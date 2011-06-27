Estimated values
2013 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,361
|$10,009
|$11,446
|Clean
|$7,875
|$9,435
|$10,771
|Average
|$6,902
|$8,287
|$9,421
|Rough
|$5,930
|$7,140
|$8,071
Estimated values
2013 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,908
|$10,674
|$12,215
|Clean
|$8,390
|$10,062
|$11,494
|Average
|$7,354
|$8,838
|$10,053
|Rough
|$6,318
|$7,614
|$8,613