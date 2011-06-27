Estimated values
2008 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,291
|$5,592
|$6,310
|Clean
|$4,014
|$5,224
|$5,887
|Average
|$3,461
|$4,487
|$5,042
|Rough
|$2,907
|$3,751
|$4,196
