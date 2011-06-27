Used 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid Consumer Reviews
2013 Fusion Hybrid
Ok. I have had this car for 120,000+ miles and overall the mileage 48.9 for the entire time I have owned the car has been exceptional. I do a lot of highway driving but also my share of up and down steep hills. The seats are fantastic and the driver assist package I would recommend to anyone especially the side sensors. I know that the press felt it was a distracted drive but it is the opposite once you are used to things. I am about to change to a newer model and have looked around but I will be hard pressed to find anything that compares. I have test driven both the Honda and Toyota but the seats are far from as comfortable as the Fusion.
Good value, great car
Having owned many cars, my wife and I decided to purchase a hybrid. We wanted a stylish car, and, based upon Edmunds.com review of the 2016 Ford Fusion SE Hybrid, we visited Landmark Ford in Tigard, Oregon. James, our salesperson, was extremely knowledgeable and personable, without being pushy. The price negotiation process was excellent, as we obtained our price rather quickly. Two days after the purchase, we drove from Portland to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho (and back), for a road trip. Traveling over 1,200 miles and averaging 70 miles per hour on the highway, we averaged 42.5 miles to the gallon - mirroring the government's rating of 44 city/41 hwy (a first for any of our cars). Both front seats are very comfortable, and we love the navigation system and other electronics. For the money, I can't imaging a better, stylish hybrid than the Fusion SE. For under $25,000, our SE Hybrid has a moonroof, navigation system, the 501A equipment group, the SE technology package and other features. I don't know of any other car at that price that includes such features. And the car drives smoothly to top it off. We love driving it.
Awesome car
I've had this car for 3.5 years now. Still love driving it. This car gets the mileage it is advertised to get, with a very comfortable and quiet ride. It is a joy to drive, with responsive controls and a very responsive engine. This car does 80 mph easily. It can pass on an incline grade with power to spare. My spouse is 6' 5", and is able to sit in the front very comfortably, with at least six inches between his knees and the dash. We can open the passenger side glove box when he is sitting in the front passenger seat. Haven't been able to do that with any of our previous vehicles. We've added a car seat for our preschool aged grandson, and it is easy to secure. I've hauled 25 63# bags of compost home in it, put a hitch and bike rack on the back, and we've gone camping for a week in British Columbia and down to Utah for two weeks. This car is a performer. My only concern is I wish the paint job was just a little more durable. Around the hood the paint has worn off on some of the vinyl body pieces, not horribly noticeable but noticeable on close inspection.
Incredible car for the price.
I bought a 2016 Fusion S hybrid and I don't believe I've ever been more satisfied with a new car purchase. I was able to get the car for around $18K, as the 2017 models were coming in and they had 7 identically order versions of a black S base model cars on the lot . I saw that it came standard with all the basics, power windows, door locks, cruise, tiltwheel decent stereo dual-zone climate control which works great, and nice alloy wheels, making it so the car does not look like a base model. So far I am averaging close to 50 miles per gallon, which I find almost unbelievable for such a relatively large vehicle. I am sure that Ford had to take at a loss on that vehicle as there's no way all that technology, the hybrid electric motor system along with battery pack and nice standard level of equipment could be built for less than $18k. The manufacturer is currently offering a $3,500 rebate which is one way I was able to get such a good deal on the car. The car has an excellent ride, with very flat handling, much better than the softer sprung Toyota or Honda. The information screens available on the dash are fun to play with and you can really maximize your fuel mileage by paying attention to those and learning how to drive the car efficiently, using the electric motor as much as possible and coasting and using the regenerative braking to recharge the batteries. The fact you don't have to plug it in and can get 50 miles per gallon is fantastic. I strongly recommend this car, especially if you can get a deal and have a brand new car thats stylish, with a full warranty and gets 50 miles per gallon for used car money. Right now they are offering a larger rebate on the hybrid Energi model, which has a larger battery pack and can be plugged in. Ford needs to sell these high MPG vehicles to help their overall CAFE average MPG figures and I'm sure they are not making much profit on these after the rebates, which is great news for us consumers. The Fusion Hybrid S is an excellent value at the suggested price of $26 k, at $18k it's the deal of the century.
Awesome car. Nothing's perfect.
The mileage is outstanding. If you drive carefully you can get up to 58 MPG on the highway. I'm a big guy so getting in is a little rough but once inside the car is outstanding. The electric motor assists up to 85 MPH so even with such a small engine, power is no problem. The Sync system is not as intuitive as some but after a couple of days playing around it's fine. We typically get around 45 MPG city and around 43 freeway but if you pay attention you can get far better highway.
