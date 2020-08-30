Lamborghini SUVs for Sale Near Me
- 14,073 miles3 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$220,000
Lamborghini Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2019 Lamborghini Urus V8Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Bicolore Sportivo Alcantara Seat Upholstery, Full ADAS Package, Head-Up Display, Highway Assistant, Panoramic Sunroof, Radio: Advanced 3D Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Top View Camera, Trailer Hitch, Urban Road Assistant, Wheels: 22 x 10J Fr & 22 x 11.5J Rr Nath Titanium Matt.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lamborghini Urus with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZPBUA1ZL7KLA01688
Stock: R20022A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 29,812 miles15 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$229,888
Aston Martin Washington DC - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Audio memory, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Axle Ratio: TBD, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Ceramic disc brakes: front and rear, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Lamborghini Infotainment System III, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Unicolore Leather Seat Upholstery, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter. White AWD 2019 Lamborghini Urus Base V8Proudly service Washington D.C. And all surrounding areas! Call 703-712-8324 to schedule your VIP appointment today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lamborghini Urus with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZPBUA1ZL7KLA01013
Stock: PA01013
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
