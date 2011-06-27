Estimated values
2016 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,210
|$16,479
|$18,763
|Clean
|$13,818
|$16,016
|$18,225
|Average
|$13,033
|$15,090
|$17,148
|Rough
|$12,249
|$14,163
|$16,071
Estimated values
2016 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,850
|$15,028
|$17,218
|Clean
|$12,496
|$14,605
|$16,723
|Average
|$11,787
|$13,760
|$15,735
|Rough
|$11,077
|$12,916
|$14,747
Estimated values
2016 Ford Edge Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,117
|$19,597
|$22,091
|Clean
|$16,644
|$19,046
|$21,457
|Average
|$15,699
|$17,944
|$20,189
|Rough
|$14,755
|$16,842
|$18,921
Estimated values
2016 Ford Edge Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,096
|$18,531
|$20,980
|Clean
|$15,652
|$18,010
|$20,378
|Average
|$14,764
|$16,969
|$19,173
|Rough
|$13,875
|$15,927
|$17,969
Estimated values
2016 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,767
|$16,025
|$18,295
|Clean
|$13,387
|$15,574
|$17,770
|Average
|$12,627
|$14,673
|$16,719
|Rough
|$11,867
|$13,772
|$15,669
Estimated values
2016 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,457
|$17,817
|$20,191
|Clean
|$15,031
|$17,316
|$19,612
|Average
|$14,178
|$16,315
|$18,453
|Rough
|$13,324
|$15,313
|$17,294
Estimated values
2016 Ford Edge Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,666
|$22,421
|$25,194
|Clean
|$19,123
|$21,791
|$24,471
|Average
|$18,038
|$20,531
|$23,025
|Rough
|$16,952
|$19,270
|$21,579