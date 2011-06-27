Used 2017 Ford Focus RS Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)254.6/335.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.4 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque350 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower350 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
RS2yes
Equipment Group 600Ayes
Winter & Tire Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Sony premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
390 watts stereo outputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leather/clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Exterior Options
VP Car Coveryes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
19" Premium Painted Forged Alloy Wheelsyes
Power Moonroofyes
Measurements
Height58.0 in.
Wheel base104.2 in.
Length172.8 in.
Width71.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Nitrous Blue Quad-Coat Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Frozen White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, leather/cloth
  • Charcoal Black, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
19 in. wheelsyes
235/35R19 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
