2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid

MSRP range: $30,960 - $36,750
Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Roomy seating
  • Secure handling
  • Standard all-wheel drive
  • Disappointing real-world fuel economy
  • Infotainment system is behind the times
  • Lackluster acceleration
  • The CR-V Hybrid is unchanged for 2022
  • Part of the fifth CR-V generation introduced for 2017
2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid pricing

in Ashburn, VA
MSRP excluding tax, license, registration, $1,225 destination charge and accessories. Dealer prices may vary. MSRP does not include $395 charge for premium colors.
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid.

Be the first to write a review
Helpful shopping links

2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid video

[MUSIC PLAYING] ELANA SCHERR: Electric vehicles are big news. But if you aren't ready for a plug-in commitment, you can split the difference between gas-guzzler and amp-eater-- I guess that would really be a watt hog-- by going hybrid. That's just what Honda has done for 2020 with this version-- a hybrid-- of its popular crossover, the CR-V. Now, the CR-V has long been an Edmunds number one pick for small crossover. We just really like it. And that's even with competition from the Mazda CX-5 and the Toyota RAV4. Can the new Hybrid CR-V compete with its gas-only sibling? Can it compete with Toyota's Hybrid RAV4? There's only one way to find out. If you like this video and you want to see more like it, subscribe. It makes us feel good. [MUSIC PLAYING] When hybrid cars were first introduced, they used to have this kind of wacky, sci-fi design, like they were really distinctive. And nowadays, they're a lot more subtle. But you can still identify the Hybrid CR-V by a special color badge, says Hybrid on the side, and it's got five LED fog lights. It also has a unique rear bumper that tucks away the exhaust to make it seem like it has no exhaust at all. It's kind of the opposite of the traditional performance car, which might have fake exhaust tips to make it seem like it has more exhaust than it really does. Here, they're like, no, no. We admit nothing. [MUSIC PLAYING] You can get the hybrid powertrain for any of the four trim levels that CR-V comes in. So base-level LX is about 27,000. And the top-level Touring, which is what we're in right now, sets you back about 37, once all is said and done. Honda Sensing, which is their safety suite of technology to keep you from running into things, or backing into things, or running off the road into things on the side-- it's standard on everything. Base level, Touring trim-- you all get it. So I think that's a good idea. I think more car companies should consider safety to be a necessity and not an option. What we, at Edmunds, have always liked about the CR-V is that, compared to some of the other small SUVs, it just feels a little more refined than the RAV4, which is kind of rowdy, a little loud, and maybe not quite the handling machine of the Mazda CX-5, but responsive enough. The CR-V is never going to vie for a handling machine of the year, but the steering feels tight. It's not sloppy. And the brakes are not too grabby. So, so far, I'm having a nice driving experience. We're in EV mode right now. We're just humming along. And it's quiet. It's literally humming. It makes a sort of angel sound to make sure that we don't hit pedestrians. But no engine noise whatsoever. And that is because we're in a hybrid. So it has a gas engine-- a 2-liter four-cylinder-- but it also has two electric motors. And they were redesigned so that you can stay in EV mode longer than you could on any other Honda hybrid. The hybrid fuel economy is a little less than Toyota, which gets 40. But it is very close. If we get on the gas a little bit, then the gas motor kicks on, and it acts as a generator to recharge those batteries. It's nice. They all work as a team. They're friends. I like that. I think that's the way we should all work. And if it ends up getting you about 212 horsepower, well, I'm not sad about that, either. In normal driving conditions, the CR-V basically acts as a front-wheel drive vehicle, because that's how you get the best fuel economy. But if it senses a loss of traction-- say, in sand or rain-- it'll move power to the rear wheels, and then it's an all-wheel drive vehicle. Smart. [MUSIC PLAYING] One of the things that I have always liked about the CR-V-- and, actually, about Honda vehicles in general-- is that the seating position, the driving position-- it's all great for short people, of which one I am. I can use the dead pedal on the left side. It's not too far forward. I can see past the A pillar. I can use the armrest. It's not too far back when I move the seat forward. I just really appreciate it, and it makes my driving experience so much more comfortable. The materials in the CR-V are, I would say, nicer than you would expect if you've never been in one. There's the plastic that's going to happen when you're in a car that doesn't cost $50,000. Sometimes it happens in a car that costs $50,000. So I'm not going to complain about that. And I do think some of the details, like the wood trim, are really nice. And Honda always does a good job with storage and just general layout but it does have a shifter. Also has-- mode buttons are really easy to find over here. Sport-- did I notice a difference? A little bit-- a little bit more throttle response when you get on it. But it's not a big deal. Really, these buttons are-- you don't need them. Those are my only interior complaints, because I think the cup holders are in the right place. I like this charging pad right here. They put the USB ports here so the place where you put your phone is near the place where you put your cables. The best thing is this console, because a purse fits in it. And this is a medium-sized purse. And you could fit a slightly bigger one in. And I could still get to it while it's in here, which is fantastic, because those of you-- at least half the population, who carries purses-- knows how difficult it is to kind of get stuff out of your purse when it's on the far seat, or, even worse, in the backseat. If you're not a purse person, you can, I don't know, put your wallet there or something. What do you even do? How could you not be a purse person? Where do you put your stuff? Anyway, point is, clever console. Infotainment screen is sort of in the middle, design-wise. It's not that sad, stuck-on tablet look, but it also isn't super integrated into the design of the dash. It's sort of a matte finish, which means that it doesn't get quite as fingerprinty as the glossy ones, but it also isn't quite as clear, picture-wise, especially when you have the camera views on. You do have an actual volume knob, which is just the best. Volume knobs are so much better than touchscreen volume controls. Everyone knows it. Honda's infotainment system is not my favorite. I feel like it's a little behind the times in how it syncs to a phone. Yeah, it has Apple CarPlay and that sort of stuff, but it seems like it makes you jump through a lot of hoops to get CarPlay set up. And sometimes it wants you to do it multiple times when you get in and out of the car. And I can't figure out how to make it stop auto-playing my music. My music is great, but I want to make the decision about playing it. There might be a way of doing it. I just haven't found it yet. I really like the seats in the CR-V. I was talking to a good friend of mine, who is the same height as me, and she does not like the seats in the CR-V. So I really don't know what to tell you there. For me, they're comfortable. They are a little small. If you are a larger person, you might feel a little bit cramped in here. But if you are exactly like me, then you will think these are good seats. You might be wondering why, in a car that has no transmission, there are paddle shifters-- or, at least what look like paddle shifters. That's not what they are. I think they probably were. That's why they're here. But what they do in the CR-V Hybrid is control your regenerative braking. So if you're going downhill, and you want the car to slow itself down more without you stepping on the brakes, you can kind of up that with the paddle. And if you want to be able to coast without touching brakes or gas, then you can change that setting as well. So that's what these guys do. Not shifters. Sometimes with the hybrid versions of gas vehicles, you lose floor space and cargo space, because the batteries take up so much room, and the floor is sort of lifted up. But that isn't the case in the CR-V. There's a nice, low floor here. And look. Ah! The seats still fold flat. [LAUGHS] Hybrid crossovers make sense. You get to have that big vehicle with room for all your people and all your stuff, but you don't have the guilt over how much money you're spending on gas and all the damage you're doing to the environment. It's best of both worlds. I think we're going to see a lot more hybrid crossovers, hybrid SUVs, and maybe hybrid trucks coming in the future. In the meantime, the Honda CR-V Hybrid is an excellent addition to the marketplace. I personally liked it better than I like the non-hybrid CR-V, and I think it gives Toyota's RAV4 Hybrid a run for its money. If you're shopping for a conveniently-sized SUV with a hybrid drivetrain, definitely put the CR-V on your list. [MUSIC PLAYING]

2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid: Honda CR-V Hybrid 2020: First Impressions From Behind the Wheel

NOTE: This video is about the 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid, but since the 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

Today, Edmunds expert Elana Scherr shares her first impressions behind the wheel of the new 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid, a fuel-efficient variant of Honda's most popular vehicle. In addition to a driving test, Elana’s 2020 Honda CR-V review discusses the mpg and price.

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$30,960
MPG & Fuel
40 City / 35 Hwy / 38 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 14.0 gal. capacity
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: all wheel drive
Transmission: Continuously variable-speed automatic
Engine
Inline 4 cylinder
Horsepower: 212 hp @ 6200 rpm
Torque: 232 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
Basic Warranty
3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 182.1 in. / Height: 66.5 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: N/A
Overall Width without Mirrors: 73.0 in.
Curb Weight: 3708 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 33.2 cu.ft.
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover16.4%

FAQ

Is the Honda CR-V Hybrid a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 CR-V Hybrid both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Honda CR-V Hybrid fuel economy, so it's important to know that the CR-V Hybrid gets an EPA-estimated 38 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the CR-V Hybrid has 33.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Honda CR-V Hybrid. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid:

Is the Honda CR-V Hybrid reliable?

To determine whether the Honda CR-V Hybrid is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the CR-V Hybrid. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the CR-V Hybrid's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 CR-V Hybrid is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid?

The least-expensive 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid is the 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $30,960.

Other versions include:

  • Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $36,750
  • EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $30,960
  • EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $33,550
What are the different models of Honda CR-V Hybrid?

If you're interested in the Honda CR-V Hybrid, the next question is, which CR-V Hybrid model is right for you? CR-V Hybrid variants include Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). For a full list of CR-V Hybrid models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid Overview

The 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: CR-V Hybrid SUV. Available styles include Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Honda CR-V Hybrid models are available with a 2.0 L-liter hybrid engine, with output up to 212 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: continuously variable-speed automatic. The 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 CR-V Hybrid.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 CR-V Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid?

2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

The 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $32,185. The average price paid for a new 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $94 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $94 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,091.

The average savings for the 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 0.3% below the MSRP.

2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

The 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $34,775. The average price paid for a new 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $102 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $102 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $34,673.

The average savings for the 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 0.3% below the MSRP.

2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

The 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $37,975. The average price paid for a new 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $112 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $112 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,863.

The average savings for the 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 0.3% below the MSRP.

Which 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 15 new 2022 CR-V Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $34,775 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid.

Can't find a new 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Honda for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $9,215.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid?

2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), continuously variable-speed automatic, regular unleaded
38 compined MPG,
40 city MPG/35 highway MPG

2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), continuously variable-speed automatic, regular unleaded
38 compined MPG,
40 city MPG/35 highway MPG

2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), continuously variable-speed automatic, regular unleaded
38 compined MPG,
40 city MPG/35 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG38
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive Trainall wheel drive
Displacement2.0 L
Passenger Volume136.1 cu.ft.
Wheelbase104.7 in.
Length182.1 in.
WidthN/A
Height66.5 in.
Curb Weight3763 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

