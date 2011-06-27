Used 2007 Ford Edge Consumer Reviews

Awesome sthames , 01/20/2007 43 of 43 people found this review helpful We have been shopping for a midsize SUV and have driven the Murano & Mazda CX-7. Both were nice but the Edge was far ahead on quality, ride, appearance and performance. The Edge is a solid ride with 18inch tires that smooths out bumps and noise. It really moves with the 265hp 3.5 ltr engine and it is an exciting vehicle to drive. This is a head turner with plenty of usable features. The Panoramic Vista Roof is awesome. We are looking forward to our first road trip. Report Abuse

LOVE IT!!!!!!! Darius , 10/15/2015 SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 44 of 46 people found this review helpful It is hard to replace this car... we test drove the brand new 2015 Honda CRV, Subaru XV, Toyota Rav4... this 2007 Edge is better then those b-new ones... Had it for 6years, no problems... replaced batery, brake shues... This car changed my opinnion about Ford... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

An Edge Indeed! BC in the D , 12/23/2006 150 of 163 people found this review helpful I was waiting for the Edge to come out since the lease was up on my 500. I was a little concerned that Ford couldn't seem to get them out of the plant, but I will assume caution was the order of the day and will say I am glad I waited. The interior is church quiet and the ride incredibly smooth. Thanks to the new 6 speed transmission you are at 1900 rpms at 70 mph. Just cruising. The new 3.5 liter engine is very smooth and provides plenty of punch. The leather front seats are nicely styled with contrast stitching and hold you firmly. The ride is excellent. As good as or better than a top notch sedan. The exterior styling is strong and fresh. Ford got this one right. No joke.

AAAAAAwesome CUV Koen Shoencheck , 12/21/2006 102 of 126 people found this review helpful I don't know how much I like my Edge. A good look, spacious interior especially after 2nd-row. I don't need a 3rd-row seat, but need a big cargo space which Edge is exactly having. Driving is also very nimble and responsive. I like the 6 speed auto GM co-worked together. I became a celebrity in my sub since I brought my Edge and parked it on my driveway.