Used 2013 Ford Fusion Energi Consumer Reviews

Effcient Commuter Car commuter14 , 09/27/2013 Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I drive a Ford Fusion Energi as a commuter car. I drive 16 miles each way in stop and go traffic on surface streets and freeway. I live in a hilly area. Going to work I drive all electric with brake regen down hills. It is very quiet. I don't charge up at work (they don't have 110 volt outlet outside and extension cord isn't long enough). About half way home it switches over to hybrid mode. After a month of driving 865 miles the dashboard says my avg is 90.4 mpge (less if climate on) I charge it up nightly in my garage using a 110 volt charger. The Adaptive Cruise Control reduces commuter stress. The Sony stereo sounds good using Sirrus or streaming music via bluetooth phone using Spotify. I am enjoying my new tech car. My commute costs are much less. Update: It corners really well. Its fun to drive. It looks good. I don't have an issue with the trunk size. Its never been an issue for me. I don't carry skies or haul stuff. I have another car for that. After 25000 miles it is still going really well. No mechanical issues or failures. A couple of minor recalls that didn't effect me. I drove the car 2000 miles from Seattle, WA to L.A. in Southern California and back. No issues. Solid car. The auto parallel parking feature is awesome. Getting 70 mgpe lifetime average. Its a great commuter car. Most of my trips are in the suburbs 10 miles each way so most trips use no gasoline. The transition from electric only to gasoline hybrid is smooth and seamless. When I need acceleration I punch it and the 200 horsepower comes on quickly with lots of torque. I still charge it up every night in my garage (suburb) on 110 volt. I never bought the 220 volt because I didn't need it. I sometimes charge at public charging stations but not very often. I never have range anxiety because it has a 14 gallon gas tank which I use very little of. I have changed the oil twice in 25000 miles. It has an intelligent oil monitor. The car has 25000 miles but the gasoline engine has only 5000 miles so maintenance costs are really low. I could never go back to non-plug-in-hybrid car. Fuelly Fuel Log is here... http://www.fuelly.com/car/ford/fusion/2013/highvoltage/231054

Best Hybrid Vehicle By Far ivurbs , 09/27/2013 10 of 10 people found this review helpful It's rare to come across a plugin hybrid vehicle that has the three main components to making a great car; looks, fuel efficiency and fun to drive. This car has it all. I've owned the car for just over a month now, have driven 900 miles and have yet to put in my first tank of gas since the dealership filled it for me at sale. How can you argue with that? I plug it in every night using a standard household outlet and that charge alone gets me to work in the morning and almost all the way home at night. The touch screen display is vibrant and easy to use. The dashboard can be configured to several different looks depending on what information you want to display.

Not safe and many trips to the dealer Laurie Riggs , 11/02/2015 Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful My car lost power on the freeway when I was driving in the car pool lane with no shoulder. I have plenty of gas but it did not switch over. The dealer updated the modules. There seems to be a problem with the modules on this car as I have had it for two years and they have had to be updated numerous times for everything from the windows not working properly, not switching over to gas power and time of use charging option. I am no longer under warranty due to the mileage and am being charged to update modules that seem to "break" randomly. This car could end up costing me a small fortune just in updates. Seems like a money pit for me and a way to keep funds coming into the dealer.

Tesla would be ashamed... LDRosen , 12/09/2015 Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Within in a 3 month period, car had to be towed back to the dealership because the battery (12v) went completely dead. First time it was fixed by the dealership, we were told it was a software issue. Second time it is still at the dealership. Tried jump starting the 12 v battery and that didn't work. With no electricity, you can't access the rear trunk and the electronic transmission is locked. The doors are locked and you can't get in without using the emergency key which is another challenge. Only a few months left on the lease and it only has 14k miles. One more time with this battery issue and I am going to invoke the Lemon Law in California. Sorry for the next person that buys this one.....