Used 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid S Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,675
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG42
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,675
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,675
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)44/41 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)594.0/553.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.
Combined MPG42
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,675
Torque129 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower188 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,675
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,675
Equipment Group 400Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,675
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,675
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,675
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,675
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,675
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,675
Front head room39.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Front leg room44.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,675
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,675
Paint Protection Film By 3Myes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,675
Length191.8 in.
Curb weight3615 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Height58.2 in.
EPA interior volume114.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width72.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,675
Exterior Colors
  • Bronze Fire Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Shadow Black
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Deep Impact Blue Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Tectonic Metallic
  • Guard Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Earth, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,675
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
P225/50R V tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,675
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,675
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
