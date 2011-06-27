Estimated values
2016 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,456
|$21,851
|$25,390
|Clean
|$18,000
|$21,311
|$24,718
|Average
|$17,087
|$20,231
|$23,375
|Rough
|$16,175
|$19,150
|$22,032
Estimated values
2016 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,638
|$18,379
|$21,239
|Clean
|$15,251
|$17,924
|$20,678
|Average
|$14,478
|$17,016
|$19,554
|Rough
|$13,705
|$16,107
|$18,431
Estimated values
2016 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,410
|$15,878
|$18,448
|Clean
|$13,079
|$15,485
|$17,960
|Average
|$12,416
|$14,700
|$16,984
|Rough
|$11,753
|$13,915
|$16,008
Estimated values
2016 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,285
|$16,986
|$19,799
|Clean
|$13,932
|$16,566
|$19,276
|Average
|$13,226
|$15,727
|$18,228
|Rough
|$12,519
|$14,887
|$17,181
Estimated values
2016 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,736
|$23,367
|$27,150
|Clean
|$19,248
|$22,789
|$26,432
|Average
|$18,273
|$21,634
|$24,996
|Rough
|$17,297
|$20,478
|$23,559
Estimated values
2016 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,175
|$22,703
|$26,378
|Clean
|$18,701
|$22,142
|$25,680
|Average
|$17,753
|$21,019
|$24,285
|Rough
|$16,805
|$19,897
|$22,890
Estimated values
2016 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,690
|$17,392
|$20,208
|Clean
|$14,327
|$16,962
|$19,673
|Average
|$13,601
|$16,102
|$18,604
|Rough
|$12,874
|$15,242
|$17,535
Estimated values
2016 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,272
|$23,867
|$27,617
|Clean
|$19,771
|$23,277
|$26,887
|Average
|$18,769
|$22,097
|$25,426
|Rough
|$17,767
|$20,917
|$23,965