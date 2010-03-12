Vehicle overview

The luxury sedan game is a tough nut to crack. When someone is ready to pay $50,000 for a car, they expect a certain level of refinement and prestige associated with the established European contenders. It's not just brand snobbery either, as the sedans from Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz are superb automobiles. The 2011 M37 is the latest attempt from Infiniti to crack that nut, taking the more sport-tuned formula of its previous M sedan and applying a more striking design and up-to-date technology to the mix.

Along with its V8-powered sibling, the M56, the 2011 Infiniti M37 is a midsize luxury sedan available with rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Like the BMW 5 Series, the M caters to buyers who are looking for an involving and rewarding drive from their luxury car, and this Infiniti certainly won't disappoint. Even though the M37 features the smaller of two available engines, 330 horsepower is far and away the most offered among its V6-powered rivals. In fact, you might consider sticking with the M37 even if you can afford the M56 -- the V6 is quick enough, plus we've found the M37's handling to be sharper.

Not only have the M's engines grown for 2011, but the entire sedan itself has hit the gym as well. Its curvaceous, muscular styling conceals a greater width and length, but also a shortened height to give it more aggressive proportions. The interior dimensions haven't changed much, which is fine, since the M was already one of the more spacious vehicles in the class.

It was also one of the most technologically advanced at one time, and that distinction has once again returned. The number of comfort, safety, performance and entertainment features that inhabit the standard and optional equipment lists would make "War and Peace" look abridged. Not only have new items like the Forest Air purification system and Active Trace Control (enhances the transition from braking to acceleration through corners) been added, but previous features like the navigation system have been improved. Perhaps best of all, many of these features reside in a cabin that is now more attractive and better made.

Still, the 2011 Infiniti M37 has a few detractors, the most notable being its firm ride quality that might be a bit much for some luxury sedan buyers. There are also a lot of worthwhile competitors to consider even if they're all more expensive. The 2011 BMW 5 Series has also been redesigned for 2011, and although it's not as fun to drive as the M, it's more well-rounded. The 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class was redesigned last year, and is once again the standard-bearer for those who value comfort and refinement over a sporty driving experience. The Audi A6 is also worth considering given its posh interior and classic styling. Meanwhile, Asian competitors like the 2011 Acura RL, 2011 Hyundai Genesis and 2011 Lexus GS 350 match or better the M37's value-for-the-dollar advantage. As we said, this segment is a tough nut to crack, but for 2011, at least Infiniti is wielding a bigger hammer.