Estimated values
2011 INFINITI M37 x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,319
|$11,940
|$13,785
|Clean
|$8,589
|$11,006
|$12,702
|Average
|$7,131
|$9,140
|$10,537
|Rough
|$5,672
|$7,274
|$8,371
Estimated values
2011 INFINITI M37 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,055
|$11,901
|$13,904
|Clean
|$8,346
|$10,971
|$12,812
|Average
|$6,929
|$9,110
|$10,628
|Rough
|$5,511
|$7,250
|$8,443