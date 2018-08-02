Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport for Sale Near Me
- 14,123 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,499$4,440 Below Market
- certified
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport12,163 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,000$2,969 Below Market
- 44,793 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$13,945
- 3,597 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,000$2,508 Below Market
- 35,876 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$16,399$2,888 Below Market
- 25,002 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,998$2,718 Below Market
- certified
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport31,791 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$15,487$3,991 Below Market
- 27,904 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,650
- 35,218 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$14,499$3,309 Below Market
- 46,682 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$13,491$3,190 Below Market
- 72,272 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$13,491$2,316 Below Market
- 73,428 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,500$3,199 Below Market
- 48,797 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$13,491$3,014 Below Market
- 34,475 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$14,799$3,091 Below Market
- 38,180 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,399$3,090 Below Market
- 46,407 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$15,988$2,112 Below Market
- 42,277 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$13,490$4,001 Below Market
- 46,510 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,699$2,996 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Pete,02/08/2018
2.0T Ultimate 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
After 3 months of research, test driving 12 different compact or mid-size SUVs, and considerations of value, pricing, safety, features, comfort, driving ride, and technology onboard...I purchased a 2018 Pearl White Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T (2-liter 240 hp Turbo) Ultimate SUV with a gray leather interior. In 2017, our daughter purchased a Black Santa Fe Sport with Beige interior that is essentially the same as mine in terms of features/options - with the exception of her's having the base 2.4L (185hp) engine. Following my reading of more than 15 trade magazine reviews, as well as personal experiences with this vehicle - we all agreed on the following: Terrific value for the money; Solid construction; Feature-rich; Tech-rich; The 2.0L Turbo engine is worth the moderate extra cost; The interior is well done, roomy, and comfortable; Dollar-for-dollar - the best bang for the buck in its mid-size SUV class. Candidly...when doing all of the pre-purchase homework...I took the approach of "consider all the other similar vehicles that are better", and determine which of those would be 1 of my 2 finalist considerations. After all the research and numerous test drives of other players, the Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Ultimate won the contest hands down. I must mention that I did miss my trade-in of a Mercedes E320, but the joyful ride of the Santa Fe Sport is might close of a pleasant driving experience. Mike drop.
