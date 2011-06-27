  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Pilot
  4. Used 2018 Honda Pilot
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Honda Pilot LX Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Pilot
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,900
See Pilot Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,900
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.5/526.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,900
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque262 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,900
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,900
200 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,900
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,900
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,900
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,900
Front head room40.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room62.0 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room59.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,900
Rear head room40.2 in.
Rear hip Room57.3 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room62.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,900
Maximum cargo capacity83.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4054 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.0 degrees
Angle of departure19.7 degrees
Length194.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height69.8 in.
EPA interior volume169.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width78.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,900
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Scarlet Pearl
  • White Diamond Pearl
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Black Forest Pearl
  • Obsidian Blue Pearl
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Steel Sapphire Metallic
  • Modern Steel Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,900
245/60R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,900
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Pilot Inventory

Related Used 2018 Honda Pilot LX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles