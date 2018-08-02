Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport for Sale Near Me

2,167 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Santa Fe Sport Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,167 listings
  • 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport in Gray
    used

    2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

    14,123 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $17,499

    $4,440 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport in Gray
    certified

    2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

    12,163 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,000

    $2,969 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport in White
    used

    2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

    44,793 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $13,945

    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Ultimate in Black
    used

    2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Ultimate

    3,597 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,000

    $2,508 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport in Silver
    used

    2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

    35,876 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $16,399

    $2,888 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

    25,002 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $19,998

    $2,718 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport in Gray
    certified

    2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

    31,791 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $15,487

    $3,991 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T in Silver
    used

    2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T

    27,904 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $20,650

    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

    35,218 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $14,499

    $3,309 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport in Black
    used

    2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

    46,682 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $13,491

    $3,190 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport in White
    used

    2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

    72,272 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $13,491

    $2,316 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport in White
    used

    2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

    73,428 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $13,500

    $3,199 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport in White
    used

    2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

    48,797 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $13,491

    $3,014 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport in Silver
    used

    2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

    34,475 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $14,799

    $3,091 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport in Silver
    used

    2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

    38,180 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $14,399

    $3,090 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport in White
    used

    2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

    46,407 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $15,988

    $2,112 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport in Gray
    used

    2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

    42,277 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $13,490

    $4,001 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport in Gray
    used

    2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

    46,510 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $13,699

    $2,996 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Santa Fe Sport searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,167 listings
  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
  4. Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Overall Consumer Rating
4.524 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 24 reviews
  • 5
    (71%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (8%)
Hyundai Excels in the 2018 Santa Fe Sport Ultimate
Pete,02/08/2018
2.0T Ultimate 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
After 3 months of research, test driving 12 different compact or mid-size SUVs, and considerations of value, pricing, safety, features, comfort, driving ride, and technology onboard...I purchased a 2018 Pearl White Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T (2-liter 240 hp Turbo) Ultimate SUV with a gray leather interior. In 2017, our daughter purchased a Black Santa Fe Sport with Beige interior that is essentially the same as mine in terms of features/options - with the exception of her's having the base 2.4L (185hp) engine. Following my reading of more than 15 trade magazine reviews, as well as personal experiences with this vehicle - we all agreed on the following: Terrific value for the money; Solid construction; Feature-rich; Tech-rich; The 2.0L Turbo engine is worth the moderate extra cost; The interior is well done, roomy, and comfortable; Dollar-for-dollar - the best bang for the buck in its mid-size SUV class. Candidly...when doing all of the pre-purchase homework...I took the approach of "consider all the other similar vehicles that are better", and determine which of those would be 1 of my 2 finalist considerations. After all the research and numerous test drives of other players, the Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Ultimate won the contest hands down. I must mention that I did miss my trade-in of a Mercedes E320, but the joyful ride of the Santa Fe Sport is might close of a pleasant driving experience. Mike drop.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Hyundai
Santa Fe Sport
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Hyundai Santa Fe Sport info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings