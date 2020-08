Used 2016 Ford Transit Van for Sale Near Me

Cash Or Finance Auto - Bellflower / California

My name is Dallas and I am the General Manager of Cash or Finance Auto. My passion is helping people get their dream vehicle. I have over thirty (30) years of experience in auto financing and Cash or Finance Auto has been in business for over twenty one (21) years. prior commercial use, body damage to multiple panels, manufacturer open safety recall #19s38 nhtsa#19v767 driveshaft coupling, for sale as is no warranty, We Cash or finance auto will give you $$$ CASH to take this vehicle and have it inspected at any mechanic shop you choose and we give you 7 days to try it out if you do not like it for any reason you are welcome to bring it back and Exchange it for an equal or less value Vehicle available at the dealership lot.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof with Tire Pressure Warning, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Post-collision safety system .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FTYE1YM2GKA07273

Stock: A07273

Certified Pre-Owned: No