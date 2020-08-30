Select Auto Imports - Alexandria / Virginia

We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. Original MSRP $108,315.00, Driver Assistance PKG, 20" Wheels, Head-Up Display, Surround View Camera, DISTRONIC PLUS, Premium I PKG, Panorama Roof & so much more........... 2016 Mercedes-Benz S550E Hybrid *Lunar Blue Metallic on Nut Brown / Black Leather *ONLY 22,756 Miles *Certified *Like New *Original MSRP $108,315.00 *Premium I PKG ($4,500): - Power Rear Side Window Sunblinds -Hands-Free Access -Active Multi-Contour Seats w/Massage -PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist -Heated & Active Ventilated Front Seats -KEYLESS GO Package -KEYLESS GO -Front Heated Seats - PLUS *Driver Assistance PKG ($2,800): - CMS Rear -DISTRONIC PLUS -DISTRONIC PLUS w/Steering Assist -PRE-SAFE Brake -BAS PLUS w/Cross Traffic Assist -CMS Lane -Active Blind Spot Assist -Active Lane Keeping Assist -Speed Limit Assist -PRE-SAFE PLUS -Control Code Driver Assistance Package *20" Multispoke Wheels ($2,200): -Tires: 20" High Performance *Surround View Camera ($900): -Control Code Surround View Camera *Comfort Box ($350) *Head-Up Display ($990) *Wood/Leather Steering Wheel *Black Cloth Headliner *Black Poplar Wood Trim *Burmester Surround Sound System *Default is HYBRID mode; in which it operates as a typical hybrid, determining for itself when it’s most efficient to use battery power and when to engage the engine. *E-MODE runs on the battery alone for a claimed 12-miles at up to 75 miles-per-hour. Think of this as a city friendly mode. *E-SAVE allows you to run strictly on the engine, saving your battery range for later use; and *CHARGE mode will divert engine power to charging the battery back up to full, giving you another 12-miles of EV range. *Thankfully, the gauges make it crystal clear which mode you’re in. *All to make one of the most fabulously smooth hybrids we’ve ever driven. *Powertrain is a combination of a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine and an 85kW electric motor with an 8.0kWh battery pack that can be charged in 2½-hours on 240-volt current. Combined output is 436-horsepower and 479 lb-ft. of torque. *Everything works through a real 7-speed automatic transmission. *Acceleration is more than adequate, with a 5.2 second 0-60; but with the aforementioned smoothness, you really do have to keep an eye on the instrument panel to tell you where power is coming from. And while it will certainly get up and go if you ask it to, it’s much happier at a more relaxed pace. *Left in HYBRID mode, it wants to be an EV as much as possible. *Benz keeps it classy outside, with just subtle updates to the handsome S-class form; fender emblems, blue accents on the LED headlamps, and blue brake calipers, though only in the front. *The charging port is on the rear bumper. Obviously done to avoid cutting a hole in any body panel. It’s actually quite convenient. *No concessions made inside however; it’s still one of the greatest places in all automotivedom to spend drive time. *The S550e has a Combined Government Fuel Economy MPGe Rating of 58. We averaged 29.4 miles-per-gallon of Premium. *Still Under Full Factory Warranty *We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. *Several more to choose from as well. We can arrange to ship your car Nationwide. Please contact us for more details. 1-877-971-9100 sales@selectautoimports.com Select Auto Imports, 5630 South Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA 22310 -RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov All prices are subject to change without prior notice and are exclusive of any State or County fees and taxes for all buyers, in state and out. There will be fees applied to your final purchase price along with a Processing Fee of $699.00. (Not required by law).

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 Plug-In HYBRID with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ N/A Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDUG6DB4GA265106

Stock: 20744A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

