Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,107
|$3,439
|$4,111
|Clean
|$1,882
|$3,072
|$3,684
|Average
|$1,433
|$2,339
|$2,828
|Rough
|$983
|$1,606
|$1,972
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,243
|$3,704
|$4,442
|Clean
|$2,004
|$3,309
|$3,980
|Average
|$1,526
|$2,519
|$3,055
|Rough
|$1,047
|$1,729
|$2,131
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,688
|$4,529
|$5,461
|Clean
|$2,402
|$4,047
|$4,893
|Average
|$1,828
|$3,081
|$3,756
|Rough
|$1,255
|$2,115
|$2,620
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,161
|$3,521
|$4,207
|Clean
|$1,930
|$3,146
|$3,769
|Average
|$1,470
|$2,395
|$2,894
|Rough
|$1,009
|$1,644
|$2,018
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,142
|$3,586
|$4,315
|Clean
|$1,913
|$3,203
|$3,866
|Average
|$1,456
|$2,439
|$2,968
|Rough
|$1,000
|$1,674
|$2,070
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,211
|$3,867
|$4,707
|Clean
|$1,975
|$3,455
|$4,217
|Average
|$1,504
|$2,630
|$3,237
|Rough
|$1,032
|$1,806
|$2,258
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,116
|$3,511
|$4,216
|Clean
|$1,890
|$3,137
|$3,777
|Average
|$1,439
|$2,388
|$2,900
|Rough
|$988
|$1,639
|$2,022
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,947
|$3,124
|$3,716
|Clean
|$1,740
|$2,791
|$3,329
|Average
|$1,324
|$2,125
|$2,556
|Rough
|$909
|$1,459
|$1,783
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,209
|$3,627
|$4,342
|Clean
|$1,973
|$3,240
|$3,890
|Average
|$1,502
|$2,467
|$2,986
|Rough
|$1,031
|$1,693
|$2,083
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,537
|$4,052
|$4,816
|Clean
|$2,266
|$3,620
|$4,315
|Average
|$1,725
|$2,756
|$3,313
|Rough
|$1,184
|$1,892
|$2,310
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,558
|$4,027
|$4,764
|Clean
|$2,286
|$3,597
|$4,268
|Average
|$1,740
|$2,739
|$3,277
|Rough
|$1,194
|$1,880
|$2,285
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,897
|$2,912
|$3,420
|Clean
|$1,695
|$2,601
|$3,064
|Average
|$1,290
|$1,980
|$2,352
|Rough
|$886
|$1,360
|$1,641
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,036
|$3,335
|$3,989
|Clean
|$1,819
|$2,979
|$3,574
|Average
|$1,385
|$2,268
|$2,744
|Rough
|$950
|$1,557
|$1,914
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,475
|$4,137
|$4,978
|Clean
|$2,211
|$3,696
|$4,460
|Average
|$1,683
|$2,814
|$3,424
|Rough
|$1,155
|$1,932
|$2,388
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,766
|$2,979
|$3,591
|Clean
|$1,578
|$2,661
|$3,218
|Average
|$1,201
|$2,026
|$2,470
|Rough
|$824
|$1,391
|$1,723
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,528
|$3,983
|$4,716
|Clean
|$2,258
|$3,558
|$4,225
|Average
|$1,719
|$2,709
|$3,244
|Rough
|$1,180
|$1,860
|$2,262
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,486
|$4,069
|$4,868
|Clean
|$2,221
|$3,635
|$4,362
|Average
|$1,691
|$2,768
|$3,349
|Rough
|$1,161
|$1,900
|$2,335
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,995
|$3,327
|$4,001
|Clean
|$1,782
|$2,972
|$3,585
|Average
|$1,357
|$2,263
|$2,752
|Rough
|$931
|$1,554
|$1,919
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,174
|$3,727
|$4,513
|Clean
|$1,942
|$3,330
|$4,044
|Average
|$1,478
|$2,535
|$3,104
|Rough
|$1,015
|$1,740
|$2,165
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,079
|$5,486
|$6,708
|Clean
|$2,751
|$4,901
|$6,010
|Average
|$2,094
|$3,732
|$4,614
|Rough
|$1,437
|$2,562
|$3,218
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,342
|$3,916
|$4,712
|Clean
|$2,093
|$3,498
|$4,221
|Average
|$1,593
|$2,664
|$3,241
|Rough
|$1,093
|$1,829
|$2,260
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,358
|$3,876
|$4,643
|Clean
|$2,106
|$3,463
|$4,160
|Average
|$1,603
|$2,636
|$3,194
|Rough
|$1,100
|$1,810
|$2,227
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,077
|$3,453
|$4,148
|Clean
|$1,856
|$3,085
|$3,717
|Average
|$1,413
|$2,349
|$2,853
|Rough
|$970
|$1,612
|$1,990
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,483
|$4,257
|$5,156
|Clean
|$2,218
|$3,803
|$4,619
|Average
|$1,688
|$2,895
|$3,546
|Rough
|$1,159
|$1,988
|$2,473