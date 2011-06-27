  1. Home
Estimated values
2018 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,214$24,387$26,841
Clean$21,727$23,848$26,241
Average$20,754$22,769$25,042
Rough$19,781$21,690$23,842
Estimated values
2018 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,992$30,081$32,439
Clean$27,379$29,415$31,715
Average$26,153$28,085$30,265
Rough$24,927$26,754$28,816
Estimated values
2018 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,492$31,731$34,259
Clean$28,846$31,029$33,493
Average$27,554$29,625$31,962
Rough$26,262$28,222$30,432
Estimated values
2018 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV w/Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,187$29,474$32,058
Clean$26,591$28,822$31,342
Average$25,400$27,518$29,909
Rough$24,209$26,214$28,477
Estimated values
2018 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,979$29,191$31,688
Clean$26,388$28,545$30,980
Average$25,206$27,254$29,564
Rough$24,024$25,962$28,148
Estimated values
2018 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV AWD w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,697$27,878$30,342
Clean$25,134$27,262$29,664
Average$24,008$26,028$28,308
Rough$22,882$24,795$26,952
Estimated values
2018 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,335$27,554$30,060
Clean$24,780$26,945$29,389
Average$23,670$25,726$28,045
Rough$22,560$24,507$26,702
Estimated values
2018 Honda Pilot Elite 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,321$35,477$37,910
Clean$32,591$34,692$37,063
Average$31,131$33,122$35,369
Rough$29,672$31,553$33,675
Estimated values
2018 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,675$29,029$31,688
Clean$26,091$28,387$30,980
Average$24,922$27,103$29,564
Rough$23,754$25,819$28,148
Estimated values
2018 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,037$33,234$35,712
Clean$30,357$32,499$34,914
Average$28,998$31,028$33,319
Rough$27,638$29,558$31,723
Estimated values
2018 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,469$25,645$28,101
Clean$22,955$25,078$27,473
Average$21,927$23,943$26,218
Rough$20,898$22,809$24,962
Estimated values
2018 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,766$26,916$29,343
Clean$24,223$26,321$28,687
Average$23,139$25,130$27,376
Rough$22,054$23,939$26,065
Estimated values
2018 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,448$28,663$31,164
Clean$25,869$28,029$30,468
Average$24,710$26,761$29,075
Rough$23,551$25,493$27,683
Estimated values
2018 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,010$30,203$32,679
Clean$27,397$29,535$31,948
Average$26,170$28,199$30,488
Rough$24,943$26,862$29,028
Estimated values
2018 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,336$30,459$32,856
Clean$27,715$29,785$32,122
Average$26,474$28,438$30,654
Rough$25,233$27,090$29,186
Estimated values
2018 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,092$26,211$28,602
Clean$23,564$25,631$27,963
Average$22,509$24,472$26,685
Rough$21,453$23,312$25,407
Estimated values
2018 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,906$29,997$32,357
Clean$27,295$29,333$31,634
Average$26,073$28,006$30,188
Rough$24,850$26,679$28,742
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Honda Pilot on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Honda Pilot with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,727 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,848 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Pilot is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Honda Pilot with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,727 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,848 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Honda Pilot, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Honda Pilot with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,727 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,848 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Honda Pilot. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Honda Pilot and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Honda Pilot ranges from $19,781 to $26,841, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Honda Pilot is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.