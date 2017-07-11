Used 2018 Ford Focus RS
Which Focus RS does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Pros
- Cons
-
- Huge turbo power from a small engine
- Clever all-wheel-drive system improves handling in the wet or dry
- Remarkably civil at low speeds
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.6 / 10
|Driving
|8.5
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|7.0





Consumer reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews
Aside from being limited to just 1000 units in the United States, the 2018 has various minor tweaks from previous years. The most significant is the mechanical LSD up front. You might think the LSD wouldn't do much, considering the prior years already had torque vectoring with eLSD functionality upfront. Perhaps it may seem like an unnecessary change, done simply to do something for the 2018 model year. I assure you it’s nothing minor. The LSD makes a SIGNIFICANT improvement to the RS’s handling, and raises it to a whole other class. Literally, the 2018 RS is in a different class than prior years for things like SCCA autocross because the performance difference is so significantly better. Other improvements, of some significance, for the 2018 model year include the higher standard equipment, with the prior “RS2” package as standard, interior carbon fiber bits, updated programing (to correlate with the LSD), updated dampers (to improve the ride), lowered seat frame rails, etc. Also, the 2018 models were all built late enough that they weren’t subject to the well known head gasket TSB a.k.a “recall” that prior model year could be, because Ford had since resolved the issue and built them with the correct Cosworth head gasket as intended, by the time the 2018’s were being built. The RS is a performance variant built up from an economy car. It shares many bits with those. So, it doesn't blow you away with a luxury. However, the RS on a twisty backroad is sure to impress. It would be hard to find any car, even a purpose built sports car, that would be much more fun on that sort of road. There are so many tweeks to the RS that even owners sometimes don’t realize,which combine to add up to a performance bargain. No, this isn’t a drag car, or even a decent drag platform, and it’s not a car for “40 rolls. That said, if you like hitting the twistys, enjoy gobs of traction, like a vehicle that makes you feel like a better driver than you probably (honestly) are, this is a vehicle that can deliver that and plant a smile on your face while doing so. All of that said, the RS is over dampanded, IMO. Yes, even the 2018. There's loads of “fixes” but one of the simplest and most effective is the DSC sport controller. Look into it, it’s not hype, it’s real. They make a HUGE improvement and plug and play. They also hold their value very well, so the investment is minimal when considering the potential resell. If you have any concerns about suspension after reading other reviews about ride quality, just know that little device will help the RS ride as well as anything it was typically compared against, such as a Golf R.
I’ve waited a long time for the MK to arrive stateside and the 3rd gen doesn’t disappoint. Yes the ride is firm and at times bouncy (new springs will help that). All that dissapears to nothing when you press the throttle and feel a wall of TQ shoving you against the seat. The trick rear drive unit is AMAZING. Wanna pop the back end out a little around that 90 degree turn? Press Drift and apply throttle. So much fun....snow? Even more fun with less $ going up in smoke in the form of tires. The exhaust pops as I slip around corners makes me feel like a WRC driver. A -Mazing. I cart my boys around, do grocery duty then hit a track on the weekend and put up some really good LapTimes all the while grinding. I will NEVER own a FWD sports car again. ...way too much fun with this....
I traded a 16 ST,for this sexy beast of a vehicle. I could of put a crap-load of money into the ST,but it's still going to be an ST. The awd in this vehicle,outweighs having 500+hp ST. Plus the looks on this vehicle,is soo much better than the ST. The nitrous blue is one sexy looking color. The 2018 Limited Edition,basically the last year of owning an RS,in the usa. I bought the RS for the history,and you'll find alot less RS,than you will an ST. I read about the ride quality,but it isn't as bad once you press that accelerator. The Inside for the price you pay for the vehicle isn't upscale,but I bought the car for the performance. I ain't rich,and 40k is alot more than 22k otd for an ST,but the all around package is well worth it.
I upgraded to this from a wrx sti. The handling is superior, with remarkably precise steering. Torque biasing via differential braking makes tight turns at speed a joy. Chassis is well balanced. The car is a joy to drive, almost as fun as my Lotus. Maintenance issues (clutch master cylinder, head gasket recall) have arisen, but were fixed under warranty without difficulty. I would definitely buy one of these again if they continued to make them.
Features & Specs
|4dr Hatchback AWD
2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|350 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
- Rearview Camera
- Shows what's behind you in order to make reversing safer and easier.
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Description: Signals when a vehicle is occupying your blind spot, which makes lane changes safer.
- Hill Start Assist
- Holds the vehicle in place when stopped on a hill, which prevents you from rolling backward.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|4 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|11.1%
FAQ
Is the Ford Focus RS a good car?
Is the Ford Focus RS reliable?
Is the 2018 Ford Focus RS a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2018 Ford Focus RS?
The least-expensive 2018 Ford Focus RS is the 2018 Ford Focus RS 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $41,120.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $41,120
What are the different models of Ford Focus RS?
More about the 2018 Ford Focus RS
Just when it seemed as though "pocket rockets" — small, powerful, comparatively inexpensive cars with a lot of power — couldn't get any better, here comes the 2018 Ford Focus RS. Though it resembles the standard Ford Focus on which it's based, the Focus RS is a serious performance car, the automotive personification of a wolf in sheep's clothing.
It isn't as though the Focus line didn't already have a performance model. The Focus ST, with 252 horsepower, has already won our acclaim as a fast, fun car with practical appeal. But the Focus RS is a different animal, much more dedicated to performance, to some extent at the expense of practicality.
The Focus RS sports 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine that's been turbocharged to put out a muscle-car-worthy 350 horsepower. To make sure all that power can be put to use and kept under control, Ford has fitted the Focus RS with a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system that makes use of electrically controlled differentials. To counteract the blistering acceleration, stopping duty is down to high-performance brakes that resist fade even after prolonged abuse. Adjustable suspension dampers and fat Michelin tires make sure the car stays planted.
Fortunately, buyers don't have to sacrifice practicality or modern amenities for the sake of performance. Inside, the Focus RS comes standard with Ford's Sync 3 system — a marked improvement over Ford's older Sync systems — which allows for features including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, GPS, voice commands and other conveniences. There's a powerful 10-speaker sound system and racing-style seats with a lot of side bolstering. There are also the inherent Focus features such as a roomy hidden compartment beneath the floor of the trunk and a rear seat that can both accommodate adults and fold flat to make space for larger cargo.
That said, the Focus RS is not without drawbacks. It isn't cheap, for one. And this is a complex, moderately high-strung car that can be rough-riding on all but the smoothest roads. The only transmission offered is a six-speed manual; if you want an automatic, you'll have to look elsewhere. But the appeal of the Focus RS is undeniable. If you want the best in hot-hatch performance, let Edmunds help you find just the 2018 Ford Focus RS that you're looking for.
Used 2018 Ford Focus RS Overview
The Used 2018 Ford Focus RS is offered in the following submodels: Focus RS Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M).
What do people think of the 2018 Ford Focus RS?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2018 Ford Focus RS and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2018 Focus RS 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2018 Focus RS.
