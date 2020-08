Used 2017 Ford Focus RS for Sale Near Me

Superior Ford - Plymouth / Minnesota

: Non-Smoker vehicle, Originally bought here, Autocheck One Owner, Local Trade, 2 Keys, Remaining Factory Warranty, Auto Check One Owner! CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, LOW MILES - 11,028! WAS $33,588, PRICED TO MOVE $1,600 below NADA Retail! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Turbo, RS2, RS2 CLICK NOW! WHY BUY FROM US: Whether you're from Minneapolis, St. Paul, anywhere in Minnesota, or surrounding states you can rest assured that when you shop for a new or used Ford, you're shopping for quality and reliability, no matter which model appeals to you. OPTION PACKAGES: RS2 Heated Front-Seats, SiriusXM Traffic & Travel Link, Not Available In AK/HI, SiriusXM audio and data services each require a subscription sold separately, or as a package, by Sirius XM Radio Inc, If you decide to continue service after your trial, the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates, Fees and taxes apply, To cancel you must call SiriusXM at 1-866-6352349, See SiriusXM customer agreement for complete terms at www.siriusxm.com, All fees and programming subject to change, Sirius, XM and all related marks and logos are trademarks of SiriusXM Radio Inc, Voice-Activated Touch-Screen Navigation System, Heated 3 Point Steering Wheel, Heated Mirrors, WHEELS: 19 PREM PAINTED FORGED ALLOY Tires: 19 Michelin Pilot Cup Sport 2 Summer Track, POWER MOONROOF. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com's review says Much like its upscale interior, the driving characteristics of the 2017 Ford Focus help it stand out in its class. the ride quality is smooth, quiet and docile on the highway or over broken city streets, but it still manages to handle corners well and feel especially sporty for the class.. Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Ford Focus RS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WF0DP3THXH4121040

Stock: 20308A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-05-2020