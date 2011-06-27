Vehicle overview

The Ford Escape Hybrid has been around for five years now. Somewhat surprisingly, Ford's still got a lock on this market segment; if you're looking for a small hybrid crossover SUV, the Escape is the only game in town. The good news is that there's a lot to like here.

While the Escape Hybrid's numbers -- 66.1 cubic feet of cargo room and EPA fuel economy estimates as high as 32 mpg in combined driving -- might not seem all that impressive, put the two together and you've got a pretty versatile and efficient urban runabout. The Escape is well equipped with some cool technological features, including Ford's Sync voice-activated multimedia system and an automated parallel-parking feature.

The Escape Hybrid is not without its faults, however. For example, the design is a bit dated and the hybrid system's hardware adds weight that adversely affects handling and braking. Paying a premium amounting to roughly $6,000 compared to a comparably equipped Escape XLT is also hard to justify for folks whose primary interest is saving money at the gas pumps. It also appears as though the Escape will receive a redesign for 2012, with more attractive styling and added refinement.

With all that in mind, we suggest buyers consider a few other options before going with the current Escape Hybrid. Traditional gasoline-powered models like the Chevrolet Equinox, Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 are better vehicles overall than the Escape and still get decent fuel economy. You might also check out the diesel-powered Volkswagen Jetta TDI wagon, as it's nearly identical in terms of both fuel economy and cargo capacity. But if you're set on a small hybrid crossover, the 2011 Ford Escape Hybrid will do you right.