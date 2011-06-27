Vehicle overview

This is it, the car that Ford fans have been waiting for since the Focus became a single global vehicle for 2012. For years, Focus fans have sat by while other markets got to experience the lunacy of the high-powered, front-wheel-drive RS variant. Sure, the Blue Oval eventually produced the 252-horsepower ST version that served as an answer to the Volkswagen GTI and Subaru WRX, but it wasn't enough. The faithful wanted more.

So Ford obliged. The 2016 Ford Focus RS is finally here, with more grunt than the Volkswagen Golf R and Subaru WRX STI, its primary competitors. Under the hood is a version of the same turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine found in the Mustang EcoBoost, but in this iteration it churns out a smoking 350 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. And the engine powers all four wheels, unlike its front-wheel-drive European predecessor.

During normal driving, all power is routed through the front wheels. When the wheels begin to slip or the computer detects steering input, the torque vectoring system allows as much as 70 percent of available torque to be sent to one or both rear wheels. The computer further reduces dreaded understeer by grabbing brakes on the inside tires to help the car rotate as it slices around a corner. Track-ready tires are even available for those who intend to take their Focus RS racing. And while there they can also experiment with the "Drift" drive mode, which works in conjunction with the stability control system (and the driver's own ability) to send the RS into a controlled slide.

There are few true competitors to the Focus RS. The 292-hp 2016 Volkswagen Golf R strikes an agreeable balance between performance and comfort. It also offers an automated manual transmission for those averse to a clutch pedal. The 2016 Subaru WRX STI is the stalwart choice for those looking for big thrills in this price range, but its punishing ride may grow tiresome day to day. If you're looking for a high-powered compact car with a touch of class, there's always the Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG and 2016 Audi S3, but they are considerably more expensive. Overall, it's fair to say the Focus RS is in a class by itself. Hopefully for Ford fans, it will be well worth the wait.