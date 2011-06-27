  1. Home
2008 Ford Escape Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2008 Ford Escape XLT 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,126$3,186$3,783
Clean$1,986$2,972$3,520
Average$1,707$2,543$2,995
Rough$1,427$2,115$2,470
Estimated values
2008 Ford Escape XLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,124$3,029$3,539
Clean$1,984$2,825$3,293
Average$1,705$2,417$2,802
Rough$1,425$2,010$2,311
Estimated values
2008 Ford Escape Limited 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,395$3,400$3,967
Clean$2,237$3,171$3,692
Average$1,922$2,714$3,141
Rough$1,607$2,256$2,590
Estimated values
2008 Ford Escape Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,429$3,432$3,999
Clean$2,270$3,202$3,721
Average$1,950$2,740$3,166
Rough$1,630$2,278$2,611
Estimated values
2008 Ford Escape XLT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,164$3,213$3,803
Clean$2,021$2,997$3,539
Average$1,737$2,564$3,011
Rough$1,452$2,132$2,483
Estimated values
2008 Ford Escape XLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,349$3,574$4,263
Clean$2,194$3,334$3,967
Average$1,885$2,853$3,375
Rough$1,576$2,372$2,784
Estimated values
2008 Ford Escape XLS 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,906$2,922$3,492
Clean$1,781$2,726$3,250
Average$1,530$2,333$2,765
Rough$1,279$1,940$2,280
Estimated values
2008 Ford Escape XLS 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,111$3,023$3,537
Clean$1,973$2,820$3,291
Average$1,695$2,413$2,800
Rough$1,417$2,007$2,309
Estimated values
2008 Ford Escape XLT 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,146$3,288$3,929
Clean$2,005$3,067$3,656
Average$1,722$2,625$3,111
Rough$1,440$2,182$2,566
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Ford Escape on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Ford Escape with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,781 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,726 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Escape is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Ford Escape with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,781 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,726 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Ford Escape, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Ford Escape with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,781 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,726 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Ford Escape. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Ford Escape and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Ford Escape ranges from $1,279 to $3,492, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Ford Escape is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.