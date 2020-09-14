  1. Home
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

MSRP range: $29,050 - $37,350
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
2022 Hyundai Tucson Review
  • Handsome design helps it stand out in a crowded field
  • Plenty of standard tech and safety features for the money
  • Plug-in hybrid model allows for 32 miles of electric driving
  • Easy-to-use infotainment system
  • Base engine feels sluggish
  • It falls short of rivals in fuel economy
  • All-new design inside and out
  • New engine lineup includes plug-in hybrid model
  • Impressive list of standard in-car tech and driver aids
  • Kicks off the fourth Tucson generation introduced for 2022
Cameron Rogers
09/14/2020 (updated 11/09/2020)
What is the Tucson?

You won't often find truly daring design in the small SUV class. Vehicles in this segment typically prioritize utility and comfort over handsome looks or thrilling performance. The redesigned 2022 Hyundai Tucson asks: "What if you could have everything above and more?"

The Tucson has historically hewn to conservative styling conventions. Now in its fourth generation, the new version is quite different, with a cascading front light signature, squared wheel arches and bold creases on the bodywork. The interior is also quite unusual, with a center stack devoid of hard buttons and a shroudless digital instrument panel. An avant-garde SUV? It's happening, and it'll be here sooner than you think.

What's under the Tucson's hood?

Hyundai is going all-in on the new Tucson's powertrains. Most models will be driven by the same 2.5-liter four-cylinder that powers the recently redesigned Sonata sedan. Hyundai says it produces roughly 190 horsepower and 185 lb-ft of torque in the Tucson, and it's matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission. There will also be hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants, using a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine as the primary source of power. In the hybrid, the combined output between the engine and electric motor stands at about 226 hp and 258 lb-ft. The plug-in hybrid is a bit more powerful; Hyundai estimates the entire system makes 260 hp. Hyundai also says the plug-in can travel up to 28 miles on electricity alone when fully charged.

How's the Tucson's interior?

The 2022 Tucson starts with the upscale design concepts that debuted on the Sonata and takes them even further. The two share a similarly styled transmission selector cluster, but the rest of the Tucson's interior looks decidedly more tech-heavy. This vibe is highlighted by a frameless digital instrument panel, a buttonless center stack and 64-color ambient lighting.

Even if you don't select a model with all the bells and whistles, the curved lines that continue from the door to dash give the front a dual cockpit feel. While Tucsons in other markets will be available in two wheelbase lengths, we'll only get the longer one in the U.S. The current model is fairly roomy in both rows, but the 2022 version should be even more accommodating, thanks to a 3-inch bump in legroom and slight headroom increase for both rows.

How's the Tucson's tech?

The new Tucson aims to be the most high-tech small SUV on the market. A standard 8-inch touchscreen packs wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. A 10.25-inch screen is available on upper trim levels. And to free up purse or pocket space, the Tucson allows you to use your phone as a key. This feature only works with Android phones equipped with near-field communication technology, however.

The Tucson comes standard with several advanced driving aids, including lane keeping assist, lane centering assist, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection. The available blind-spot monitor can now tap the brakes if you start to enter a lane occupied by another car. It also now features a blind-spot camera when you flick the turn signal, and the system can stop the Tucson if a car or pedestrian is crossing your path while in reverse. Adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree parking camera system and automated remote parking (Hyundai's Smart Park feature) are all planned.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The Tucson has always been a solid pick in the small SUV segment, even though its styling was a little anonymous. The redesigned 2022 Hyundai Tucson ventures in a bold new direction, complete with an expressive exterior, upscale cabin, a range of powertrain choices, and high-tech safety features.

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Hyundai Tucson.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

SEL Convenience Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A
MSRP$31,650
MPG 37 city / 36 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower227 hp @ 5500 rpm
Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A
MSRP$37,350
MPG 37 city / 36 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower227 hp @ 5500 rpm
Blue Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A
MSRP$29,050
MPG 38 city / 38 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower227 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid specs & features
FAQ

Is the Hyundai Tucson a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Tucson both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Hyundai Tucson fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Tucson gets an EPA-estimated 37 mpg to 38 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Tucson has 38.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Hyundai Tucson. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Hyundai Tucson?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Hyundai Tucson:

  • All-new design inside and out
  • New engine lineup includes plug-in hybrid model
  • Impressive list of standard in-car tech and driver aids
  • Kicks off the fourth Tucson generation introduced for 2022
Is the Hyundai Tucson reliable?

To determine whether the Hyundai Tucson is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Tucson. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Tucson's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Hyundai Tucson a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Tucson is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Hyundai Tucson?

The least-expensive 2022 Hyundai Tucson is the 2022 Hyundai Tucson Blue Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $29,050.

Other versions include:

  • SEL Convenience Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) which starts at $31,650
  • Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) which starts at $37,350
  • Blue Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) which starts at $29,050
What are the different models of Hyundai Tucson?

If you're interested in the Hyundai Tucson, the next question is, which Tucson model is right for you? Tucson variants include SEL Convenience Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A), Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A), and Blue Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A). For a full list of Tucson models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2022 Hyundai Tucson

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Overview

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is offered in the following styles: SEL Convenience Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A), Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A), and Blue Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A).

What do people think of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Tucson Hybrid.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Tucson Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including SEL Convenience Hybrid, Limited Hybrid, Blue Hybrid, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid?

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Blue Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A)

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Blue Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $30,235. The average price paid for a new 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Blue Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) is trending $1,115 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,115 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $29,120.

The average savings for the 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Blue Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) is 3.7% below the MSRP.

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid SEL Convenience Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A)

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid SEL Convenience Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $32,835. The average price paid for a new 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid SEL Convenience Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) is trending $1,215 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,215 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $31,620.

The average savings for the 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid SEL Convenience Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) is 3.7% below the MSRP.

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A)

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,535. The average price paid for a new 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) is trending $1,434 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,434 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,101.

The average savings for the 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) is 3.7% below the MSRP.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrids are available in my area?

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 [object Object] Tucson Hybrid for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Tucson Hybrid you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Hyundai for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,223.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid and all available trim types: SEL Convenience Hybrid, Limited Hybrid, Blue Hybrid. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

