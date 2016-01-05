Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris for Sale Near Me

  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo in White
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo

    34,221 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,977

    $4,845 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger in Black
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger

    91,088 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,997

    $4,375 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger in Black
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger

    49,045 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Taxi

    $18,301

    $5,007 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger in Silver
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger

    66,337 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,977

    $3,824 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger in Gray
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger

    60,035 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,495

    $3,933 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger in Black
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger

    50,723 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,995

    $3,074 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger

    46,545 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,903

    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger in Black
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger

    54,050 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Taxi

    $17,999

    $2,727 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger in Gray
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger

    44,025 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $17,799

    $2,962 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger in Gray
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger

    67,924 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,995

    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger in Gray
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger

    37,783 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,952

    $2,049 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger in Silver
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger

    49,626 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Taxi

    $16,995

    $2,504 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo in White
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo

    11,480 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,995

    $517 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger in White
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger

    96,545 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,900

    $1,594 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger in Black
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger

    38,240 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,991

    $1,346 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger in Silver
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger

    32,785 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $23,991

    $1,307 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger in Gray
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger

    79,381 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,700

    $1,387 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger in Silver
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger

    80,855 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,995

    $619 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz Metris

Functional not plush
PWRving2013,05/01/2016
Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
This is a functional, versatile van. We love the clean, minimalistic styling inside and outside. Rear wheel drive makes for lighter steering feel. Great towing and load capacity. Very peppy and fuel efficient powertrain. Non-fatigueing, comfortable to drive, seating sits up higher. I have had large vans, and minivans. This a good size. Overall, not a family hauler. A great multi-use vehicle for camping, day trips, home center purchases and daily driver. We recently got rid of our diesel cars. This runs on regular fuel.
