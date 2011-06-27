Estimated values
2018 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,214
|$24,387
|$26,841
|Clean
|$21,727
|$23,848
|$26,241
|Average
|$20,754
|$22,769
|$25,042
|Rough
|$19,781
|$21,690
|$23,842
Estimated values
2018 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,992
|$30,081
|$32,439
|Clean
|$27,379
|$29,415
|$31,715
|Average
|$26,153
|$28,085
|$30,265
|Rough
|$24,927
|$26,754
|$28,816
Estimated values
2018 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,492
|$31,731
|$34,259
|Clean
|$28,846
|$31,029
|$33,493
|Average
|$27,554
|$29,625
|$31,962
|Rough
|$26,262
|$28,222
|$30,432
Estimated values
2018 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV w/Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,187
|$29,474
|$32,058
|Clean
|$26,591
|$28,822
|$31,342
|Average
|$25,400
|$27,518
|$29,909
|Rough
|$24,209
|$26,214
|$28,477
Estimated values
2018 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,979
|$29,191
|$31,688
|Clean
|$26,388
|$28,545
|$30,980
|Average
|$25,206
|$27,254
|$29,564
|Rough
|$24,024
|$25,962
|$28,148
Estimated values
2018 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV AWD w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,697
|$27,878
|$30,342
|Clean
|$25,134
|$27,262
|$29,664
|Average
|$24,008
|$26,028
|$28,308
|Rough
|$22,882
|$24,795
|$26,952
Estimated values
2018 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,335
|$27,554
|$30,060
|Clean
|$24,780
|$26,945
|$29,389
|Average
|$23,670
|$25,726
|$28,045
|Rough
|$22,560
|$24,507
|$26,702
Estimated values
2018 Honda Pilot Elite 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,321
|$35,477
|$37,910
|Clean
|$32,591
|$34,692
|$37,063
|Average
|$31,131
|$33,122
|$35,369
|Rough
|$29,672
|$31,553
|$33,675
Estimated values
2018 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,675
|$29,029
|$31,688
|Clean
|$26,091
|$28,387
|$30,980
|Average
|$24,922
|$27,103
|$29,564
|Rough
|$23,754
|$25,819
|$28,148
Estimated values
2018 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,037
|$33,234
|$35,712
|Clean
|$30,357
|$32,499
|$34,914
|Average
|$28,998
|$31,028
|$33,319
|Rough
|$27,638
|$29,558
|$31,723
Estimated values
2018 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,469
|$25,645
|$28,101
|Clean
|$22,955
|$25,078
|$27,473
|Average
|$21,927
|$23,943
|$26,218
|Rough
|$20,898
|$22,809
|$24,962
Estimated values
2018 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,766
|$26,916
|$29,343
|Clean
|$24,223
|$26,321
|$28,687
|Average
|$23,139
|$25,130
|$27,376
|Rough
|$22,054
|$23,939
|$26,065
Estimated values
2018 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,448
|$28,663
|$31,164
|Clean
|$25,869
|$28,029
|$30,468
|Average
|$24,710
|$26,761
|$29,075
|Rough
|$23,551
|$25,493
|$27,683
Estimated values
2018 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,010
|$30,203
|$32,679
|Clean
|$27,397
|$29,535
|$31,948
|Average
|$26,170
|$28,199
|$30,488
|Rough
|$24,943
|$26,862
|$29,028
Estimated values
2018 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,336
|$30,459
|$32,856
|Clean
|$27,715
|$29,785
|$32,122
|Average
|$26,474
|$28,438
|$30,654
|Rough
|$25,233
|$27,090
|$29,186
Estimated values
2018 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,092
|$26,211
|$28,602
|Clean
|$23,564
|$25,631
|$27,963
|Average
|$22,509
|$24,472
|$26,685
|Rough
|$21,453
|$23,312
|$25,407
Estimated values
2018 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,906
|$29,997
|$32,357
|Clean
|$27,295
|$29,333
|$31,634
|Average
|$26,073
|$28,006
|$30,188
|Rough
|$24,850
|$26,679
|$28,742