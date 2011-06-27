Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Accent SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,953
|$8,804
|$10,802
|Clean
|$6,744
|$8,544
|$10,464
|Average
|$6,327
|$8,023
|$9,789
|Rough
|$5,910
|$7,503
|$9,114
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Accent Value Edition 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,742
|$9,742
|$11,901
|Clean
|$7,509
|$9,454
|$11,529
|Average
|$7,045
|$8,878
|$10,786
|Rough
|$6,580
|$8,301
|$10,042
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Accent SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,061
|$8,932
|$10,951
|Clean
|$6,849
|$8,668
|$10,609
|Average
|$6,425
|$8,140
|$9,925
|Rough
|$6,001
|$7,611
|$9,240
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Accent SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,554
|$9,572
|$11,750
|Clean
|$7,327
|$9,289
|$11,382
|Average
|$6,873
|$8,723
|$10,648
|Rough
|$6,420
|$8,157
|$9,914
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Accent Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,614
|$11,072
|$13,719
|Clean
|$8,356
|$10,744
|$13,290
|Average
|$7,839
|$10,090
|$12,433
|Rough
|$7,322
|$9,435
|$11,576
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Accent SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,236
|$9,156
|$11,229
|Clean
|$7,019
|$8,885
|$10,878
|Average
|$6,585
|$8,344
|$10,177
|Rough
|$6,150
|$7,802
|$9,475