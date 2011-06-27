  1. Home
2008 Honda Pilot Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2008 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,291$5,592$6,310
Clean$4,014$5,224$5,887
Average$3,461$4,487$5,042
Rough$2,907$3,751$4,196
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Honda Pilot Value Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,166$4,322$4,959
Clean$2,962$4,038$4,627
Average$2,553$3,469$3,962
Rough$2,145$2,899$3,298
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,116$5,434$6,159
Clean$3,851$5,076$5,746
Average$3,320$4,360$4,921
Rough$2,789$3,645$4,095
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Honda Pilot Special Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,969$5,406$6,196
Clean$3,713$5,050$5,781
Average$3,202$4,338$4,950
Rough$2,690$3,626$4,120
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,171$5,426$6,117
Clean$3,902$5,069$5,707
Average$3,364$4,354$4,887
Rough$2,826$3,640$4,068
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,462$4,575$5,187
Clean$3,239$4,274$4,840
Average$2,793$3,671$4,145
Rough$2,346$3,069$3,449
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Honda Pilot Value Package 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,468$4,532$5,119
Clean$3,244$4,234$4,776
Average$2,797$3,637$4,090
Rough$2,350$3,041$3,404
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV w/Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,076$5,367$6,079
Clean$3,813$5,014$5,672
Average$3,288$4,307$4,857
Rough$2,762$3,601$4,042
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,135$5,384$6,073
Clean$3,869$5,030$5,666
Average$3,335$4,321$4,852
Rough$2,802$3,612$4,038
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,612$4,775$5,416
Clean$3,379$4,461$5,053
Average$2,914$3,832$4,327
Rough$2,448$3,203$3,601
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Honda Pilot Special Edition 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,049$5,586$6,432
Clean$3,787$5,218$6,001
Average$3,265$4,483$5,139
Rough$2,743$3,747$4,277
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,728$4,907$5,557
Clean$3,487$4,584$5,185
Average$3,006$3,938$4,440
Rough$2,526$3,292$3,695
Sell my 2008 Honda Pilot with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Pilot near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Honda Pilot on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Honda Pilot with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,962 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,038 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Pilot is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Honda Pilot with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,962 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,038 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Honda Pilot, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Honda Pilot with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,962 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,038 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Honda Pilot. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Honda Pilot and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Honda Pilot ranges from $2,145 to $4,959, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Honda Pilot is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.