What is the Fusion?

The Fusion is dead! Long live the Fusion! Or something to that effect. While it's true that Ford no longer makes the Fusion sedan, a car that lived a long and healthy life in the Top 10 of our midsize sedan rankings, the name will live on in a new body style we can best describe as wagon-y. With no information from Ford and only photos of heavily camouflaged test cars to go off of, we can only offer an educated guess as to what you can expect from the next Fusion.

In the vein of Subaru's Outback, the new Fusion looks like a lifted wagon but with some styling cues pulled from the Mustang Mach-E. Ford might also call it the Fusion Active, which is the way the company brands its more active-lifestyle-looking versions of vehicles it sells in Europe. Engines are also unknown but, with a full range of turbocharged four- and six-cylinder engines to choose from, as well as a hybrid, it's safe to say the new Fusion will get something from the Ford parts bin. It's also likely to come in both front- and all-wheel-drive versions.