Used 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 Consumer Reviews
1999 GMC C3500 Crew Cab LB 2WD
Great Truck! I have had no eng. or trans. problems with this truck. It will pull anything I have hooked to it from a car hauler to a 18ft flatbed trailer with no problem. Gas mileage is alright(15 in town, 18 hwy). Since this is a 1 ton truck I think gas mileage is not bad. Insurance company rates it as commerical (even though I do not use it that way) so insurance is cheaper. As a mother I am always always concerned about safety. I feel that my family is very secure in this truck. With it being a long wheel base it is somewhat hard to park(takes up more then one space). I have a GMC Yukon XL and I like driving the truck more. If you are looking for a truck I highly recommend this one!!!
1999 gmc k3500 4wd
350 gas eng is strong,fuel:16 m/g mty,14 pulling large boat.doesn't ride like luxury car,but very good considering weight it's intended to carry
