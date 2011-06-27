Estimated values
2007 GMC Savana Cargo 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,360
|$5,111
|$6,119
|Clean
|$3,180
|$4,836
|$5,771
|Average
|$2,821
|$4,286
|$5,075
|Rough
|$2,462
|$3,736
|$4,378
Estimated values
2007 GMC Savana Cargo 1500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,707
|$4,265
|$5,160
|Clean
|$2,562
|$4,035
|$4,866
|Average
|$2,273
|$3,576
|$4,279
|Rough
|$1,984
|$3,117
|$3,692
Estimated values
2007 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,151
|$4,776
|$5,713
|Clean
|$2,983
|$4,519
|$5,388
|Average
|$2,646
|$4,006
|$4,738
|Rough
|$2,310
|$3,492
|$4,088
Estimated values
2007 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,506
|$5,188
|$6,161
|Clean
|$3,319
|$4,909
|$5,811
|Average
|$2,944
|$4,351
|$5,110
|Rough
|$2,570
|$3,793
|$4,409
Estimated values
2007 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,776
|$4,393
|$5,322
|Clean
|$2,628
|$4,157
|$5,019
|Average
|$2,331
|$3,684
|$4,413
|Rough
|$2,035
|$3,212
|$3,808
Estimated values
2007 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,116
|$4,930
|$5,972
|Clean
|$2,949
|$4,664
|$5,632
|Average
|$2,616
|$4,134
|$4,953
|Rough
|$2,283
|$3,604
|$4,273