Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris for Sale Near Me

- 34,221 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,977$4,845 Below Market
Haims Motors - Hollywood / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN HOLLYWOOD~~~ 2840 North State Road 7 Hollywood, FL 33021 SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES *** LIKE NEW*** BEST DEAL***GREAT FINANCE OPTIONS***BUY HERE PAY HERE AVAILABLE*** Best Prices on Commercial Vehicles!!! 2016 Mercedes Benz Metris. With lots of space. Perfect condition. Rear Wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Cloth Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Premium Sound, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact INTERNET DEPT. HOLLYWOOD at 954-308-8576 or SALES@HAIMSMOTORS.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Bluetooth, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (21 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PG2EAXG3124156
Stock: 124156
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 91,088 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,997$4,375 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger Van RWD 126"..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PG2EE3G3168742
Stock: X168742
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-21-2020
- 49,045 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Taxi
$18,301$5,007 Below Market
Star Auto Mall 78 - Stewartsville / New Jersey
Star Auto Mall has over 1,000 affordable vehicles in stock. Our dealership specializes in providing you with the best used cars, trucks, and SUVs in the 164 State Hwy 173 Stewartsville, NJ 08886. Part of our promise to you is that we will always strive to provide you with unbeatable service. Our goal is to go above and beyond your expectations. Our Stewartsville, NJ dealership has tons of well-equipped SUVs, trucks, and cars at highly affordable prices. So come on down to our dealership in 164 State Hwy 173 Stewartsville, NJ 08886. We are open Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 8 pm. Contact us with any used car questions you may have, our number is 908-213-2277. Make Star Auto Mall your first choice for affordable used vehicles. 1 OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS, POWER STEERING.CARFAX One-Owner.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Taxi Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PG2EEXG3177471
Stock: N2117
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-21-2020
- 66,337 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,977$3,824 Below Market
Haims Motors - Hollywood / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN HOLLYWOOD~~~ 2840 North State Road 7 Hollywood, FL 33021 SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES *** LIKE NEW*** BEST DEAL***GREAT FINANCE OPTIONS***BUY HERE PAY HERE AVAILABLE*** Best Prices on Commercial Vehicles!!! 2016 Mercedes Benz Metris. With lots of space. Perfect condition. Rear Wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Drivers Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Cloth Interior Surface, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact INTERNET DEPT. HOLLYWOOD at 954-308-8576 or SALES@HAIMSMOTORS.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PG2EE7G3095925
Stock: 095925
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 60,035 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,495$3,933 Below Market
European Masters - Great Neck / New York
Rear View Camera, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Heated Seats, MP3 Player, Leather Seats, Traction Control,ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear WindowDefroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel. Price excludes tax, title, Reg. fees. Special Internet pricingposted on this ad/coupon/promotion is only available to customers who referencesuch pricing present the ad at time of sale otherwise our store standardlist price applies. Certified Pre-Owned programavailable. price subject to change daily without notice based on market value,inventory subject to prior sales, Monthly payments based on $3K down,96months@1.99% Apr, Financing also available with $0 down, Rates, terms, financethru dealer only, credit subject to primary lender approval. Its consumerresponsibility to verify vehicle options packages. Any error voids thead.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PG2EE4G3146457
Stock: 40589
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 50,723 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,995$3,074 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Pompano - Pompano Beach / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new battery! Active Safety Plus Package W/Active Parking Assist Driver Efficiency Package Premium Appearance Package High Performance Air Conditioning Obsidian Black Metallic Driver Side Electric Sliding Door Passenger Side Electric Sliding Door Cold Weather Package Interior Appearance Package Driver Comfort Package 3rd Row Seat 4;960 Lbs Capacity Trailer Hitch Rear Hinged Doors Premium Trim Bluetooth Connection 180 Degree Opening Rear Hinged Doors 2-Place Removable 2nd Row Seating Black; Black Tunja Fabric Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PG2EE4G3135703
Stock: G3135703
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 46,545 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,903
NJStateAuto Used Cars - Jersey City / New Jersey
This 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger Van 4dr Metris Passenger Van RWD 126 features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Navy Blue with a Black Vinyl interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - --- CALL NOW at 201-200-1100 or visit www.NJStateAuto.com --- You can SEE MORE PHOTOS of this vehicle, Free CARFAX Reports and over 300 more Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs. AUTO FINANCING is available on most vehicles - All Credit Accepted. --- We provide all the paperwork, bill of sale, titles, reassignments and temp tags. BUY RIGHT OFF THE LOT - We Open at 9am everyday. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Vinyl Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PG2EE0G3104397
Stock: 46134
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 54,050 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Taxi
$17,999$2,727 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris looks great in Obsidian Black Metallic. Motivated by a Turbocharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 208hp which is paired with a smooth-shifting 7 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive passenger van offers rapid acceleration, up to 23mpg on the highway, and features aerodynamic styling highlighted by dual power-sliding side doors and five-spoke alloy wheels.Our Metris' interior provides supportive leatherette-trimmed seating for seven, a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, power accessories, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Additionally, the full-color infotainment system includes navigation, AM/FM radio, and an Aux input for your entertainment needs.Our Mercedes-Benz offers blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, a back-up camera, active park assist, front/rear parking sensors, attention assist, rain-sensing windshield wipers, anti-lock brakes, stability control, multi-stage airbags, and tire-pressure monitoring to help keep you and your cargo safe and secure. Our Metris will be a fantastic partner for your needs, so Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Taxi Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PG2EE7G3157694
Stock: 115507
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 44,025 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$17,799$2,962 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - West Palm Beach / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. FINANCING AVAILABLE!!, Se habla espan??ol!!, WE ACCEPT ALL TRADE-INS!!, BBB Accredited A+, ABS brakes, Comfort Suspension, Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Front Carpeting, Front Footwell Lighting, Illuminated entry, Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Interior Appearance Package, Interior Chrome Accents, Low tire pressure warning, Premium Overhead Control Panel, Rear Carpeting, Rear Grab Handle Reading Lights, Remote keyless entry, Single Flip-Up Tailgate w/Hardboard Trim, Traction control. Pebble Gray 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger RWD 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged DOHCFlorida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PG2EE6G3086701
Stock: 104439
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-16-2019
- 67,924 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,995
Cincinnati Used Auto Sales - Cincinnati / Ohio
THIS 2016 MERCEDES-BENZ METRIS IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION IN AND OUT! THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH/4500 MILE WARRANTY! ASK ABOUT OUR GREAT FINANCE OPTIONS! LOADED! LOADED! LOADED! 7 PASSENGER - REMOVABLE REAR SEATS FOR STORAGE ROOM -BEAUTIFUL BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! DUAL SLIDING DOORS! THIRD ROW SEATING! HEATED SEATS! AMAZING CONDITION! PRICED TO SELL QUICK! HURRY IN, THIS GREAT DEAL WON'T LAST LONG! FOR MORE GREAT DEALS AND IMAGES OF THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE VISIT WWW.CINCINNATIUSEDAUTOSALES.COM! ASK FOR JUSTIN OR TROY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PG2EE2G3151785
Stock: 14227
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,783 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,952$2,049 Below Market
John Thornton Buick GMC - Carrollton / Georgia
Recent Arrival! CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, ONE OWNER, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, THIRD ROW SEATING, DEALERSHIP INSPECTED, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, TURBOCHARGED, NON SMOKER, PREMIUM SOUND, PLEASE CALL 770-832-9602 TODAY!!!. Thank you for considering this beautiful 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger finished in stunning Flint Gray Metallic with Black w/Black Leatherette Seat Trim.Odometer is 14804 miles below market average!We are your premier Carrollton, GA Buick and GMC dealership. John Thornton Cadillac Buick GMC Inc. Is family owned, and it is our goal to provide you with an excellent purchase and ownership experience. We also proudly serve Douglasville Buick and GMC customers. Whether you're searching for a new or used car near Douglasville or Bremen, researching financing options, or looking for a quick quote on a car, truck, or SUV, the friendly, yet professional staff at our Carrollton Buick dealership is ready to provide you with all the help you need. We are proud to serve Bremen Buick customers. We have served as your premier Buick and GMC dealer for the entire West Georgia area for over 45 years.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PG2EE9G3133722
Stock: B324
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 49,626 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Taxi
$16,995$2,504 Below Market
Major World - Long Island City / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Taxi Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PG2EE4G3117203
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,480 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,995$517 Below Market
Anchor Auto Outlet - Raleigh / North Carolina
'Due to exceptionally high demand, our dealership will operate on a first come first serve basis'*All pricing and detail of trim levels are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. All prices are plus Tax, Tag, and Dealer documentation fees.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Bluetooth, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (21 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PG2EA9G3111737
Stock: 111737
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,545 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,900$1,594 Below Market
Royal Motorcars - Uniondale / New York
Hello and welcome to Royal Motorcars Inc! Family owned and operated for over 15 years. We strive for 100% customer satisfaction! Bad Credit No Credit Good Credit NO PROBLEM!!! Our banks and lenders work with you to get you approved for the vehicle of your choice. Conveniently located near Hofstra University in Uniondale NY we service all needs for used cars in Long Island including the towns of Nassau County Long Island NY Hempstead NY West Hempstead NY North New Hyde Park NY North Valley Steam NY Floral Park NY Mineola NY Lynbrook NY Roosevelt NY Baldwin NY East Rockaway NY and also the Metro New York area including Queens NY Brooklyn NY Bronx NY Manhattan NY New Jersey Connecticut Pennsylvania. Give us a call today to schedule an appointment. Don't have a ride to us? We will come pick you up! We sell all types of quality vehicles including Chevrolet Dodge Ford Freightliner Mercedes-Benz Nissan Ram. We accept all trade-ins in any condition! Looking forward to seeing you at our dealership and helping you out in all of your car buying needs! Dealer Disclaimer; Prices listed indicate the amount you can expect to finance after putting 1995 dollars down plus an acquisition fee of 695 dollars. Price also excludes tax title tags government fees any emissions testing charges dealer documentation fee and any finance charges (if applicable). All prices subject to change call dealer for accuracy. Thank you and see you here at Royal Motorcars Inc!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PG2EE7G3094273
Stock: 094273
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,240 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,991$1,346 Below Market
Courtesy Toyota of Brandon - Tampa / Florida
ONE OWNER! 7-PASSENGER, Navigation System, Bluetooth, 3-Place Removable 3rd Rear Seating, 5 Front & 4 Rear Audio System Speakers, Brake assist, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.CARFAX One-Owner. 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris RWD 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged DOHC 4D Passenger VanCall Courtesy Toyota of Brandon at (855) 978-9918 to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 9210 Adamo Drive, Tampa, FL 33619.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PG2EEXG3086071
Stock: G3086071
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 32,785 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$23,991$1,307 Below Market
Haggerty Ford - West Chicago / Illinois
***HURRY IN FOR BELOW-MARKET PRICING DURING OUR AUGUST SALES EVENT!!***, 2 Additional Master Keys, Air Conditioning Enhanced Power, Automatic Climate Control, Becker Map Pilot Navigation System, Bumpers Painted In Vehicle Color, Comfort Driver's Seat, Comfort Passenger's Seat, Comfort Suspension, Cruise Control, Driver Comfort Package, Driver Efficiency Package, Driver Seat Backrest Storage Net, Driver Seat Lumbar Support, Fog Lamps, Front Carpeting, Front Footwell Lighting, Heated & Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrors, High Performance Air Conditioning, Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Interior Appearance Package, Interior Chrome Accents, Lower Console Storage Tray, Passenger Seat Backrest Storage Net, Passenger Seat Lumbar Support, Premium Appearance Package, Premium Overhead Control Panel, Rear Carpeting, Rear Grab Handle Reading Lights, Rear-View Camera, Roof Rails-Black, Single Flip-Up Tailgate w/Hardboard Trim, Wheels: 5-Spoke 7J x 17" Light Alloy.Odometer is 27235 miles below market average!For Value and Integrity, it has to be Haggerty! Serving the communities of West Chicago, Winfield, Wheaton, Naperville, St. Charles, Batavia, Geneva, Aurora, Carol Stream, Downers Grove, Glendale Heights, Warrenville, and North Aurora.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PG2EE2G3120696
Stock: F3695
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 79,381 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,700$1,387 Below Market
Hopkins Ford of Elgin - Elgin / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PG2EE0G3144205
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,855 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,995$619 Below Market
Conway Imports - Streamwood / Illinois
***WE DELIVER TO YOUR HOUSE!*** FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT! NO CREDIT! BAD CREDIT! Our finance programs are designed for ALL TYPES OF CREDIT situations. We work with the TOP and LARGEST lenders in the automotive industry. All our vehicles are carefully hand selected by professionals. Conway Imports Auto Sales is located in northwest suburbs with easy access from I-390 Expressway. We are a family owned business that started locally in 1984. Our dealership is focused on low overhead to provide the best and unbeatable prices with the highest quality to our buyers. INSTANT APPROVAL ONLINE http://www.conwayimports.com/financing.aspx *2.48% APR Available - This Mercedes-Benz is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Dual Power Sliding Doors, FAST- KEY entry system, Paddle Shifter, Power Sliding Door, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Soft Open Tailgate, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Internet Sales at 630-830-3600 or conwayimports@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PG2EE7G3130057
Stock: 8057
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
