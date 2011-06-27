Used 2007 Ford Edge Consumer Reviews
Awesome
We have been shopping for a midsize SUV and have driven the Murano & Mazda CX-7. Both were nice but the Edge was far ahead on quality, ride, appearance and performance. The Edge is a solid ride with 18inch tires that smooths out bumps and noise. It really moves with the 265hp 3.5 ltr engine and it is an exciting vehicle to drive. This is a head turner with plenty of usable features. The Panoramic Vista Roof is awesome. We are looking forward to our first road trip.
LOVE IT!!!!!!!
It is hard to replace this car... we test drove the brand new 2015 Honda CRV, Subaru XV, Toyota Rav4... this 2007 Edge is better then those b-new ones... Had it for 6years, no problems... replaced batery, brake shues... This car changed my opinnion about Ford...
An Edge Indeed!
I was waiting for the Edge to come out since the lease was up on my 500. I was a little concerned that Ford couldn't seem to get them out of the plant, but I will assume caution was the order of the day and will say I am glad I waited. The interior is church quiet and the ride incredibly smooth. Thanks to the new 6 speed transmission you are at 1900 rpms at 70 mph. Just cruising. The new 3.5 liter engine is very smooth and provides plenty of punch. The leather front seats are nicely styled with contrast stitching and hold you firmly. The ride is excellent. As good as or better than a top notch sedan. The exterior styling is strong and fresh. Ford got this one right. No joke.
AAAAAAwesome CUV
I don't know how much I like my Edge. A good look, spacious interior especially after 2nd-row. I don't need a 3rd-row seat, but need a big cargo space which Edge is exactly having. Driving is also very nimble and responsive. I like the 6 speed auto GM co-worked together. I became a celebrity in my sub since I brought my Edge and parked it on my driveway.
Original owner 07 Edge
I bought my Edge in December 07 and this is June 16. I have only 74K miles on it. I had a problem with the anti lock brakes that was out of warranty $1200- and had to replace the AC compressor $1200-. Gas mileage is poor only about 17 mpg in city. It has great acceleration and I'd trade some of that for better gas mileage. Great back seat leg room ! Great storage behind the rear seat ! It is the rear seat leg room and storage that sets the Edge apart fro the competition. Update 01/2017 I traded my Edge in on a 2016 Edge. I liked the 07 enough to but another.
