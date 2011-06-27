2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid
MSRP range: $30,960 - $36,750
|MSRP
|$32,185
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$32,091
What Should I Pay
2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid Review
- Roomy seating
- Secure handling
- Standard all-wheel drive
- Disappointing real-world fuel economy
- Infotainment system is behind the times
- Lackluster acceleration
- The CR-V Hybrid is unchanged for 2022
- Part of the fifth CR-V generation introduced for 2017
2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid video
2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid: Honda CR-V Hybrid 2020: First Impressions From Behind the Wheel
NOTE: This video is about the 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid, but since the 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
Today, Edmunds expert Elana Scherr shares her first impressions behind the wheel of the new 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid, a fuel-efficient variant of Honda's most popular vehicle. In addition to a driving test, Elana’s 2020 Honda CR-V review discusses the mpg and price.
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $30,960
- MPG & Fuel
- 40 City / 35 Hwy / 38 Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 14.0 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 5 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: all wheel drive
- Transmission: Continuously variable-speed automatic
- Engine
- Inline 4 cylinder
- Horsepower: 212 hp @ 6200 rpm
- Torque: 232 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 3 yr./ 36000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 182.1 in. / Height: 66.5 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: N/A
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 73.0 in.
- Curb Weight: 3708 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 33.2 cu.ft.
Safety
FAQ
Is the Honda CR-V Hybrid a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 CR-V Hybrid both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Honda CR-V Hybrid fuel economy, so it's important to know that the CR-V Hybrid gets an EPA-estimated 38 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the CR-V Hybrid has 33.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Honda CR-V Hybrid. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid:
- The CR-V Hybrid is unchanged for 2022
- Part of the fifth CR-V generation introduced for 2017
Is the Honda CR-V Hybrid reliable?
To determine whether the Honda CR-V Hybrid is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the CR-V Hybrid. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the CR-V Hybrid's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 CR-V Hybrid is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid?
The least-expensive 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid is the 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $30,960.
Other versions include:
- Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $36,750
- EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $30,960
- EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $33,550
What are the different models of Honda CR-V Hybrid?
If you're interested in the Honda CR-V Hybrid, the next question is, which CR-V Hybrid model is right for you? CR-V Hybrid variants include Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). For a full list of CR-V Hybrid models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
