Used 2008 Honda Pilot Consumer Reviews

Dee , 01/13/2017 Special Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)

8 of 8 people found this review helpful

*Jan 2018 Update: still going strong...nearly 160K miles and still love this SUV. Minor issues such as a few burned out interior button lights. My 15yo daughter starts driving this summer and wants this one but not sure I want to give it up! Bought my SE Pilot in December 2007 with 4 miles on the odometer...and have about 145K miles now. Yes I'm on my 4th set of tires in that time...but it's a heavy truck and I also like having some chunkier tires for the snow and ice in Maryland so those don't have great longetivity. My husband complains about the body roll but I drive this SUV daily and love it. We've done long trips and been comfortable overall, and I can certainly pack plenty of stuff in it, including the dog, when necessary. We've had lots of preventative and routine maintenance done on it to keep it going. A few minor electrical issues, including one time when the rear A/C stopped working, but my husband looked it up and bought a $300 part from the deal to fix it himself. Some of the interior panel lights are out now, so at night I can't see all of the buttons (such as for the A/C or vent controls) but I haven't bothered replacing those, and my front map lights stopped coming on when the doors opened. I know what it will take to replace that...but not sure I want the challenge of it quite yet. Also the very back bass speaker has always been just horrible, but when I read what it would take to replace that...again not sure it's that big of a deal to me. We replaced the brakes a few years ago with some high quality after market ones that have been better than the original brakes. Overall I love driving this truck, it's done great for me in snow and rain, and I'm in no hurry to part with it as long as it keeps driving as well as it does. It has some great acceleration when needed. I've started seeing a check engine light recently, on and off intermittently had the code read at a local auto store for free and it sounds like possibly the catalytic convertor isn't operating as efficiently as it should but since this only happens about once a month (maybe) and doesn't constantly happen I'm just planning on dealing with it for now.