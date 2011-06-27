Used 2008 Honda Pilot Consumer Reviews
9 GOOD Years
I write this note after my 2008 Pilot has given me 9 really good years of reliable, safe and comfortable service. Other than routine maintenance, I've had no major or minor service emergencies or repairs for malfunctions in the mechanics of my vehicle. If you're fortunate to purchase a the same model with an owner as anal as myself about maintaining its scheduled maintenance, you can't go wrong. Take care of your Honda and it will take care of you!! U fortunately - my vehicle was totaled in an accident in 2016. I replaced it with (can you guess) yet another Honda Pilot! Same quality and reliability‼️
Luxurious Appeal in a Budget-Friendly Package
10 yrs later and this car still shows well, offering a somewhat timeless chiseled, truck-like design. People think my Pilot is much newer than it is. Leather interior is thick and holds up very well. Fake wood-grain trim looks fake, but the two-tone beige and brown interior is classy and up-scale looking. Only downside to this vehicle low fuel mileage (15-16 MPG Avg) and a sense that the vehicle is a tad underpowered. Vehicle has noticeable understeer, but it IS a big heavy truck/SUV so that's usually pretty par for the course. Fit & finish is top notch and has held up well .
Great Family Car--Great Value
After owning this great SUV for the last 3 years I just traded it in because we are downsizing. I actually made some equity in tis car which is unheard of with other cars!! Awesome car for a large family, but the mileage per gallon is very low and this SUV gets very thirsty very quickly. Gets very slippery during the rain--even with new tires.
Pilot
Bought new has been a GREAT car. I love the panoramic visibility from all directions. We are at 40000 miles and still have original tires with good tread left. My only complaint like other post is the fabric used on the seats, I expected more from Honda. The fabric on my civic which is twice as old looks better. That being said it is a great family hauler for those not wanting to drive a mini van. We plan on keeping it for a long time. I would buy again.
Almost 160K miles and still going
*Jan 2018 Update: still going strong...nearly 160K miles and still love this SUV. Minor issues such as a few burned out interior button lights. My 15yo daughter starts driving this summer and wants this one but not sure I want to give it up! Bought my SE Pilot in December 2007 with 4 miles on the odometer...and have about 145K miles now. Yes I'm on my 4th set of tires in that time...but it's a heavy truck and I also like having some chunkier tires for the snow and ice in Maryland so those don't have great longetivity. My husband complains about the body roll but I drive this SUV daily and love it. We've done long trips and been comfortable overall, and I can certainly pack plenty of stuff in it, including the dog, when necessary. We've had lots of preventative and routine maintenance done on it to keep it going. A few minor electrical issues, including one time when the rear A/C stopped working, but my husband looked it up and bought a $300 part from the deal to fix it himself. Some of the interior panel lights are out now, so at night I can't see all of the buttons (such as for the A/C or vent controls) but I haven't bothered replacing those, and my front map lights stopped coming on when the doors opened. I know what it will take to replace that...but not sure I want the challenge of it quite yet. Also the very back bass speaker has always been just horrible, but when I read what it would take to replace that...again not sure it's that big of a deal to me. We replaced the brakes a few years ago with some high quality after market ones that have been better than the original brakes. Overall I love driving this truck, it's done great for me in snow and rain, and I'm in no hurry to part with it as long as it keeps driving as well as it does. It has some great acceleration when needed. I've started seeing a check engine light recently, on and off intermittently had the code read at a local auto store for free and it sounds like possibly the catalytic convertor isn't operating as efficiently as it should but since this only happens about once a month (maybe) and doesn't constantly happen I'm just planning on dealing with it for now.
