  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Savana Cargo
  4. Used 2016 GMC Savana Cargo
  5. Appraisal value

2016 GMC Savana Cargo Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2016 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,456$21,851$25,390
Clean$18,000$21,311$24,718
Average$17,087$20,231$23,375
Rough$16,175$19,150$22,032
Sell my 2016 GMC Savana Cargo with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana Cargo near you
Estimated values
2016 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,638$18,379$21,239
Clean$15,251$17,924$20,678
Average$14,478$17,016$19,554
Rough$13,705$16,107$18,431
Sell my 2016 GMC Savana Cargo with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana Cargo near you
Estimated values
2016 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,410$15,878$18,448
Clean$13,079$15,485$17,960
Average$12,416$14,700$16,984
Rough$11,753$13,915$16,008
Sell my 2016 GMC Savana Cargo with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana Cargo near you
Estimated values
2016 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,285$16,986$19,799
Clean$13,932$16,566$19,276
Average$13,226$15,727$18,228
Rough$12,519$14,887$17,181
Sell my 2016 GMC Savana Cargo with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana Cargo near you
Estimated values
2016 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,736$23,367$27,150
Clean$19,248$22,789$26,432
Average$18,273$21,634$24,996
Rough$17,297$20,478$23,559
Sell my 2016 GMC Savana Cargo with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana Cargo near you
Estimated values
2016 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,175$22,703$26,378
Clean$18,701$22,142$25,680
Average$17,753$21,019$24,285
Rough$16,805$19,897$22,890
Sell my 2016 GMC Savana Cargo with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana Cargo near you
Estimated values
2016 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,690$17,392$20,208
Clean$14,327$16,962$19,673
Average$13,601$16,102$18,604
Rough$12,874$15,242$17,535
Sell my 2016 GMC Savana Cargo with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana Cargo near you
Estimated values
2016 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,272$23,867$27,617
Clean$19,771$23,277$26,887
Average$18,769$22,097$25,426
Rough$17,767$20,917$23,965
Sell my 2016 GMC Savana Cargo with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana Cargo near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 GMC Savana Cargo on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 GMC Savana Cargo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,079 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,485 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Savana Cargo is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 GMC Savana Cargo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,079 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,485 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 GMC Savana Cargo, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 GMC Savana Cargo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,079 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,485 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 GMC Savana Cargo. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 GMC Savana Cargo and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 GMC Savana Cargo ranges from $11,753 to $18,448, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 GMC Savana Cargo is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.