Used 2011 INFINITI M37
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Pros
- Cons
-
- Strong performance
- engaging handling
- many high-tech features
- classy interior
- lower price than European rivals.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2011 INFINITI M37.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- handling & steering
- driving experience
- technology
- comfort
- ride quality
- safety
- brakes
- visibility
- interior
- infotainment system
- sound system
- acceleration
- value
- transmission
- engine
- maintenance & parts
- fuel efficiency
- towing
- climate control
- seats
- dashboard
- lights
- electrical system
- doors
- oil
- warranty
- road noise
My first Infiniti M37S. Driven 12,600 miles. Audio started failing. Shuts itself down every now and then. Brought it in and received a G35 loaner. They replaced the whole system. Still the same problem and worse, navigation voice guide doesn't work anymore. With new system, lost all my recorded CDs that's taken out. So need to redo all that. XM charges extra for changing into a different "radio ID" as they call it. So have to pay out of pocket to fix it. And still awaiting more parts for trial and error repair. Acceleration lag gets worse after 10,000 miles, and nothing they can do about that. Going on a roadtrip this weekend, and had to drive this without audio. Regret buying.
After driving my M37S over the last 7+ months, there are several "tweaks", in my opinion, Infiniti should make to this truly great vehicle to make it outstanding. Transmission needs a "software" update(a la BMW) I've found it more responsive in normal mode than Sport mode. Dynamics of the Sport Package are excellent,the vehicle handles beautifully, but overall ride is too "choppy" for a vehicle in this price point.... get rid of the Bridgestone tires!Dunlop would be a better choice(our 2011 G37xS has them) Vehicle should have side maker turn signals(Maxima has them!) and headlight washers Infiniti/Nissan needs to have an"emergency" response system..ie BMW Assist, OnStar
Outstanding performance and handling. Clear & large gauges that are well lighted day or night.User friendly electronics with a well designed touch screen interface as well as large buttons at well placed locations.I highly recommend this vehicle to seniors like myself who have difficulty with the gauges in cars like the E350 or 535i.I drove the E350 in early sun light and could not read the speedometer. The BMW uses red and orange lighting that is difficult for older eyes.
This car has everything! It's a technological wonder. Why then can't I control some of these amazing features? For instance, I must have the doors lock when I'm driving. No override. I can't use my telephone phonebook when I'm driving. It's much safer to pull out my phone and try to read the number than to use my large screen nav system. No override. I can't use my nav system when I'm driving. Guess I'll be stopping a lot on the freeway to phone and navigate. However all my electronic safety equipment such as blind spot warning, front end collision avoidance, etc. turns off when I stop the car and I have to remember to turn it on or it won't function. So why is that safer? There is no alarm for not wearing my seatbelt. So why is that safer? Also the music box doesn't seem to be able to read most CD information so all my CD's, artists and songs are just the date and time recorded. Not too convenient. And speaking of the nav system, I've been living in my new house for three years, but my nav maps don't even show my neighborhood. I was told I could buy an update. Mighty kind of Infiniti. Speaking of nav systems, the nav system on the Infiniti sucks. It's difficult to use and technologically out of date. My old 2004 Acura TL had far superior nav capabilities and voice activation years in advance of what Infiniti has now. Infiniti touts the voice activation for the phone and nav as safer than pushing buttons. Might be if it worked! The voice activation is practically never right. Extremely frustrating. As for performance and appearance the car is spectacular in almost every way. My only complaint is that the gas mileage is horrible (15 around town and 22-23 on the highway, even using the Econ mode). My problem is I am so frustrated by all the quirky electronic annoyances every time I try to drive that I just want to take the car back.
Features & Specs
|x 4dr Sedan AWD
3.7L 6cyl 7A
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 5
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|330 hp @ 7000 rpm
|4dr Sedan
3.7L 6cyl 7A
|MPG
|18 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 5
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|330 hp @ 7000 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|4 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|11.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the INFINITI M37 a good car?
Is the INFINITI M37 reliable?
Is the 2011 INFINITI M37 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2011 INFINITI M37?
The least-expensive 2011 INFINITI M37 is the 2011 INFINITI M37 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $47,050.
Other versions include:
- x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) which starts at $49,200
- 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) which starts at $47,050
What are the different models of INFINITI M37?
More about the 2011 INFINITI M37
Used 2011 INFINITI M37 Overview
The Used 2011 INFINITI M37 is offered in the following submodels: M37 Sedan. Available styles include x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A), and 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A).
What do people think of the 2011 INFINITI M37?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2011 INFINITI M37 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2011 M37 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.
What's a good price for a New 2011 INFINITI M37?
Which 2011 INFINITI M37s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 INFINITI M37 for sale near. There are currently 3 new 2011 M37s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,981 and mileage as low as 86476 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2011 INFINITI M37.
Can't find a new 2011 INFINITI M37s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new INFINITI M37 for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $7,806.
Find a new INFINITI for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $22,003.
Should I lease or buy a 2011 INFINITI M37?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out INFINITI lease specials
