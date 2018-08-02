Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport for Sale Near Me

After 3 months of research, test driving 12 different compact or mid-size SUVs, and considerations of value, pricing, safety, features, comfort, driving ride, and technology onboard...I purchased a 2018 Pearl White Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T (2-liter 240 hp Turbo) Ultimate SUV with a gray leather interior. In 2017, our daughter purchased a Black Santa Fe Sport with Beige interior that is essentially the same as mine in terms of features/options - with the exception of her's having the base 2.4L (185hp) engine. Following my reading of more than 15 trade magazine reviews, as well as personal experiences with this vehicle - we all agreed on the following: Terrific value for the money; Solid construction; Feature-rich; Tech-rich; The 2.0L Turbo engine is worth the moderate extra cost; The interior is well done, roomy, and comfortable; Dollar-for-dollar - the best bang for the buck in its mid-size SUV class. Candidly...when doing all of the pre-purchase homework...I took the approach of "consider all the other similar vehicles that are better", and determine which of those would be 1 of my 2 finalist considerations. After all the research and numerous test drives of other players, the Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Ultimate won the contest hands down. I must mention that I did miss my trade-in of a Mercedes E320, but the joyful ride of the Santa Fe Sport is might close of a pleasant driving experience. Mike drop.

