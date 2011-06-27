Used 2017 Ford Focus RS Consumer Reviews

I couldn't wait MikR , 10/08/2017 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I fully intended on waiting until I had a good amount of miles on my RS before Writing any reviews but I don't need anymore miles than the 2000 or so that I've already put on it, I have already come to my conclusion.. For lack of a better word This car is Epic! Of all the Magazine reviews, YouTube videos and Car Forums the hype is, in my opinion, much more conservative then what I have experienced in this 4 cylinder, Turbo charged, 350 - HP / Ft.lbs of Torque, All Wheel drive Beast! The power is seemingly limitless, the acceleration will throw your head back and put butterflies in your gut every time, especially with Launch mode activated, it is insane! Handling? Pshh I have taken curves at speeds that I have never attempted before, and I push all my cars to my limit. The Brembo brakes are so tight I thought my neck was going to break when I punched the brake peddle at 85 mph. The steering is super tight, the suspension is rock solid and the Michelin sport cup ll tires are sticky and grip like a cheetah on sandpaper. Okay, so I'm sure my review sounds incredibly sensationalized, possibly fabricated and maybe even a little ridiculous. Well I assure you, I am just a regular guy and a genuine owner of a 2017 Shadow Black RS2 pkg. Focus RS. I bought into the RS hype but I prepared myself for the possibility of being underwhelmed. Welp I'm not, quite the contrary, I am pleasantly shocked! How do they put so much power and performance in a four cylinder for around 40k? I don't really know but I know that I am glad I got one before they stop making them next year (2018) As for the durability and reliability, I obviously can not speak for that, I only have about 2000 miles on it so far but I bought the 100000 mile extended warranty. And aside from driving it like I stole it, for which it was made and intended, I will maintain and baby it like it was a 2 million dollar Bugatti. And hopefully it will last a long long time. But I'll definitely make some updates as time and miles pass. So.. if you're looking at the Hyperhatch class, you're probably checking out the Golf R, Type R, WRX Sti ( And so many more in the European market. Lucky! ) these are all super cool cars and I can't see you going wrong with any of them. But I can only speak for the RS.. If you're considering the Focus RS.. Yeah, It's freaking Awesome! It's a great time for the sports car enthusiast. Enjoy! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

More fun than I expected Matt C , 11/25/2018 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I'm typically into sports cars, I own a few mustangs and Corvettes, etc. I got the opportunity to get this RS and thought it might make a fun driver considering I live in MN so my sports cars get parked half the year. I'm not really a "hot hatch" fanatic. The cars summer handling really surprised me and the torque vectoring is amazing. Hit a tight corner fast and it is solid, push the throttle down in the corner and the torque vectoring makes it turn even better! When you expect it to either start understeering or oversteering, it doesn't, it handled it with ease. The brakes are incredible and seem to not have limits. Power is very respectable and it leaves the line hard. But as much fun as this is to drive in the summer, winter is where it's at. With a good set of winter tires, it is dead stable on icy roads and incredibly fun in sport or drift mode, which loosens up the traction and stability control. When the weather's bad I leave my truck in the garage and take the RS. The active headlights are also wonderful and keep the lights pointing the right direction even when you're drifting around corners. The ride can be rough on some roads, but the performance more than compensates for it. After a few months of winter weather, my wife, who doesn't care for manual transmissions, now wants to sell her fusion and get an RS of her own. It's that good. UPDATED Nov 2019: After another year and 10,000 miles of ownership, I still love the car. My wife also still loves the car, enough that we bought a second RS for her! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best $ for fun hot hatch you can buy. Alexander Minevich , 12/12/2018 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful PROS: 0-60MPH = 4.7sec. Very comfortable seats once you get over the elevated leg positioning. Inexpensive to increase power (e.g., Mountune airbox and CPU flash = 380HP & 450 Torgue). LOVE the exhaust and pop noise with shifting. transmission and traction control are at supercar levels (e.g., torque vectoring). CONS: harsh ride, poor adjustability of excellent seats, needs Ford (under warranty) engine gasket replacement, and need to endure people who constantly want to drag you at a red light. 2-year update: 40,000+ miles and not a single mechanical issue. This is truly a hassle-free grocery getter on steroids. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

New Focus RS owner A Morse , 08/04/2018 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Very fast, great handling, and very driver engaging car. It drives like a car that I have always dreamed of driving. If you are debating if you want one or not, go drive it and you will see that it is a great car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse