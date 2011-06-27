  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(5)
2017 Ford Focus RS Review

Pros & Cons

  • Outlandish turbocharged power
  • Sophisticated all-wheel-drive system helps with performance, handling and wet-weather traction
  • Extreme grip when going around turns
  • Many high-tech options available
  • No automatic transmission offered
  • Rear legroom is tight for adults
  • The standard Recaro front sport seats might be uncomfortably narrow for some
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

There are people who are perfectly happy buying a hatchback that is little more than an appliance to get them from point A to point B. Although this is fine, it's also not you. You want yours to be much more than that. You want it put a giant smile on your face every time you see it in your garage and startle nearby children when you hit the ignition. Enter the 2017 Ford Focus RS.

The Focus RS is an ultra-high-performance version of the standard Focus hatchback. At first glance, it looks similar to the already hopped-up Ford Focus ST, a car with 252 horsepower and solid hot-hatch credentials of its own. But the RS hits the afterburners with a 350-hp turbocharged four-cylinder engine (nearly 200 hp more than a base Focus), a sophisticated, torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive system, upgraded brakes, adjustable suspension dampers and exclusive, supersticky Michelin tires.

Ford doesn't limit the RS to being a stripped-out racer, either. It comes with Sync 3 system as standard, which allows for features including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a host of other modern tech, a 10-speaker sound system, and keyless ignition and entry, all as standard. You also get the Focus' inherent cargo-carrying versatility.

The RS has a few drawbacks, but nothing that's of the deal-breaker variety. Rather, a RS purchase might come down to your priorities. If you want something that's a bit nicer and more comfortable, the Volkswagen Golf R (or related Audi S3 sedan) is the way to go, though it isn't as powerful or track-focused. Alternately, the Subaru WRX STI has all-wheel drive and the performance to back up its iconic name, but its modern amenities and comfort fall behind compared to the Focus. And don't forget the RS' little brother, the Focus ST, which is less powerful and front-wheel-drive, but it's still very enjoyable and will save you nearly a third of the cost.

If you're interested in the Focus RS, though, we give it a big thumbs-up.

The 2017 Ford Focus RS comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, a driver knee airbag, front side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. The Sync 3 system includes an emergency crash-notification feature that automatically dials 911 when paired with a compatible cellphone. Also standard are integrated blind-spot mirrors, a rearview camera and Ford's MyKey system, which can be used to set electronic driving parameters (think teenage kids or valets).

2017 Ford Focus RS models

The 2017 Ford Focus RS is a performance-oriented version of the Focus four-door hatchback. It is available in one trim level with a few items of optional equipment.

Standard equipment includes 19-inch alloy wheels, summer tires, performance brakes, adjustable suspension settings, automatic xenon headlights, LED running lights, foglights, integrated blind-spot mirrors, remote entry and push-button start, a rearview camera, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, partial leather upholstery, front Recaro sport seats (with driver height adjustment), a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 10-speaker Sony sound system with HD and satellite radio, two USB ports and the Sync 3 infotainment system (including an 8-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto).

The RS2 package adds heated exterior mirrors, a heated steering wheel, a navigation system, heated front seats, a six-way power driver seat (with two-way power lumbar) and leather upholstery with simulated suede inserts. The Winter Tire & Wheel package provides winter tires mounted to RS-specific 18-inch wheels.

Standalone options include track-focused Michelin Pilot Cup Sport 2 tires, 19-inch forged alloy wheels and a sunroof.

The 2017 Ford Focus RS is powered by a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 350 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual transmission, all-wheel drive, hill-start assist and an automatic stop-start system (to help save fuel at stoplights) are standard.

EPA-estimated fuel economy wasn't available at publishing time, but last year's Focus RS posted a rating of 22 mpg in combined driving (19 city/25 highway).

Driving

With its strong emphasis on performance, the 2017 Ford Focus RS isn't for everybody. But for the few who are willing to sacrifice some comfort and refinement for thrills, this is the new "it" car.

Hit the gas and the turbo-four makes enough power to get that "gut-punch" feel on launch, and a booming engine sound immediately reverberates throughout the cabin. Back off the gas, and a few raucous pops and crackles emanate from the exhaust. To anyone with aspirations of being a racer, this is pure joy.

On public roads, you feel every flaw in the pavement, including painted crosswalk lines. Over concrete seams on a highway, the repeated jolts make you feel as if you're in a paint shaker at Home Depot. For fledgling rally racers, this is just a necessary evil to achieve such entertaining handling characteristics.

It's ridiculously rewarding to drive the Focus RS on a winding mountain pass, and it's ready to run in a track day with no modifications. The brakes are up to the task of continual abuse.

When cornering, the taut suspension gives the driver a very good sense of what the car can do, and it executes with precision and confidence. The same can be said of the steering, which relays the right amount of feedback to the driver, giving a clear indication of how much grip there is from the front tires.

By contrast, selecting Drift mode makes the car feel unsettled and unpredictable. It may help less talented drivers show off, but we consider it an unnecessary novelty. Selecting the Normal drive mode softens the suspension and dulls the engine response a bit to make it somewhat more livable. Somewhat. For drivers who crave the kind of performance the Focus RS delivers, it's worth every penny and shock to their spine. We get it, and we love it.

Interior

The 2017 Ford Focus RS shares most of its interior with the Focus ST. The cabin is well put together, with the proper controls within reach and soft surfaces for your elbows to rest on, but it doesn't feel as classy as the price tag might suggest. Rivals such as the Golf R and S3 look and feel significantly more upscale.

As with the ST, the Focus RS has heavily bolstered Recaro bucket seats that offer considerable lateral restraint in hard cornering. Bigger drivers will definitely want to have an extended test drive in these seats if they can, as the bolsters can become uncomfortable depending on body type. The rear seat has enough headroom for tall adults, but legroom is a bit limited, a common occurrence in this class. Most of the RS' competitors have more legroom, but only by an inch or two. With 19.9 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats, the Focus RS falls behind the Golf R (22.8 cubes) but has much more than the sedan-only WRX STI (12 cubes).

For infotainment purposes, the RS has Ford's Sync 3 system, which uses an 8-inch touchscreen in the center console. The screen is designed to operate like a smartphone with gestures such as swiping or pinching to zoom. The menu structure is simple and the layout, with its white background and bottom row of buttons, will be recognizable to those who use Apple iOS devices. Anyone who remembers the Focus' previous MyFord Touch system will be happy to know that this newer software is much quicker to respond and much easier to use.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Ford Focus RS.

5(80%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I couldn't wait
MikR,10/08/2017
4dr Hatchback AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I fully intended on waiting until I had a good amount of miles on my RS before Writing any reviews but I don't need anymore miles than the 2000 or so that I've already put on it, I have already come to my conclusion.. For lack of a better word This car is Epic! Of all the Magazine reviews, YouTube videos and Car Forums the hype is, in my opinion, much more conservative then what I have experienced in this 4 cylinder, Turbo charged, 350 - HP / Ft.lbs of Torque, All Wheel drive Beast! The power is seemingly limitless, the acceleration will throw your head back and put butterflies in your gut every time, especially with Launch mode activated, it is insane! Handling? Pshh I have taken curves at speeds that I have never attempted before, and I push all my cars to my limit. The Brembo brakes are so tight I thought my neck was going to break when I punched the brake peddle at 85 mph. The steering is super tight, the suspension is rock solid and the Michelin sport cup ll tires are sticky and grip like a cheetah on sandpaper. Okay, so I'm sure my review sounds incredibly sensationalized, possibly fabricated and maybe even a little ridiculous. Well I assure you, I am just a regular guy and a genuine owner of a 2017 Shadow Black RS2 pkg. Focus RS. I bought into the RS hype but I prepared myself for the possibility of being underwhelmed. Welp I'm not, quite the contrary, I am pleasantly shocked! How do they put so much power and performance in a four cylinder for around 40k? I don't really know but I know that I am glad I got one before they stop making them next year (2018) As for the durability and reliability, I obviously can not speak for that, I only have about 2000 miles on it so far but I bought the 100000 mile extended warranty. And aside from driving it like I stole it, for which it was made and intended, I will maintain and baby it like it was a 2 million dollar Bugatti. And hopefully it will last a long long time. But I'll definitely make some updates as time and miles pass. So.. if you're looking at the Hyperhatch class, you're probably checking out the Golf R, Type R, WRX Sti ( And so many more in the European market. Lucky! ) these are all super cool cars and I can't see you going wrong with any of them. But I can only speak for the RS.. If you're considering the Focus RS.. Yeah, It's freaking Awesome! It's a great time for the sports car enthusiast. Enjoy!
More fun than I expected
Matt C,11/25/2018
4dr Hatchback AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I'm typically into sports cars, I own a few mustangs and Corvettes, etc. I got the opportunity to get this RS and thought it might make a fun driver considering I live in MN so my sports cars get parked half the year. I'm not really a "hot hatch" fanatic. The cars summer handling really surprised me and the torque vectoring is amazing. Hit a tight corner fast and it is solid, push the throttle down in the corner and the torque vectoring makes it turn even better! When you expect it to either start understeering or oversteering, it doesn't, it handled it with ease. The brakes are incredible and seem to not have limits. Power is very respectable and it leaves the line hard. But as much fun as this is to drive in the summer, winter is where it's at. With a good set of winter tires, it is dead stable on icy roads and incredibly fun in sport or drift mode, which loosens up the traction and stability control. When the weather's bad I leave my truck in the garage and take the RS. The active headlights are also wonderful and keep the lights pointing the right direction even when you're drifting around corners. The ride can be rough on some roads, but the performance more than compensates for it. After a few months of winter weather, my wife, who doesn't care for manual transmissions, now wants to sell her fusion and get an RS of her own. It's that good. UPDATED Nov 2019: After another year and 10,000 miles of ownership, I still love the car. My wife also still loves the car, enough that we bought a second RS for her!
Best $ for fun hot hatch you can buy.
Alexander Minevich,12/12/2018
4dr Hatchback AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
PROS: 0-60MPH = 4.7sec. Very comfortable seats once you get over the elevated leg positioning. Inexpensive to increase power (e.g., Mountune airbox and CPU flash = 380HP & 450 Torgue). LOVE the exhaust and pop noise with shifting. transmission and traction control are at supercar levels (e.g., torque vectoring). CONS: harsh ride, poor adjustability of excellent seats, needs Ford (under warranty) engine gasket replacement, and need to endure people who constantly want to drag you at a red light. 2-year update: 40,000+ miles and not a single mechanical issue. This is truly a hassle-free grocery getter on steroids.
New Focus RS owner
A Morse,08/04/2018
4dr Hatchback AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Very fast, great handling, and very driver engaging car. It drives like a car that I have always dreamed of driving. If you are debating if you want one or not, go drive it and you will see that it is a great car.
See all 5 reviews of the 2017 Ford Focus RS
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
350 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.1%

Used 2017 Ford Focus RS Overview

The Used 2017 Ford Focus RS is offered in the following submodels: Focus RS Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Ford Focus RS?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Ford Focus RS trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Ford Focus RS Base is priced between $32,599 and$33,000 with odometer readings between 31726 and33064 miles.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Ford Focus RS?

