that put the M37 in a position to embarrass its European rivals. However, the combination of a sport suspension and 20-inch wheels further spoils the M37's already firm and occasionally rough ride quality. We like a sporty car, but the M37 tends to be a little too frenetic even for our tastes.

Interior

Infiniti has given the new M37 a top-notch cabin design and high-quality materials. Like the car's exterior styling, their flowing design has a tautness to it, as if there were muscles trying to bulge their way through the many tactilely pleasurable surfaces. If you select the Deluxe Touring or Sport Touring packages, the seats are upgraded with diamond-quilted leather and contrasting piping, unique "silver-powdered" wood trim, a faux-suede headliner and enhanced materials are added to most primary touch points. In total, the M37 has an interior worthy of taking on its established European rivals.

It also has the space and technology to do so as well. The cabin is quite roomy, offering generous space for occupants and a relatively tall greenhouse that provides good outward visibility. As for technology, it's hard to think of a rival that betters the M37 for all the available entertainment, comfort and safety technologies that can be had once you check all the options boxes. In particular, Infiniti's navigation and audio interfaces are some of the most user-friendly in the business.

Compare dealer price quotes

Used 2011 INFINITI M37 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all M37 lease offers
2011 INFINITI M37 price drops
Shop used 2011 from $11,981

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 INFINITI M37.

5 star reviews: 71%
4 star reviews: 29%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.7 stars based on 51 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • handling & steering
  • driving experience
  • technology
  • comfort
  • ride quality
  • safety
  • brakes
  • visibility
  • interior
  • infotainment system
  • sound system
  • acceleration
  • value
  • transmission
  • engine
  • maintenance & parts
  • fuel efficiency
  • towing
  • climate control
  • seats
  • dashboard
  • lights
  • electrical system
  • doors
  • oil
  • warranty
  • road noise

Most helpful consumer reviews

3.5 out of 5 stars, Audio Failure
m37s,

My first Infiniti M37S. Driven 12,600 miles. Audio started failing. Shuts itself down every now and then. Brought it in and received a G35 loaner. They replaced the whole system. Still the same problem and worse, navigation voice guide doesn't work anymore. With new system, lost all my recorded CDs that's taken out. So need to redo all that. XM charges extra for changing into a different "radio ID" as they call it. So have to pay out of pocket to fix it. And still awaiting more parts for trial and error repair. Acceleration lag gets worse after 10,000 miles, and nothing they can do about that. Going on a roadtrip this weekend, and had to drive this without audio. Regret buying.

4.875 out of 5 stars, Infiniti Got This M Right!-7 month update
csrmax,

After driving my M37S over the last 7+ months, there are several "tweaks", in my opinion, Infiniti should make to this truly great vehicle to make it outstanding. Transmission needs a "software" update(a la BMW) I've found it more responsive in normal mode than Sport mode. Dynamics of the Sport Package are excellent,the vehicle handles beautifully, but overall ride is too "choppy" for a vehicle in this price point.... get rid of the Bridgestone tires!Dunlop would be a better choice(our 2011 G37xS has them) Vehicle should have side maker turn signals(Maxima has them!) and headlight washers Infiniti/Nissan needs to have an"emergency" response system..ie BMW Assist, OnStar

4.75 out of 5 stars, 2011 M37x /Premium & Technology Packages
dieter,

Outstanding performance and handling. Clear & large gauges that are well lighted day or night.User friendly electronics with a well designed touch screen interface as well as large buttons at well placed locations.I highly recommend this vehicle to seniors like myself who have difficulty with the gauges in cars like the E350 or 535i.I drove the E350 in early sun light and could not read the speedometer. The BMW uses red and orange lighting that is difficult for older eyes.

4 out of 5 stars, Give Me a Break
cogeezer,

This car has everything! It's a technological wonder. Why then can't I control some of these amazing features? For instance, I must have the doors lock when I'm driving. No override. I can't use my telephone phonebook when I'm driving. It's much safer to pull out my phone and try to read the number than to use my large screen nav system. No override. I can't use my nav system when I'm driving. Guess I'll be stopping a lot on the freeway to phone and navigate. However all my electronic safety equipment such as blind spot warning, front end collision avoidance, etc. turns off when I stop the car and I have to remember to turn it on or it won't function. So why is that safer? There is no alarm for not wearing my seatbelt. So why is that safer? Also the music box doesn't seem to be able to read most CD information so all my CD's, artists and songs are just the date and time recorded. Not too convenient. And speaking of the nav system, I've been living in my new house for three years, but my nav maps don't even show my neighborhood. I was told I could buy an update. Mighty kind of Infiniti. Speaking of nav systems, the nav system on the Infiniti sucks. It's difficult to use and technologically out of date. My old 2004 Acura TL had far superior nav capabilities and voice activation years in advance of what Infiniti has now. Infiniti touts the voice activation for the phone and nav as safer than pushing buttons. Might be if it worked! The voice activation is practically never right. Extremely frustrating. As for performance and appearance the car is spectacular in almost every way. My only complaint is that the gas mileage is horrible (15 around town and 22-23 on the highway, even using the Econ mode). My problem is I am so frustrated by all the quirky electronic annoyances every time I try to drive that I just want to take the car back.

Write a review

See all 51 reviews

Used Years for INFINITI M37
2011

Features & Specs

x 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
x 4dr Sedan AWD
3.7L 6cyl 7A
MPG 17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
330 hp @ 7000 rpm
4dr Sedan features & specs
4dr Sedan
3.7L 6cyl 7A
MPG 18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
330 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all Used 2011 INFINITI M37 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger3 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat4 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover5 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover11.3%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
INFINITI M37 for sale
2011

FAQ

Is the INFINITI M37 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2011 M37 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about INFINITI M37 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the M37 gets an EPA-estimated 20 mpg to 21 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the M37 has 14.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a INFINITI M37. Learn more

Is the INFINITI M37 reliable?

To determine whether the INFINITI M37 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the M37. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the M37's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2011 INFINITI M37 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2011 INFINITI M37 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2011 M37 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2011 INFINITI M37?

The least-expensive 2011 INFINITI M37 is the 2011 INFINITI M37 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $47,050.

Other versions include:

  • x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) which starts at $49,200
  • 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) which starts at $47,050
Learn more

What are the different models of INFINITI M37?

If you're interested in the INFINITI M37, the next question is, which M37 model is right for you? M37 variants include x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A), and 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A). For a full list of M37 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2011 INFINITI M37

Used 2011 INFINITI M37 Overview

The Used 2011 INFINITI M37 is offered in the following submodels: M37 Sedan. Available styles include x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A), and 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A).

What do people think of the 2011 INFINITI M37?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2011 INFINITI M37 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2011 M37 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2011 M37.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2011 INFINITI M37 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2011 M37 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2011 INFINITI M37?

Which 2011 INFINITI M37s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 INFINITI M37 for sale near. There are currently 3 new 2011 M37s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,981 and mileage as low as 86476 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2011 INFINITI M37.

Can't find a new 2011 INFINITI M37s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new INFINITI M37 for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $7,806.

Find a new INFINITI for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $22,003.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 INFINITI M37?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out INFINITI lease specials

Related Used 2011 INFINITI M37 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider