You won't often find truly daring design in the small SUV class. Vehicles in this segment typically prioritize utility and comfort over handsome looks or thrilling performance. The redesigned 2022 Hyundai Tucson asks: "What if you could have everything above and more?"
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
|MSRP
|$30,235
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$29,120
- Handsome design helps it stand out in a crowded field
- Plenty of standard tech and safety features for the money
- Plug-in hybrid model allows for 32 miles of electric driving
- Easy-to-use infotainment system
- Base engine feels sluggish
- It falls short of rivals in fuel economy
- All-new design inside and out
- New engine lineup includes plug-in hybrid model
- Impressive list of standard in-car tech and driver aids
- Kicks off the fourth Tucson generation introduced for 2022
Hyundai is going all-in on the new Tucson's powertrains. Most models will be driven by the same 2.5-liter four-cylinder that powers the recently redesigned Sonata sedan. Hyundai says it produces roughly 190 horsepower and 185 lb-ft of torque in the Tucson, and it's matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission. There will also be hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants, using a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine as the primary source of power. In the hybrid, the combined output between the engine and electric motor stands at about 226 hp and 258 lb-ft. The plug-in hybrid is a bit more powerful; Hyundai estimates the entire system makes 260 hp. Hyundai also says the plug-in can travel up to 28 miles on electricity alone when fully charged.
The 2022 Tucson starts with the upscale design concepts that debuted on the Sonata and takes them even further. The two share a similarly styled transmission selector cluster, but the rest of the Tucson's interior looks decidedly more tech-heavy. This vibe is highlighted by a frameless digital instrument panel, a buttonless center stack and 64-color ambient lighting.
The new Tucson aims to be the most high-tech small SUV on the market. A standard 8-inch touchscreen packs wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. A 10.25-inch screen is available on upper trim levels. And to free up purse or pocket space, the Tucson allows you to use your phone as a key. This feature only works with Android phones equipped with near-field communication technology, however.
The Tucson has always been a solid pick in the small SUV segment, even though its styling was a little anonymous. The redesigned 2022 Hyundai Tucson ventures in a bold new direction, complete with an expressive exterior, upscale cabin, a range of powertrain choices, and high-tech safety features.
FAQ
Is the Hyundai Tucson a good car?
What's new in the 2022 Hyundai Tucson?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Hyundai Tucson:
Is the Hyundai Tucson reliable?
Is the 2022 Hyundai Tucson a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2022 Hyundai Tucson?
The least-expensive 2022 Hyundai Tucson is the 2022 Hyundai Tucson Blue Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $29,050.
Other versions include:
- SEL Convenience Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) which starts at $31,650
- Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) which starts at $37,350
- Blue Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) which starts at $29,050
What are the different models of Hyundai Tucson?
