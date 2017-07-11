5 star reviews: 57 %

4 star reviews: 29 %

3 star reviews: 14 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.4 stars based on 7 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, GOAT, Performance Hatchback sold in North America

John Smith , 07/10/2020

4dr Hatchback AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Aside from being limited to just 1000 units in the United States, the 2018 has various minor tweaks from previous years. The most significant is the mechanical LSD up front. You might think the LSD wouldn't do much, considering the prior years already had torque vectoring with eLSD functionality upfront. Perhaps it may seem like an unnecessary change, done simply to do something for the 2018 model year. I assure you it’s nothing minor. The LSD makes a SIGNIFICANT improvement to the RS’s handling, and raises it to a whole other class. Literally, the 2018 RS is in a different class than prior years for things like SCCA autocross because the performance difference is so significantly better. Other improvements, of some significance, for the 2018 model year include the higher standard equipment, with the prior “RS2” package as standard, interior carbon fiber bits, updated programing (to correlate with the LSD), updated dampers (to improve the ride), lowered seat frame rails, etc. Also, the 2018 models were all built late enough that they weren’t subject to the well known head gasket TSB a.k.a “recall” that prior model year could be, because Ford had since resolved the issue and built them with the correct Cosworth head gasket as intended, by the time the 2018’s were being built. The RS is a performance variant built up from an economy car. It shares many bits with those. So, it doesn't blow you away with a luxury. However, the RS on a twisty backroad is sure to impress. It would be hard to find any car, even a purpose built sports car, that would be much more fun on that sort of road. There are so many tweeks to the RS that even owners sometimes don’t realize,which combine to add up to a performance bargain. No, this isn’t a drag car, or even a decent drag platform, and it’s not a car for “40 rolls. That said, if you like hitting the twistys, enjoy gobs of traction, like a vehicle that makes you feel like a better driver than you probably (honestly) are, this is a vehicle that can deliver that and plant a smile on your face while doing so. All of that said, the RS is over dampanded, IMO. Yes, even the 2018. There's loads of “fixes” but one of the simplest and most effective is the DSC sport controller. Look into it, it’s not hype, it’s real. They make a HUGE improvement and plug and play. They also hold their value very well, so the investment is minimal when considering the potential resell. If you have any concerns about suspension after reading other reviews about ride quality, just know that little device will help the RS ride as well as anything it was typically compared against, such as a Golf R.

5 out of 5 stars, Super capable Super fun

Joe , 01/16/2019

4dr Hatchback AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

I’ve waited a long time for the MK to arrive stateside and the 3rd gen doesn’t disappoint. Yes the ride is firm and at times bouncy (new springs will help that). All that dissapears to nothing when you press the throttle and feel a wall of TQ shoving you against the seat. The trick rear drive unit is AMAZING. Wanna pop the back end out a little around that 90 degree turn? Press Drift and apply throttle. So much fun....snow? Even more fun with less $ going up in smoke in the form of tires. The exhaust pops as I slip around corners makes me feel like a WRC driver. A -Mazing. I cart my boys around, do grocery duty then hit a track on the weekend and put up some really good LapTimes all the while grinding. I will NEVER own a FWD sports car again. ...way too much fun with this....

5 out of 5 stars, I traded up.

Gordon Day , 06/14/2018

4dr Hatchback AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

I traded a 16 ST,for this sexy beast of a vehicle. I could of put a crap-load of money into the ST,but it's still going to be an ST. The awd in this vehicle,outweighs having 500+hp ST. Plus the looks on this vehicle,is soo much better than the ST. The nitrous blue is one sexy looking color. The 2018 Limited Edition,basically the last year of owning an RS,in the usa. I bought the RS for the history,and you'll find alot less RS,than you will an ST. I read about the ride quality,but it isn't as bad once you press that accelerator. The Inside for the price you pay for the vehicle isn't upscale,but I bought the car for the performance. I ain't rich,and 40k is alot more than 22k otd for an ST,but the all around package is well worth it.

5 out of 5 stars, Great car, even with recall for cylinder head

dan wasdahl , 01/03/2019

4dr Hatchback AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

I upgraded to this from a wrx sti. The handling is superior, with remarkably precise steering. Torque biasing via differential braking makes tight turns at speed a joy. Chassis is well balanced. The car is a joy to drive, almost as fun as my Lotus. Maintenance issues (clutch master cylinder, head gasket recall) have arisen, but were fixed under warranty without difficulty. I would definitely buy one of these again if they continued to make them.

