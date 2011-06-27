Used 2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Luxury hybrid for $1000's less David M. , 05/09/2017 Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 54 of 55 people found this review helpful My previous car was a 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with safety options. In 4 year, I put over 80K miles on that car, averaging 44mpg over the entire period of ownership. It was practically a no-brainer when it came time to replace it, to get another Fusion Hybrid. Before making the purchase, I compared it to the Accord Hybrid, Sonata Hybrid, Malibu Hybrid and Camry Hybrid. After all of the shopping, there was no question in my mind which vehicle to buy - the Fusion Hybrid. I didn't care for the blind spot camera system in the Accord; the Sonata's fuel economy was nowhere near as good as the Fusion; the build quality and the styling of the Malibu was far below the other cars tested; and the interior of the Camry was noticeably poor compared to the Fusion. This year (2017), Ford has added the Platinum trim. This trim is all-inclusive - the only options available on this vehicle were inflatable rear seatbelts, upgraded trunk mats, and I believe optional rims. Standard equipment included premium leather quilted seats, navigation, blind spot monitors, self-parking (parallel AND vertical spaces), leather wrapped steering wheel and leather dashboard, lane departure system, rear camera, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go (a fantastic feature if you drive in traffic!), Apple Play, spoiler, full LED headlights and taillights, and the list goes on. This is all for approximately $37K before Ford incentives and rebates. In addition, I got 0% financing, and FULL KBB value on the trade-in on my 2013 with 80K miles! I also drove this car back-to-back with a Lincoln MKZ Hybrid, and there was little difference in the quality of the ride between them, but I found the interior of the Fusion to be superior. The ride is quiet and controlled, there is little road noise, and the handling is outstanding. Back seats could be a little larger, but they are fine for anyone less than about 6' or so. Acceleration is fine under all situations except for maybe stoplight drag racing. But if you want to drive like that, you'd be better off getting the Fusion V-6 Sport instead. I have put about 7,500 miles on the car since Dec 2016, and so far am averaging 42mpg, a little below my 2013, but still outstanding. If you are looking for a luxurious, comfortable, reliable and economical sedan with exceptional styling, look no further than the 2017 Fusion Hybrid Platinum. *** UPDATE TO REVIEW *** 11/12/2017 *** My 2017 Fusion Hybrid developed a serious issue with the electrical system. The car kept going into “Deep Sleep Mode”, usually occurring if the car is left idle for more than 14 days. Each occurrence required roadside assistance to come and jump start the vehicle. I was just lucky it never happened on a day when I had an appointment. In late July, after the 6th time the car went into Deep Sleep, I initiated a Lemon Law claim with Ford, who reviewed my repair record, and sent a hybrid specialist to evaluate my vehicle. They provided me with a free rental for the eight weeks that it took to process my claim. The second week of September, I took possession of a brand new Platinum Hybrid, the exact same model as the one it replaced. Every cent I paid towards the original was applied, and my 0% APR loan continued with the balance carried over. Any car can fail, we all stand the chance of getting a “lemon”, but how the manufacturer responds is what makes the difference for me. Ford acted honorably, and treated me with respect throughout the process. The replacement vehicle has about 8500 trouble free miles so far, I am maintaining about 43.5 mpg, but I believe this will improve as the miles accumulate. When I am ready to replace this vehicle, Ford will remain at the top of my list, not only because of the vehicle itself, but because of the company behind the vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Luxury Sleeper DONALD GEEZE , 10/23/2016 Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 37 of 38 people found this review helpful It was difficult to wrap my mind around a $41K MSRP for a Ford Fusion, even after $3K in discounts. Another $4K in Federal tax write-off for it being a plug-in hydrid brought the actual price down to Earth. Cross-shopped this against the Lexus ES hybrid, Lincoln MKZ hybrid, Accord Hybrid and Avalon Hybrid. The Chevy Volt and Malibu hybrids were eliminated early because they lacked amenities and the seats were hard, as were those of the Hyundai/Kia hybrids. The Fusion Energi Platinum came equipped with every option of a maxed-out Lexus ES, and a lot of options that are not available in the Lexus. The MKZ hybrid is basically the same car for a lot more money, and doesn't come with a plug-in option. The 22 mile electric range is perfect for normal commutes, and in hybrid mode it gets around 41mpg. Active noise cancelling makes it quieter that the Toyota/Lexus hybrids, and the seats are far more comfortable. The driving assists (lane-keeping, braking and adaptive cruise control) are fantastic. Only question is reliability, but it seems very well made, with attention to detail. Down side is Ford dealers in the Southwest seemed clueless regarding hybrids, including the existence of tax incentives. Fusion Energi Platinums are also apparently rare--had to go out of state to find one. Trunk is tiny due to batteries. Update after 6 months: Just changed the oil. Very impressed by the attention to detail in areas that most people never see. In addition, oil filter and drain plugs were actually properly torqued--rare on a new car (including my 2 Lexuses). Only minor gripe is that the interior is a mismatch for the car--it's mostly the same parts as on a $20K Fusion, while the car's features and performance exceed those of a Lexus ES. Lexus ES dash and trim are classy; Fusion's are practical but relatively plain. Ergonomics are the best of any car I've owned. Rotary shifter is superior. Update after a year--no problems except dealer service broke battery terminal. Still impressed by quality and attention to detail. UPDATE: Continue to be pleased with the car after almost 2 years. No mechanical issues. Seats are among the most comfortable at any price. A pleasure to drive. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Ford Fusion Platinum Dan , 10/01/2017 Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful We loved our 2015 Titanium until a drunk totaled it. It protected my wife well. So it wasn’t much of a question of what to replace it with, 2017 Ford Fusion Platinum. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Hybrid Lyman1234 , 04/25/2017 SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful Just recieved my Hybrid and this thing is wonderful. Well appointed, has spunk and no passing problems. The car is the first that is so relaxing, and comfortable and very very very quiet. It actually is more quiet than my wifes Mercedes E class. What I love about this car is just how relaxing and quiet it is to drive. I think Ford hit a home run on this thing. Mine is a 2017 and is averaging 40.1 mpg around town and highway. Stout paint job with just the right amount of chrome. Well done Ford!!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse