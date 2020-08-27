Used 2017 Ford Focus RS for Sale Near Me

37 listings
Focus RS Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 37 listings
  • 2017 Ford Focus RS in White
    used

    2017 Ford Focus RS

    19,923 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $33,712

    $3,764 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus RS in Black
    used

    2017 Ford Focus RS

    11,048 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,988

    $2,864 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus RS in Gray
    used

    2017 Ford Focus RS

    20,292 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $31,000

    $2,725 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus RS in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Ford Focus RS

    34,184 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $33,998

    $2,524 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus RS in Black
    used

    2017 Ford Focus RS

    34,265 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,997

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus RS in Black
    used

    2017 Ford Focus RS

    15,226 miles

    $34,998

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus RS in Black
    used

    2017 Ford Focus RS

    19,824 miles

    $33,900

    $1,764 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus RS in Black
    used

    2017 Ford Focus RS

    22,225 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $33,930

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus RS in Black
    used

    2017 Ford Focus RS

    29,062 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,991

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus RS in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Ford Focus RS

    28,361 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $34,495

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus RS in Black
    used

    2017 Ford Focus RS

    32,213 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $35,591

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus RS in Gray
    used

    2017 Ford Focus RS

    25,780 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $33,995

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus RS in Gray
    used

    2017 Ford Focus RS

    27,651 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,417

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus RS in White
    used

    2017 Ford Focus RS

    51,853 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $32,000

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus RS in Gray
    used

    2017 Ford Focus RS

    28,082 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $37,499

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus RS in Black
    used

    2017 Ford Focus RS

    30,448 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $36,450

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus RS in Gray
    used

    2017 Ford Focus RS

    34,355 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $34,998

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus RS in Black
    used

    2017 Ford Focus RS

    30,562 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $37,999

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Focus RS

Overall Consumer Rating
4.85 Reviews
  • 5
    (80%)
  • 4
    (20%)
I couldn't wait
MikR,10/08/2017
4dr Hatchback AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I fully intended on waiting until I had a good amount of miles on my RS before Writing any reviews but I don't need anymore miles than the 2000 or so that I've already put on it, I have already come to my conclusion.. For lack of a better word This car is Epic! Of all the Magazine reviews, YouTube videos and Car Forums the hype is, in my opinion, much more conservative then what I have experienced in this 4 cylinder, Turbo charged, 350 - HP / Ft.lbs of Torque, All Wheel drive Beast! The power is seemingly limitless, the acceleration will throw your head back and put butterflies in your gut every time, especially with Launch mode activated, it is insane! Handling? Pshh I have taken curves at speeds that I have never attempted before, and I push all my cars to my limit. The Brembo brakes are so tight I thought my neck was going to break when I punched the brake peddle at 85 mph. The steering is super tight, the suspension is rock solid and the Michelin sport cup ll tires are sticky and grip like a cheetah on sandpaper. Okay, so I'm sure my review sounds incredibly sensationalized, possibly fabricated and maybe even a little ridiculous. Well I assure you, I am just a regular guy and a genuine owner of a 2017 Shadow Black RS2 pkg. Focus RS. I bought into the RS hype but I prepared myself for the possibility of being underwhelmed. Welp I'm not, quite the contrary, I am pleasantly shocked! How do they put so much power and performance in a four cylinder for around 40k? I don't really know but I know that I am glad I got one before they stop making them next year (2018) As for the durability and reliability, I obviously can not speak for that, I only have about 2000 miles on it so far but I bought the 100000 mile extended warranty. And aside from driving it like I stole it, for which it was made and intended, I will maintain and baby it like it was a 2 million dollar Bugatti. And hopefully it will last a long long time. But I'll definitely make some updates as time and miles pass. So.. if you're looking at the Hyperhatch class, you're probably checking out the Golf R, Type R, WRX Sti ( And so many more in the European market. Lucky! ) these are all super cool cars and I can't see you going wrong with any of them. But I can only speak for the RS.. If you're considering the Focus RS.. Yeah, It's freaking Awesome! It's a great time for the sports car enthusiast. Enjoy!
Report abuse
