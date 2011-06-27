  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Escape
  4. Used 2008 Ford Escape
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2008 Ford Escape XLS Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Escape
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,140
See Escape Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,140
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,140
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)363.0/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,140
Torque152 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower153 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,140
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,140
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,140
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,140
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,140
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,140
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,140
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,140
Front track61.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity66.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3272 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach24.5 degrees
Angle of departure28.8 degrees
Length174.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height68.0 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width71.1 in.
Rear track60.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,140
Exterior Colors
  • Redfire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Tungsten Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vista Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Sage Clearcoat Metallic
  • Kiwi Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Pearl Slate Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Stone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,140
Steel spare wheelyes
P235/70R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,140
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,140
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Escape Inventory

Related Used 2008 Ford Escape XLS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles