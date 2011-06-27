Estimated values
2008 Ford Escape XLT 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,126
|$3,186
|$3,783
|Clean
|$1,986
|$2,972
|$3,520
|Average
|$1,707
|$2,543
|$2,995
|Rough
|$1,427
|$2,115
|$2,470
Estimated values
2008 Ford Escape XLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,124
|$3,029
|$3,539
|Clean
|$1,984
|$2,825
|$3,293
|Average
|$1,705
|$2,417
|$2,802
|Rough
|$1,425
|$2,010
|$2,311
Estimated values
2008 Ford Escape Limited 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,395
|$3,400
|$3,967
|Clean
|$2,237
|$3,171
|$3,692
|Average
|$1,922
|$2,714
|$3,141
|Rough
|$1,607
|$2,256
|$2,590
Estimated values
2008 Ford Escape Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,429
|$3,432
|$3,999
|Clean
|$2,270
|$3,202
|$3,721
|Average
|$1,950
|$2,740
|$3,166
|Rough
|$1,630
|$2,278
|$2,611
Estimated values
2008 Ford Escape XLT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,164
|$3,213
|$3,803
|Clean
|$2,021
|$2,997
|$3,539
|Average
|$1,737
|$2,564
|$3,011
|Rough
|$1,452
|$2,132
|$2,483
Estimated values
2008 Ford Escape XLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,349
|$3,574
|$4,263
|Clean
|$2,194
|$3,334
|$3,967
|Average
|$1,885
|$2,853
|$3,375
|Rough
|$1,576
|$2,372
|$2,784
Estimated values
2008 Ford Escape XLS 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,906
|$2,922
|$3,492
|Clean
|$1,781
|$2,726
|$3,250
|Average
|$1,530
|$2,333
|$2,765
|Rough
|$1,279
|$1,940
|$2,280
Estimated values
2008 Ford Escape XLS 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,111
|$3,023
|$3,537
|Clean
|$1,973
|$2,820
|$3,291
|Average
|$1,695
|$2,413
|$2,800
|Rough
|$1,417
|$2,007
|$2,309
Estimated values
2008 Ford Escape XLT 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,146
|$3,288
|$3,929
|Clean
|$2,005
|$3,067
|$3,656
|Average
|$1,722
|$2,625
|$3,111
|Rough
|$1,440
|$2,182
|$2,566