Used 2017 Ford Focus RS for Sale Near Me
37 listings
- 19,923 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,712$3,764 Below Market
- 11,048 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,988$2,864 Below Market
- 20,292 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$31,000$2,725 Below Market
- 34,184 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$33,998$2,524 Below Market
- 34,265 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,997
- 15,226 miles
$34,998
- 19,824 miles
$33,900$1,764 Below Market
- 22,225 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,930
- 29,062 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,991
- 28,361 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$34,495
- 32,213 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,591
- 25,780 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,995
- 27,651 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,417
- 51,853 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$32,000
- 28,082 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,499
- 30,448 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$36,450
- 34,355 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$34,998
- 30,562 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,999
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Focus RS
Read recent reviews for the Ford Focus RS
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.85 Reviews
Report abuse
MikR,10/08/2017
4dr Hatchback AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I fully intended on waiting until I had a good amount of miles on my RS before Writing any reviews but I don't need anymore miles than the 2000 or so that I've already put on it, I have already come to my conclusion.. For lack of a better word This car is Epic! Of all the Magazine reviews, YouTube videos and Car Forums the hype is, in my opinion, much more conservative then what I have experienced in this 4 cylinder, Turbo charged, 350 - HP / Ft.lbs of Torque, All Wheel drive Beast! The power is seemingly limitless, the acceleration will throw your head back and put butterflies in your gut every time, especially with Launch mode activated, it is insane! Handling? Pshh I have taken curves at speeds that I have never attempted before, and I push all my cars to my limit. The Brembo brakes are so tight I thought my neck was going to break when I punched the brake peddle at 85 mph. The steering is super tight, the suspension is rock solid and the Michelin sport cup ll tires are sticky and grip like a cheetah on sandpaper. Okay, so I'm sure my review sounds incredibly sensationalized, possibly fabricated and maybe even a little ridiculous. Well I assure you, I am just a regular guy and a genuine owner of a 2017 Shadow Black RS2 pkg. Focus RS. I bought into the RS hype but I prepared myself for the possibility of being underwhelmed. Welp I'm not, quite the contrary, I am pleasantly shocked! How do they put so much power and performance in a four cylinder for around 40k? I don't really know but I know that I am glad I got one before they stop making them next year (2018) As for the durability and reliability, I obviously can not speak for that, I only have about 2000 miles on it so far but I bought the 100000 mile extended warranty. And aside from driving it like I stole it, for which it was made and intended, I will maintain and baby it like it was a 2 million dollar Bugatti. And hopefully it will last a long long time. But I'll definitely make some updates as time and miles pass. So.. if you're looking at the Hyperhatch class, you're probably checking out the Golf R, Type R, WRX Sti ( And so many more in the European market. Lucky! ) these are all super cool cars and I can't see you going wrong with any of them. But I can only speak for the RS.. If you're considering the Focus RS.. Yeah, It's freaking Awesome! It's a great time for the sports car enthusiast. Enjoy!
