Used 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500
Pros & Cons
- Rugged platform, powerful V8 engine options, traditional truck styling.
- Aging design, interior plastic not in keeping with GMC's premium truck brand image.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Work trucks don't need to be pretty. Just because the redesigned half-ton Sierra is already on the market, don't overlook these tried-and-true heavy-duty haulers.
Vehicle overview
The GMC Sierra became the "Sierra Classic" to distinguish the old C/K-derived version from the all-new Silverado-based Sierra that arrived in showrooms for 1999. To help bolster stocks of work-oriented pickups until heavy-duty derivatives of the new Sierra can be built, this previous-generation model continues to be offered, albeit now only in 2500 or 3500 series form. In other words, if you want a traditional half-ton pickup, you've got to buy the new Sierra.
Like last year, changes are limited to some mechanical upgrades and a new exterior paint color, Emerald Green. After the all-new Sierra hit the showrooms, it made no sense for further revisions to this stopgap version whose days were numbered. So why bother even considering a brand-new copy of the old model? Simple: It's all a matter of availability, and cost. Available as a regular cab, extended cab, four-door crew cab and even as a bare-bones chassis cab in either two- or four-wheel drive, these trucks are both plentiful and competitively priced. Besides, some truck traditionalists actually prefer the Classic's squared-off look over the new Sierra's sculpted lines. Despite the design age of the Sierra Classic's underpinnings, both of its gasoline engines benefit from the very latest Vortec GM technology, which means healthy power and torque ratings. The standard 5700 Vortec V8 makes 255 horsepower, and is a much more satisfying powerplant underfoot than Ford's new overhead-cam truck engines. For even more power you can opt for the 7400 V8 (standard on the 2WD 3500HD Chassis Cab) with 290 horses and some 410 pound-feet of torque. If you need true stump-pulling muscle, there's also a 6.5-liter turbodiesel, which cranks out a whopping 430 lb-ft of torque when mated to an electronically controlled four-speed automatic transmission with overdrive. A rugged five-speed manual is also available.
Just because these are previous-design vehicles, creature comforts aren't totally forgotten. The Sierra Classic was part of the 1990s truck revolution that saw manufacturers strive to make their trucks more carlike. Consequently, seats in the Classic are sturdy and comfortable, shoulder belts are height-adjustable to fit a variety of physiques, and upholstery choices include leather.
Power speaks volumes in the truck market, and having competitive horsepower numbers goes a long way toward selling the consumer on these aging pickups. The burly, workhorse nature of these pickups gives both Chevrolet and GMC's Ford/Dodge rivals a ''Classic'' run for their money.
2000 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra Classic 3500
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB
5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|255 hp @ 4600 rpm
|SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB
5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|255 hp @ 4600 rpm
|SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB
5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|255 hp @ 4600 rpm
|SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB
5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|255 hp @ 4600 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
FAQ
Is the GMC Sierra Classic 3500 a good car?
Is the GMC Sierra Classic 3500 reliable?
Is the 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500?
The least-expensive 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 is the 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of GMC Sierra Classic 3500?
More about the 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500
Used 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 Overview
The Used 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 is offered in the following submodels: Sierra Classic 3500 Crew Cab, Sierra Classic 3500 Regular Cab, Sierra Classic 3500 Extended Cab. Available styles include SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), and SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M).
What do people think of the 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2000 Sierra Classic 3500.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2000 Sierra Classic 3500 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500?
Which 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500.
Can't find a new 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new GMC Sierra Classic 3500 for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $22,186.
Find a new GMC for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $18,641.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out GMC lease specials
Related Used 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Maxima 2016
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2013
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2005
- Used Honda Fit 2018
- Used Lexus LC 500 2018
- Used Audi A4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2016
- Used INFINITI Q50 2017
- Used Ford Focus 2014
- Used Nissan Armada 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles