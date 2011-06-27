Estimated values
2007 Ford Edge SEL Plus 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,825
|$4,069
|$4,744
|Clean
|$2,626
|$3,777
|$4,401
|Average
|$2,227
|$3,193
|$3,714
|Rough
|$1,829
|$2,610
|$3,026
Estimated values
2007 Ford Edge SEL Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,007
|$4,297
|$4,998
|Clean
|$2,795
|$3,989
|$4,636
|Average
|$2,371
|$3,373
|$3,912
|Rough
|$1,946
|$2,756
|$3,188
Estimated values
2007 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,635
|$3,826
|$4,473
|Clean
|$2,450
|$3,551
|$4,149
|Average
|$2,078
|$3,003
|$3,501
|Rough
|$1,706
|$2,454
|$2,853
Estimated values
2007 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,659
|$3,848
|$4,495
|Clean
|$2,471
|$3,572
|$4,170
|Average
|$2,096
|$3,020
|$3,518
|Rough
|$1,721
|$2,468
|$2,867
Estimated values
2007 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,470
|$3,606
|$4,225
|Clean
|$2,296
|$3,347
|$3,919
|Average
|$1,948
|$2,830
|$3,307
|Rough
|$1,599
|$2,313
|$2,695
Estimated values
2007 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,853
|$4,095
|$4,771
|Clean
|$2,652
|$3,802
|$4,426
|Average
|$2,249
|$3,214
|$3,735
|Rough
|$1,847
|$2,627
|$3,044