Release Date: Fall 2021
Estimated Price: Starting around $27,500 (estimated)
2022 Ford Fusion
  • New wagon body style with a raised ride height
  • Mix of turbocharged powertrains
  • Likely to be called Fusion Active
  • 2022 marks the debut of the third Fusion generation
2022 Ford Fusion Review
by the Edmunds Experts
04/19/2021
What is the Fusion?

The Fusion is dead! Long live the Fusion! Or something to that effect. While it's true that Ford no longer makes the Fusion sedan, a car that lived a long and healthy life in the Top 10 of our midsize sedan rankings, the name will live on in a new body style we can best describe as wagon-y. With no information from Ford and only photos of heavily camouflaged test cars to go off of, we can only offer an educated guess as to what you can expect from the next Fusion.

In the vein of Subaru's Outback, the new Fusion looks like a lifted wagon but with some styling cues pulled from the Mustang Mach-E. Ford might also call it the Fusion Active, which is the way the company brands its more active-lifestyle-looking versions of vehicles it sells in Europe. Engines are also unknown but, with a full range of turbocharged four- and six-cylinder engines to choose from, as well as a hybrid, it's safe to say the new Fusion will get something from the Ford parts bin. It's also likely to come in both front- and all-wheel-drive versions.

EdmundsEdmunds says

Although we were sad to see the Fusion sedan go, we do love a good station wagon (even though Ford is probably going to call it a crossover) and we're looking forward to getting more details about the upcoming 2022 Fusion. Stay with Edmunds for all the details on the new-generation Fusion, as well as our Expert Rating once the vehicle goes on sale later this year.

