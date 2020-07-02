2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
What’s new
- The Hybrid is a new addition to the top-ranked CR-V lineup
- Part of the fifth CR-V generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Roomy seating
- Comfortable ride and secure handling
- Standard all-wheel drive
- Disappointing real-world fuel economy
- Infotainment system is behind the times
- Lackluster acceleration
2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid Review
Our verdict7.9 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
The brakes are equally as smooth and deliver confident stops up to a traffic light or in a panic-braking situation. At our test track, the CR-V Hybrid shows excellent consistency, stopping from 60 mph in 125 feet. That's 6 feet shorter than the RAV4 Hybrid we tested.
But the CR-V Hybrid is let down by its lackluster acceleration. Even though it's more powerful than a standard CR-V on the spec sheet, our testing showed otherwise. The 0-60 mph sprint took 8.5 seconds, which is a full second slower than the non-hybrid model. Climbing longer grades takes a heavy foot, and you can hear the underpowered gasoline engine struggling to hold a steady speed.
How comfortable is it?8.0
Oddly enough, because the engine and transmission are so smooth, the Hybrid exposes a real lack of sound insulation in the CR-V. Road noise from other vehicles on the road is prevalent, and wind noise is pervasive at highway speeds.
How’s the interior?8.0
Visibility is generally good, especially looking forward thanks to slim windshield pillars and a relatively low hoodline. But a high beltline, no matter how tall the windows are, can make it difficult to see a car directly alongside you. And while rear visibility is fair, the high-contrast, low-resolution backup camera is not very clear in even the best conditions.
How’s the tech?7.5
Even though we weren't won over by our test vehicle's top-of-the line audio system — its sound quality was unremarkable — we were impressed with the number of charging options. With two USB ports for front passengers and two for rear passengers as well as an available wireless charging pad, every passenger's device should have power.
The CR-V's adaptive cruise control works well, as does the lane keeping function. Overall, the advanced driver aids are well calibrated to many different conditions.
How’s the storage?8.5
Honda continues to impress with interior storage options. From rubber-lined hidden cubbies to various trays and pockets, both front and rear passengers should have ample room to store their personal items. Generous rear-seat space and easy-to-access anchors make installing car seats, even large ones, a breeze.
How economical is it?7.0
In contrast, we had a much easier time getting close to the EPA estimates with the RAV4 Hybrid (an EPA 40 mpg combined). We even got better fuel economy on our test route with the regular non-hybrid CR-V.
Is it a good value?7.5
The CR-V Hybrid's three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper and five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranties are standard for the class. The hybrid components are warrantied for a strong eight years/100,000 miles, just like the RAV4 Hybrid. It's nice to see Honda offering roadside assistance to match the duration of the bumper-to-bumper warranty.
Wildcard7.5
Which CR-V Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?
Honda CR-V Hybrid models
The 2020 CR-V Hybrid is offered in four trim levels: the LX, EX, EX-L and Touring. Each version comes with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired to a hybrid system. Combined output is 212 horsepower, and all-wheel drive is standard. Highlight features include:
LX
Starts you off with:
- LED headlights
- Keyless ignition and entry
- USB port
- Automatic climate control
- 5-inch central infotainment display
- Four-speaker audio system
The LX also has the Honda Sensing suite of advanced driver safety aids:
- Adaptive cruise control (adjusts speed to maintain a constant distance between the CR-V Hybrid and the car in front)
- Forward collision warning with automatic braking (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Lane keeping system (makes minor steering corrections to help keep the CR-V Hybrid centered in its lane)
EX
Adds a lot of appealing features, such as:
- Remote engine start
- Heated side mirrors
- Heated front seats
- Power driver's seat with memory settings
- 7-inch touchscreen display
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
- Two rear USB ports
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Eight-speaker audio system
EX-L
Builds upon the EX with:
- Heated steering wheel
- Ambient interior lighting
- Leather upholstery
- Power-adjustable passenger seat
- Power liftgate
Touring
The top dog of the CR-V Hybrid lineup includes:
- Unique LED headlights
- 19-inch alloy wheels
- Integrated navigation system
- Wireless smartphone charging
- Nine-speaker premium audio system
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Roof rails
- Hands-free liftgate
Most helpful consumer reviews
Got a good deal on Touring, have owned for almost two months. Taken it on several long car trips (one 400 one 700 mile) there and back. With the safety features it practically drives itself on the highway, is super comfortable and roomy. Sure- it’s not as peppy as the Ford Escape Hybrid (or the Rav4), but I can feel plenty of power off of a stop. I drive in Econ mode but if you’re concerned, throw it in Sport for a significant differnce and it’ll speed up very quick. Compared to those two other cars, the ride quality is noticeably smoother and its transitions are seem-less. If you want an easy driving car, this is for you. If you want something sportier, go for a CX-5 or possibly a 2020 escape if you want to spend less. If fuel economy is why you’re buying the car, it is certainly better than a non hybrid but doesn’t do as well as a Rav4, I’m averaging 33.5 around town, and 36 on long car trips on the highway. I drove it for a weekend in Chicago city traffic and all the sudden was getting 38. My area is pretty suburban and low on traffic, which I assume is why I'm seeing low city MPG. I didnt just opt for a hybrid for the milage though; I tend to like how they drive and in my experience they last longer with less issues. The biggest downside to this car; the Acoustic Vehicle Alert System. It sounds something like a spaceship or creepy church choir and is pretty loud in reverse. With the windows up, you can only hear it at stop lights if you know to listen for it, but with the windows down you’ll notice it. This hasn’t effected the score on my review for one reason; every single time I drive I play music, and with the stereo on you can’t notice it at all unless you realllllly try and know what to listen for. So as long as you like music, not a reason not to buy the car. The styling feels upscale and this car will do its job to get your family and your stuff comfortably to wherever you need to take them, weekday or weekend. I am a single adult but needed a crossover to carry friends and gear on weekend trips, which this car is perfect for. Get an EX-L if you want the best value.
Solid Honda quality but if you are a cyclist who wants to use a hitch rack you are out of luck - the vehicle is not rated for towing and Honda apparently doesn't even want you to install a hitch for a bike rack. So if you want a small SUV that that is bike friendly, you'd better get a Toyota.
The lower packages do not come with fun colors but are still well equipped. Like about 80% of the cars in LA that are near new you can get white with a black interior. Why? It is the main thing I miss about my Forest Green Mazda MPV with a camel colored interior. The drive train is astonishingly smooth and acceleration from 15 to 45 is awesome, but oh, once you start to rely more on the Atkinson cycle engine it becomes more noise than push. Beware of that drop off! I almost got crushed by a gas tanker semi! That zip I thought I had went poof. I usually drive judiciously so I would not withold my recommendation. For an easy rider it is awesome!
Overall I like the car although I was quite surprised that that the Touring Hybrid model side mirrors fold in manually and not automatically. The info system is hard to navigate through the menus especially if you are driving. It does ride very well and it’s comfortable.
2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid video2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid: Honda CR-V Hybrid 2020: First Impressions From Behind the Wheel
2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid: Honda CR-V Hybrid 2020: First Impressions From Behind the Wheel
[MUSIC PLAYING] ELANA SCHERR: Electric vehicles are big news. But if you aren't ready for a plug-in commitment, you can split the difference between gas-guzzler and amp-eater-- I guess that would really be a watt hog-- by going hybrid. That's just what Honda has done for 2020 with this version-- a hybrid-- of its popular crossover, the CR-V. Now, the CR-V has long been an Edmunds number one pick for small crossover. We just really like it. And that's even with competition from the Mazda CX-5 and the Toyota RAV4. Can the new Hybrid CR-V compete with its gas-only sibling? Can it compete with Toyota's Hybrid RAV4? There's only one way to find out. If you like this video and you want to see more like it, subscribe. It makes us feel good. [MUSIC PLAYING] When hybrid cars were first introduced, they used to have this kind of wacky, sci-fi design, like they were really distinctive. And nowadays, they're a lot more subtle. But you can still identify the Hybrid CR-V by a special color badge, says Hybrid on the side, and it's got five LED fog lights. It also has a unique rear bumper that tucks away the exhaust to make it seem like it has no exhaust at all. It's kind of the opposite of the traditional performance car, which might have fake exhaust tips to make it seem like it has more exhaust than it really does. Here, they're like, no, no. We admit nothing. [MUSIC PLAYING] You can get the hybrid powertrain for any of the four trim levels that CR-V comes in. So base-level LX is about 27,000. And the top-level Touring, which is what we're in right now, sets you back about 37, once all is said and done. Honda Sensing, which is their safety suite of technology to keep you from running into things, or backing into things, or running off the road into things on the side-- it's standard on everything. Base level, Touring trim-- you all get it. So I think that's a good idea. I think more car companies should consider safety to be a necessity and not an option. What we, at Edmunds, have always liked about the CR-V is that, compared to some of the other small SUVs, it just feels a little more refined than the RAV4, which is kind of rowdy, a little loud, and maybe not quite the handling machine of the Mazda CX-5, but responsive enough. The CR-V is never going to vie for a handling machine of the year, but the steering feels tight. It's not sloppy. And the brakes are not too grabby. So, so far, I'm having a nice driving experience. We're in EV mode right now. We're just humming along. And it's quiet. It's literally humming. It makes a sort of angel sound to make sure that we don't hit pedestrians. But no engine noise whatsoever. And that is because we're in a hybrid. So it has a gas engine-- a 2-liter four-cylinder-- but it also has two electric motors. And they were redesigned so that you can stay in EV mode longer than you could on any other Honda hybrid. The hybrid fuel economy is a little less than Toyota, which gets 40. But it is very close. If we get on the gas a little bit, then the gas motor kicks on, and it acts as a generator to recharge those batteries. It's nice. They all work as a team. They're friends. I like that. I think that's the way we should all work. And if it ends up getting you about 212 horsepower, well, I'm not sad about that, either. In normal driving conditions, the CR-V basically acts as a front-wheel drive vehicle, because that's how you get the best fuel economy. But if it senses a loss of traction-- say, in sand or rain-- it'll move power to the rear wheels, and then it's an all-wheel drive vehicle. Smart. [MUSIC PLAYING] One of the things that I have always liked about the CR-V-- and, actually, about Honda vehicles in general-- is that the seating position, the driving position-- it's all great for short people, of which one I am. I can use the dead pedal on the left side. It's not too far forward. I can see past the A pillar. I can use the armrest. It's not too far back when I move the seat forward. I just really appreciate it, and it makes my driving experience so much more comfortable. The materials in the CR-V are, I would say, nicer than you would expect if you've never been in one. There's the plastic that's going to happen when you're in a car that doesn't cost $50,000. Sometimes it happens in a car that costs $50,000. So I'm not going to complain about that. And I do think some of the details, like the wood trim, are really nice. And Honda always does a good job with storage and just general layout but it does have a shifter. Also has-- mode buttons are really easy to find over here. Sport-- did I notice a difference? A little bit-- a little bit more throttle response when you get on it. But it's not a big deal. Really, these buttons are-- you don't need them. Those are my only interior complaints, because I think the cup holders are in the right place. I like this charging pad right here. They put the USB ports here so the place where you put your phone is near the place where you put your cables. The best thing is this console, because a purse fits in it. And this is a medium-sized purse. And you could fit a slightly bigger one in. And I could still get to it while it's in here, which is fantastic, because those of you-- at least half the population, who carries purses-- knows how difficult it is to kind of get stuff out of your purse when it's on the far seat, or, even worse, in the backseat. If you're not a purse person, you can, I don't know, put your wallet there or something. What do you even do? How could you not be a purse person? Where do you put your stuff? Anyway, point is, clever console. Infotainment screen is sort of in the middle, design-wise. It's not that sad, stuck-on tablet look, but it also isn't super integrated into the design of the dash. It's sort of a matte finish, which means that it doesn't get quite as fingerprinty as the glossy ones, but it also isn't quite as clear, picture-wise, especially when you have the camera views on. You do have an actual volume knob, which is just the best. Volume knobs are so much better than touchscreen volume controls. Everyone knows it. Honda's infotainment system is not my favorite. I feel like it's a little behind the times in how it syncs to a phone. Yeah, it has Apple CarPlay and that sort of stuff, but it seems like it makes you jump through a lot of hoops to get CarPlay set up. And sometimes it wants you to do it multiple times when you get in and out of the car. And I can't figure out how to make it stop auto-playing my music. My music is great, but I want to make the decision about playing it. There might be a way of doing it. I just haven't found it yet. I really like the seats in the CR-V. I was talking to a good friend of mine, who is the same height as me, and she does not like the seats in the CR-V. So I really don't know what to tell you there. For me, they're comfortable. They are a little small. If you are a larger person, you might feel a little bit cramped in here. But if you are exactly like me, then you will think these are good seats. You might be wondering why, in a car that has no transmission, there are paddle shifters-- or, at least what look like paddle shifters. That's not what they are. I think they probably were. That's why they're here. But what they do in the CR-V Hybrid is control your regenerative braking. So if you're going downhill, and you want the car to slow itself down more without you stepping on the brakes, you can kind of up that with the paddle. And if you want to be able to coast without touching brakes or gas, then you can change that setting as well. So that's what these guys do. Not shifters. Sometimes with the hybrid versions of gas vehicles, you lose floor space and cargo space, because the batteries take up so much room, and the floor is sort of lifted up. But that isn't the case in the CR-V. There's a nice, low floor here. And look. Ah! The seats still fold flat. [LAUGHS] Hybrid crossovers make sense. You get to have that big vehicle with room for all your people and all your stuff, but you don't have the guilt over how much money you're spending on gas and all the damage you're doing to the environment. It's best of both worlds. I think we're going to see a lot more hybrid crossovers, hybrid SUVs, and maybe hybrid trucks coming in the future. In the meantime, the Honda CR-V Hybrid is an excellent addition to the marketplace. I personally liked it better than I like the non-hybrid CR-V, and I think it gives Toyota's RAV4 Hybrid a run for its money. If you're shopping for a conveniently-sized SUV with a hybrid drivetrain, definitely put the CR-V on your list. [MUSIC PLAYING]
Today, Edmunds expert Elana Scherr shares her first impressions behind the wheel of the new 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid, a fuel-efficient variant of Honda's most popular vehicle. In addition to a driving test, Elana’s 2020 Honda CR-V review discusses the mpg and price.
Features & Specs
|Touring 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$35,950
|MPG
|40 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|212 hp @ 6200 rpm
|EX-L 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$32,750
|MPG
|40 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|212 hp @ 6200 rpm
|EX 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$30,260
|MPG
|40 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|212 hp @ 6200 rpm
|LX 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$27,750
|MPG
|40 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|212 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite CR-V Hybrid safety features:
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Detects and warns of potential front impacts and automatically engages the brakes to mitigate or prevent a collision.
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Monitors the vehicle's position in its lane with a camera and automatically corrects your course to prevent inadvertent lane departure.
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow
- Adjusts the speed to maintain a set distance from traffic ahead and can bring the vehicle down to a stop.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.4%
Honda CR-V Hybrid vs. the competition
Honda CR-V Hybrid vs. Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
The RAV4 Hybrid is a direct rival to the CR-V Hybrid. It seems as though Toyota's broader experience in building hybrids has paid off here — the RAV4 Hybrid is both quicker and more efficient than the CR-V Hybrid. You get more cargo space in the Toyota too. For overall comfort, however, the CR-V is the better pick.
Honda CR-V Hybrid vs. Kia Niro Hybrid
If you're thinking more hybrid and less SUV, think Kia Niro Hybrid. It's smaller than the CR-V Hybrid and offers less interior space. There's no all-wheel-drive option either. But what the Niro lacks in capability it gains in efficiency. Fuel economy figures are impressive indeed, and at a much lower price than the Honda.
Honda CR-V Hybrid vs. Toyota Highlander Hybrid
Need a little more space? Since there is no three-row Honda hybrid, check out the Highlander Hybrid. It has new styling for 2020 and a four-cylinder engine that dramatically increases fuel economy estimates compared to the previous version. Pricing is reasonable considering its roomy cabin. Acceleration is sluggish, but then so is the CR-V Hybrid. The Highlander Hybrid hits its marks.
FAQ
Is the Honda CR-V Hybrid a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid:
- The Hybrid is a new addition to the top-ranked CR-V lineup
- Part of the fifth CR-V generation introduced for 2017
Is the Honda CR-V Hybrid reliable?
Is the 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid?
The least-expensive 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid is the 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,750.
Other versions include:
- Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $35,950
- EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $32,750
- EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $30,260
- LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $27,750
What are the different models of Honda CR-V Hybrid?
More about the 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid Overview
The 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: CR-V Hybrid SUV. Available styles include Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).
What do people think of the 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 CR-V Hybrid 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 CR-V Hybrid.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 CR-V Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid?
2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $37,070. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $1,556 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,556 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,514.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 4.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 40 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $33,870. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $285 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $285 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $33,585.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 0.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 59 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,380. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $1,451 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,451 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $29,929.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 4.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 53 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,870. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $1,224 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,224 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,646.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 4.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 35 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrids are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 414 new 2020 CR-V Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $27,750 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,228 on a used or CPO 2020 CR-V Hybrid available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Honda CR-V Hybrid for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $25,302.
Find a new Honda for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $9,446.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Honda lease specials
