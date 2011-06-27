  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra Classic 3500
  4. Used 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500
  5. Appraisal value

1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,107$3,439$4,111
Clean$1,882$3,072$3,684
Average$1,433$2,339$2,828
Rough$983$1,606$1,972
Sell my 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra Classic 3500 near you
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,243$3,704$4,442
Clean$2,004$3,309$3,980
Average$1,526$2,519$3,055
Rough$1,047$1,729$2,131
Sell my 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra Classic 3500 near you
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,688$4,529$5,461
Clean$2,402$4,047$4,893
Average$1,828$3,081$3,756
Rough$1,255$2,115$2,620
Sell my 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra Classic 3500 near you
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,161$3,521$4,207
Clean$1,930$3,146$3,769
Average$1,470$2,395$2,894
Rough$1,009$1,644$2,018
Sell my 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra Classic 3500 near you
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,142$3,586$4,315
Clean$1,913$3,203$3,866
Average$1,456$2,439$2,968
Rough$1,000$1,674$2,070
Sell my 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra Classic 3500 near you
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,211$3,867$4,707
Clean$1,975$3,455$4,217
Average$1,504$2,630$3,237
Rough$1,032$1,806$2,258
Sell my 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra Classic 3500 near you
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,116$3,511$4,216
Clean$1,890$3,137$3,777
Average$1,439$2,388$2,900
Rough$988$1,639$2,022
Sell my 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra Classic 3500 near you
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,947$3,124$3,716
Clean$1,740$2,791$3,329
Average$1,324$2,125$2,556
Rough$909$1,459$1,783
Sell my 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra Classic 3500 near you
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,209$3,627$4,342
Clean$1,973$3,240$3,890
Average$1,502$2,467$2,986
Rough$1,031$1,693$2,083
Sell my 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra Classic 3500 near you
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,537$4,052$4,816
Clean$2,266$3,620$4,315
Average$1,725$2,756$3,313
Rough$1,184$1,892$2,310
Sell my 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra Classic 3500 near you
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,558$4,027$4,764
Clean$2,286$3,597$4,268
Average$1,740$2,739$3,277
Rough$1,194$1,880$2,285
Sell my 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra Classic 3500 near you
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,897$2,912$3,420
Clean$1,695$2,601$3,064
Average$1,290$1,980$2,352
Rough$886$1,360$1,641
Sell my 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra Classic 3500 near you
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,036$3,335$3,989
Clean$1,819$2,979$3,574
Average$1,385$2,268$2,744
Rough$950$1,557$1,914
Sell my 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra Classic 3500 near you
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,475$4,137$4,978
Clean$2,211$3,696$4,460
Average$1,683$2,814$3,424
Rough$1,155$1,932$2,388
Sell my 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra Classic 3500 near you
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,766$2,979$3,591
Clean$1,578$2,661$3,218
Average$1,201$2,026$2,470
Rough$824$1,391$1,723
Sell my 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra Classic 3500 near you
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,528$3,983$4,716
Clean$2,258$3,558$4,225
Average$1,719$2,709$3,244
Rough$1,180$1,860$2,262
Sell my 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra Classic 3500 near you
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,486$4,069$4,868
Clean$2,221$3,635$4,362
Average$1,691$2,768$3,349
Rough$1,161$1,900$2,335
Sell my 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra Classic 3500 near you
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,995$3,327$4,001
Clean$1,782$2,972$3,585
Average$1,357$2,263$2,752
Rough$931$1,554$1,919
Sell my 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra Classic 3500 near you
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,174$3,727$4,513
Clean$1,942$3,330$4,044
Average$1,478$2,535$3,104
Rough$1,015$1,740$2,165
Sell my 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra Classic 3500 near you
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,079$5,486$6,708
Clean$2,751$4,901$6,010
Average$2,094$3,732$4,614
Rough$1,437$2,562$3,218
Sell my 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra Classic 3500 near you
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,342$3,916$4,712
Clean$2,093$3,498$4,221
Average$1,593$2,664$3,241
Rough$1,093$1,829$2,260
Sell my 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra Classic 3500 near you
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,358$3,876$4,643
Clean$2,106$3,463$4,160
Average$1,603$2,636$3,194
Rough$1,100$1,810$2,227
Sell my 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra Classic 3500 near you
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,077$3,453$4,148
Clean$1,856$3,085$3,717
Average$1,413$2,349$2,853
Rough$970$1,612$1,990
Sell my 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra Classic 3500 near you
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,483$4,257$5,156
Clean$2,218$3,803$4,619
Average$1,688$2,895$3,546
Rough$1,159$1,988$2,473
Sell my 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra Classic 3500 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,695 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,601 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra Classic 3500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,695 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,601 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,695 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,601 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 ranges from $886 to $3,420, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.