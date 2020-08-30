Kia SUVs for Sale Near Me
$23,680Est. Loan: $430/mo
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Kia Seltos S Snow White Pearl 2021 Kia Seltos S FWD IVT 2.0L I4 MPI Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 29/34 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia Seltos S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDEU2AA8M7109218
Stock: K21O095
Listed since: 08-04-2020
$48,325Est. Loan: $944/mo
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Kia Telluride SX Snow White Pearl 2021 Kia Telluride SX AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.8L V6 DGI DOHC Dual CVVT Recent Arrival!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia Telluride SX with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYP5DHC0MG104736
Stock: K21U157
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- ExteriorInterior17 mi away
$26,540Est. Loan: $489/mo
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Kia Seltos EX Steel Gray 2021 Kia Seltos EX AWD IVT 2.0L I4 MPI Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Recent Arrival! 27/31 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia Seltos EX with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDERCAA6M7118278
Stock: K21O183
Listed since: 08-25-2020
$23,680Est. Loan: $431/mo
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Kia Seltos S Cherry Black 2021 Kia Seltos S FWD IVT 2.0L I4 MPI Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Recent Arrival! 29/34 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia Seltos S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDEU2AA3M7115685
Stock: K21O196
Listed since: 08-19-2020
$29,655Est. Loan: $546/mo
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia Seltos SX with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDETCA22M7116652
Stock: K21O184
Listed since: 08-03-2020
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Kia Seltos SX Gravity Gray 2021 Kia Seltos SX AWD 7-Speed Automatic I4 Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 25/30 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia Seltos SX with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDETCA22M7106509
Stock: K21O143
Listed since: 08-06-2020
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia Seltos SX with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDETCA27M7128926
Stock: K21O228
Listed since: 08-18-2020
$24,870Est. Loan: $451/mo
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Kia Seltos S Neptune Blue 2021 Kia Seltos S AWD IVT 2.0L I4 MPI Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 27/31 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia Seltos S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDEUCAA0M7110787
Stock: K21O083
Listed since: 07-06-2020
$23,240Est. Loan: $423/mo
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Kia Seltos S Gravity Gray 2021 Kia Seltos S FWD IVT 2.0L I4 MPI Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 29/34 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia Seltos S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDEU2AA9M7101354
Stock: K21O080
Listed since: 07-29-2020
$41,265Est. Loan: $803/mo
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia Telluride EX with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYP3DHC1MG103990
Stock: K21U162
Listed since: 07-29-2020
$43,995Est. Loan: $856/mo
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Kia Telluride EX Moss Green 2021 Kia Telluride EX AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.8L V6 DGI DOHC Dual CVVT Recent Arrival!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia Telluride EX with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYP3DHCXMG106757
Stock: K21U177
Listed since: 08-26-2020
$47,560Est. Loan: $929/mo
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Kia Telluride SX Gray 2021 Kia Telluride SX AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.8L V6 DGI DOHC Dual CVVT Recent Arrival!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia Telluride SX with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYP5DHCXMG095981
Stock: K21U110
Listed since: 08-26-2020
$29,935Est. Loan: $552/mo
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Kia Seltos SX Steel Gray 2021 Kia Seltos SX AWD 7-Speed Automatic I4 Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 25/30 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia Seltos SX with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDETCA24M7111047
Stock: K21O099
Listed since: 07-31-2020
$47,830Est. Loan: $934/mo
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia Telluride SX with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYP5DHCXMG103125
Stock: K21U158
Listed since: 07-29-2020
$48,265Est. Loan: $943/mo
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Kia Telluride SX Black 2021 Kia Telluride SX AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.8L V6 DGI DOHC Dual CVVT Recent Arrival!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia Telluride SX with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYP5DHCXMG106820
Stock: K21U174
Listed since: 08-26-2020
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia Seltos SX with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDETCA2XM7130315
Stock: K21O226
Listed since: 08-18-2020
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia Seltos SX with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDETCA20M7125401
Stock: K21O227
Listed since: 08-18-2020
$42,465Est. Loan: $827/mo
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia Telluride EX with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYP3DHC2MG105912
Stock: K21U173
Listed since: 08-03-2020